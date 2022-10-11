Read full article on original website
Related
foxillinois.com
2 arrested after throwing fire extinguishers off garage, police say
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — Two men are facing charges after police say they were discharging fire extinguishers on top of a University of Illinois parking garage. It happened Thursday afternoon when witnesses say three men were on the top level of U. of I. parking garage C-7, 517 E. John St.
foxillinois.com
2 women charged with illegally buying gun used to kill Officer Oberheim
URBANA, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — Two women have been indicted for illegally buying the gun that was used to shoot and kill Champaign Police Officer Chris Oberheim. Ashantae S. Corruthers, 28, of Indianapolis, and Regina Lewis, 27, of Normal, were indicted by a federal grand jury on October 4. They...
foxillinois.com
Teen charged with bringing loaded gun to Centennial High School
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — A teenager has been charged with unlawful use of a weapon after being accused of bringing a loaded gun to Centennial High School this week. Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz says the 16-year-old has been charged in juvenile court. Reitz says he is...
WAND TV
Police: Champaign elderly couple shot in case of 'mistaken identity'
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — The Champaign Police Department has confirmed that charges have been filed against three men related to the investigation of a shooting on Heritage Drive from early September. A 76-year-old man and a 75-year-old woman were shot as they were pulling into a driveway. After pulling...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxillinois.com
Police: Two men arrested after attacking a man on sidewalk
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The University of Illinois Police Department arrested two men on Thursday. Police say they received a call about disruptive behavior on top of a parking garage, and later observed the men attack a third man on the sidewalk. Officials say in their attempt to detain...
foxillinois.com
Pana man arrested for fleeing from police
Pana, Ill. (WICS) — A Pana man is facing charges of three counts of aggravated fleeing and one count of driving while revoked with prior driving while revoked conviction. Shelby County State's Attorney Nichole Kroncke says that Dylan Carroll, 27, attempted to elude Deputy Blake Hadley on Tuesday. Officials...
foxillinois.com
3 men arrested after elderly man, woman shot
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Three men have been arrested in connection with the shooting that took place on September 8. Police responded to the 2500 block of Heritage Drive for a report of a shooting with injury. When police arrived they located two victims, a 76-year-old male with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and a 75-year-old female with potentially life-threatening gunshot wounds.
Charges filed in shooting of Champaign senior couple
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Police Department announced on Thursday that charges have filed against three men in connection the shooting of a senior couple last month. The three men are 24-year-old Shamario Brown and 41-year-old Juvon Mays of Champaign and 27-year-old Kenichi Townsend of Urbana. They’ve each been charged with multiple Class X […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
foxillinois.com
Injured Decatur Police officers released from hospital
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — The Decatur Police officers involved in the shootout on Wednesday have been released from the hospital. The two were shot after making a traffic stop. After noticing a gun next to the driver, 32-year-old Jamontey O. Neal, they asked him to show his hands. Neal...
WTHI
New details on Richland County Elementary School teacher charged with Aggravated Battery
OLNEY, Ill. (WTHI) - News 10 is learning new details in a case involving a Richland County Elementary School Teacher charged with three counts of aggravated battery. 30 year old Kyle Shipman was charged with three county of Aggravated Battery in August. Shipman already pleaded not guilty to Count 1...
foxillinois.com
Man sentenced to prison for meth possession
FINDLAY, Ill. (WICS) — A Findlay man will spend time behind bars for possessing less than five grams of methamphetamine. Jamie M. Brown, 30, was sentenced to three years in the Illinois Department of Corrections (IDOC). Brown was arrested on May 7, 2022 deputies received a call for a...
foxillinois.com
Student arrested after gun found at Centennial High School
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — A gun was found inside a student's backpack Thursday morning at Centennial High School. We're told the Evolv weapons detection system in the entryway of the school alerted officials to a metal object inside the backpack. A gun was found inside and immediately confiscated, according...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
foxillinois.com
Driver identified in Decatur police shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The driver accused of shooting two Decatur Police Officers Wednesday morning has been identified. Macon County Coroner Michael Day reports Jamontey O. Neal, 32, of Decatur, was pronounced dead at 12:48 a.m. in Decatur Memorial Hospital Emergency Room. We're told he was shot during an...
foxillinois.com
Decatur police injured in shooting part of anti-crime team
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Two officers, who were shot on Wednesday morning when a driver they had stopped pulled out a handgun and shot at the officers at close range, are part of the Decatur Police Department's Community Action Team, also known as the CAT team. The purpose of...
Central Illinois inmate dies; State Police investigating
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police is investigating after an inmate died at the Champaign County Jail on Thursday. Sheriff Dustin Heuerman and State Police officials said that inmates at the jail alerted correctional officers around 11:30 a.m. that a female inmate in a different cell was possibly having a medical emergency. […]
Over 200 lbs. of pot found in Clinton home
A search warrant at a home in Clinton on Oct. 5 led to the discovery of over 200 lbs. of marijuana. Kegan Benskin, 22, was taken into custody.
New details released in officer-involved shooting in Illinois
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – Decatur Police have released more information on the officer-involved shooting in Decatur early this morning. At 12:25 a.m. on Wednesday, police officials said officers made a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of North Walnut and East Lowber Streets. Officers were aware of information regarding the vehicle prior to […]
foxillinois.com
Parents thankful metal detectors alerted gun found in high school
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Unit 4 officials sent a message around 10 a.m. on Thursday to parents letting them know a firearm had been quickly taken from the student after metal detectors went off. "It's scary," said Kenneth Burden, grandfather of a freshman student. The school district installing the...
WAND TV
Suspect killed in shootout with Decatur police officers identified
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Police Chief Shane Brandel says two DPD officers were wounded, and a suspect was killed after a shootout during a traffic stop early Wednesday morning. The suspect has now been identified. The coroner reports Jamontey O. Neal, 32, of Decatur, was pronounced dead at Decatur...
foxillinois.com
Champaign County Jail inmate dies in custody
URBANA, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — A Champaign County Jail inmate is dead after possibly suffering a medical emergency. The Champaign County Sheriff says that correctional officers were notified by inmates in a cell of the possible medical emergency involving an inmate in there with them. Officers and on-site medical staff...
Comments / 0