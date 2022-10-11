Finally, renters in New York City can catch a little bit of a break: After months of record highs, rents in New York City appear to have peaked. For the first time in four months, the median rent in Brooklyn didn’t set an all-time record. However, at $3,495, it is still the second highest in history and only $5 off the all-time record of $3,500, which was set in August, according to the September edition of the Elliman Report for the Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Queens rental markets.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO