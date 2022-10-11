Vote now: Who had the top Washington high school football play of Week 6?

Which play from Week 6 of the Washington high school football season was the best? Tackle-breaking touchdowns and even a trick play made the list this time.

Cast your vote below. Voting ends on Friday at 9 a.m. and the winner will be announced shortly thereafter.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Want to submit a highlight? Tag or direct message us with your top plays on Twitter , Instagram or Facebook @SBLiveWA. Submissions are collected from each week’s slate of games through Sunday.

SBLive’s Top 10 plays of Week 6

Top 10 plays in Washington high school football, Week 6 (; 2:30)

10. It's normally offensive tackle Kyle Cox 's job to block up front for his running backs, but he found himself lined up in the backfield for Eatonville, and crossed the goal line for his first career touchdown in the first half.

9. A back-and-forth Greater Spokane League game ended up going Mount Spokane's way with Boden Gardner bringing down Central Valley's desperation heave in overtime.

8. The first half of Montesano at Eatonville was a back and forth affair, but a 5-yard touchdown from Jaxson Wilson to Kaleb Ames gave the Bulldogs the lead for good right before halftime.

7. Already establishing himself as one of the best wide receivers in his class, Puyallup's Malachi Durant showed off why by faking out and running right by the Olympia secondary for a 70-yard score in the fourth quarter.

6. Graham-Kapowsin's Jabez Woods showed off his speed and playmaking ability on a 65-yard catch-and-run for a touchdown from Daveon Superales with six minutes remaining in the game.

5. In one of his four blocked kicks of the game, Wenatchee's Evan Berdan got out in front of a punt, recovered it and took it the the house 10 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.

4. One of the more wild comebacks last week, La Center's Adam White yanked the ball from Mount Baker quarterback Landon Smith and ran 75 yards with it the other way for a score with less than a minute remaining.

3. Having just gone down 7-0 in the second quarter, Lynden Christian's Kade Eldridge immediately gave momentum back to the Lyncs with an 88-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.

2. Lake Stevens running back Jayden Limar doing what he does. His 81-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter was one of five scores against Eastlake. ( Video by Cameron Van Til/Everett Herald )

1. Raymond-South Bend had all the time it needed and Austin Snodgrass made would-be tacklers pay, fighting them off and scoring the 80-yard touchdown on the final play from scrimmage of the first half.