James “Jim” David Chamarro, 78, of Tullahoma TN, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, October 5th, 2022.

Jim was born on December 11, 1943, to his late parents, Ralph P. Chamarro and Antoinette Peelish Chamarro, in Raleigh, WV. Jim was a 1961 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High school and a 1965 graduate of West Virginia University.

He taught in the Delaware, Ohio, school system as a teacher and coach until he retired to Tullahoma, Tennessee. He researched for a long time and chose Tullahoma because of the yearly average temperature and the proximity to lakes. While living there, he found a family in his neighbors, Teresa and Tommy Lowe, and we are grateful for the love and friendship they showed him. Jim was an avid fisherman and loved working in his yard, where he maintained a meticulous garden and shared the fruits and vegetables of his labor with family and friends. When not fishing or gardening, Jim loved playing on his computer. Although Jim moved away from West Virginia, he remained a Mountaineer at heart.

Jim is survived by his sister, Linda Blankenship and husband Bob of Marion, NC and brother, Ralph Chamarro

of Raleigh, WV. Jim is also survived by his nieces and nephew and their families, Kristy Sartain and her husband Mike and their children, Caroline and Chris Sartain, of Fayetteville, NC, Katy Davis and her husband Nick and their children Brooklyn, Isaac, Parker, and Lydia Davis, of Simpsonville, SC, and Adam Blankenship and his wife Lauren of Tuckasegee, NC. Jim was very fond of his extended family and his great nieces and nephews were very special to him. He is also survived by his Aunt Agnes (Julius) Nagy of Fuquay Varina, NC, Aunt Lois Peelish of Beckley, WV, and Aunt Imogene Chamarro of Lakeland, FL.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Agnes Chamarro, and numerous aunts and uncles.

The funeral liturgy will be held Thursday, October 13, at 12:00 noon at St Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Beckley with Father Leonard Smith as the Celebrant. The burial with Rite of Committal will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery of Sunset Memorial Park. Family is requested to be at the church at 11:30.

Family will serve as pallbearers

