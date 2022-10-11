Read full article on original website
Red Sox free agency: Might Brandon Nimmo, Trey Mancini, Michael Conforto be a fit in outfield?
Red Sox outfielders combined to bat .243 with a .301 on-base percentage, .375 slugging percentage, .676 OPS and only 39 homers in 2022. Yankees outfielders combined for 100 homers. Orioles outfielders hit 63. Blue Jays outfielders hit 57 and Rays outfielders had 44. Kyle Schwarber, who started 138 games in...
Yankees vs. Guardians, Game 2 ALDS: How to watch MLB playoffs for free
The New York Yankees will host the Cleveland Guardians in Game 2 of the ALDS on TBS at 1:07 p.m. Friday. Righty Shane Bieber (13-8, 2.88 ERA, 31 starts) will start for the Guardians opposite Yankees lefty Nestor Cortes (12-4, 2.44 ERA, 28 starts). Cortes faced the Guardians twice during...
Celtics Mailbag: Sam Hauser potential, trade targets to watch, Al Horford rest plan
We’re running a weekly mailbag during the Celtics season. If you have questions about the Celtics or NBA, email brobb@masslive.com or tweet @briantrobb. Do we think Sam Hauser can crack the rotation in the postseason specifically? — C It’s hard to truly gauge where Hauser stands for those...
Dodgers vs. Padres Game 3: Free live stream, TV schedule, how to watch MLB playoffs
The SoCal showdown moves south to San Diego Friday night as the Dodgers and Padres will try to seize control of their tied best-of-five series. Friday night’s game will air on TV via FS1. Fans without cable can also watch MLB playoffs games for free by signing up for a free trial of DirecTV or fuboTV.
Examining the Red Sox’s Xander Bogaerts decision and longterm future at shortstop
Xander Bogaerts has made it clear he prefers to remain with the Red Sox. But he and super agent Scott Boras will want fair market value in free agency this offseason after signing a team-friendly contract in 2019. The star shortstop is expected to opt out of his contract’s remaining...
How to watch Phillies vs. Braves game 3 for free: MLB playoffs series tied
The Philadelphia Phillies will play their first home playoff game since 2011 and look to take the lead when they host the Atlanta Braves on Friday, Oct. 14 with the NLDS series currently tied 1-1. Game 3 of the NLDS series will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1 at 4:37...
NFL Week 6 best bets, ATS picks
Ravens (-6) at Giants; over/under 45 points. Baltimore escaped its Week 5 Sunday night matchup against Cincinnati with a 19-17 victory on the strength of Justin Tucker’s right leg. The Ravens have alternated wins and losses through the first five weeks of the season, leaving them alone atop the AFC North with a 3-2 record.
Patriots vs. Browns: picks, prediction, odds
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to masslive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The New England Patriots (2-3) and Cleveland Browns (2-3) will meet in Cleveland on Sunday afternoon for a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. Both...
Ex-Celtics guard Kemba Walker to be likely waived by Pistons (report)
Kemba Walker is once again on the move, though this time it was more expected. The Pistons are likely to waive the former Celtics guard, according to The Athletic, meaning Walker will be able to find his new NBA home. Walker’s had a few NBA homes ever since he was...
Spitfire, Shock, Mayhem earn sweeps in Countdown Cup qualifiers
The London Spitfire, San Francisco Shock and Florida Mayhem all won matches by 3-0 scores Friday to kick off the
Is Thursday Night Football on TV? How to watch Bears vs. Commanders on Amazon Prime Video
If you thought last week’s Thursday Night Football matchup between the Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts was a mess, this one could get even sloppier. The Washington Commanders will visit the Chicago Bears for the Week 6 matchup, just hours after owner Daniel Synder was skewered (once again) by an ESPN report. The Commanders and Bears boast anemic offenses, so this could be an all-time slop fest — especially on a short week.
