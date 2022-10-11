If you thought last week’s Thursday Night Football matchup between the Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts was a mess, this one could get even sloppier. The Washington Commanders will visit the Chicago Bears for the Week 6 matchup, just hours after owner Daniel Synder was skewered (once again) by an ESPN report. The Commanders and Bears boast anemic offenses, so this could be an all-time slop fest — especially on a short week.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO