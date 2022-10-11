Read full article on original website
Tri-City Herald
Dan Quinn Leaving Cowboys? Coach Mike McCarthy’s ‘Excellent Asset’ Focuses on ‘the Now’
As it sits right now right now, the Dallas Cowboys defense is on pace to be a record-setting one. The 14.4 points per game allowed by the Dallas defense would set the franchise record. Meanwhile, Dallas currently has the NFL's third best scoring defense, seventh best defense in yards per game allowed and the second most sacks (20).
Tri-City Herald
This Answers Whether Broncos QB Russell Wilson is ‘Washed’
Denver Broncos’ highly-paid quarterback Russell Wilson is struggling to start the season. There's no doubt about that, but is the prevailing sentiment correct?. Talking heads and fans say that Wilson is washed up, and some even claim he was never that good to begin with. These folks love to kick people when they're down, especially if they have a bone to pick or are green with envy.
Tri-City Herald
Cincinnati Bengals Drop in Power Rankings Following Loss to Baltimore Ravens
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are 14th in Sports Illustrated's latest power rankings after losing to the Ravens 19-17 in Week 5. "If the Bengals are complaining about missing one of their three incredible wide receivers as a reason to why this isn’t working, spare me," Conor Orr wrote. "Then it’s time to take some of the responsibility off Joe Burrow’s plate and design something a little more user-friendly."
Tri-City Herald
Steelers Get Some Good News on Second Injury Report
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers injury report is getting better, but leaving the field for the second practice of Week 6, only four players took steps forward in their participation. The Steelers remain with 11 players listed on their injury report. The good news, is that wide receiver Diontae Johnson...
Tri-City Herald
Bengals vs. Saints: First Look at Week 6’s Matchup
The Bengals (2-3) come to New Orleans on Sunday to take on the Saints (2-3), as both teams are looking to get back to .500 after less than ideal starts. The Saints are coming off a big win against the Seahawks that featured a heavy dose of Taysom Hill, who ended up taking down two weekly awards from the NFL as a result. As for the Bengals, they lost a close one to the Ravens in Baltimore. Here's some things we're watching leading up to kickoff.
Tri-City Herald
Heat Check on Alec Pierce, Rodney Thomas II, and Other Young Players
The Indianapolis Colts have limped out of the gate in 2022, starting the season at an ugly 2-2-1 record. Despite the team's disjointed play, the Colts have had some young players emerge early in the season. From rookies to veterans getting their first real action, today I dive into the...
Tri-City Herald
Jaguars vs. Colts: 5 Starters Listed Questionable, Including Marvin Jones
The Jacksonville Jaguars escaped the first couple of weeks of the 2022 season with limited injuries, but the good luck seems to have run its course. In the same week the Jaguars placed two third-year players on injured reserve in Ben Bartch and K'Lavon Chaisson, which ended Bartch's season, the team has also announced five starters will be questionable for Week 6's road tilt vs. the Indianapolis Colts.
Tri-City Herald
49ers at Falcons Week 6: How to Watch, Injury Report, Betting Lines, Tickets
After a 21-15 defeat against NFC South rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Sunday, the Atlanta Falcons hope to get back on track this weekend in an intra-conference match-up against the San Francisco 49ers. The Falcons hope to cool down a red-hot 49ers offense that has won three of their last...
Tri-City Herald
Lawsuit Filed Against Alvin Kamara in New Orleans
A lawsuit was filed by the Buzbee Law Firm (Houston, TX) and Garner & Munoz (New Orleans, LA), on behalf of client Darnell Greene (Plaintiff). The court document petitions for civil damages based on assault and battery against New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (Defendant). The attorneys submitted the...
Tri-City Herald
Rashaad Penny successful surgery on 3 leg issues. Expected to play in 2023. For Seahawks?
Rashaad Penny’s major injury was triply bad. The Seahawks announced their lead running back who sustained a season-ending injury last weekend in their loss at New Orleans had successful surgery Tuesday performed by two team physicians at the Seattle Surgery Center. Doctors Ed Khalfayan and Nick Seibert repaired a...
Tri-City Herald
Texans Bring Jordan Akins Reunion Full Circle With 53-Man Roster Signing
HOUSTON — Veteran tight end Jordan Akins said faith led him to choose football over his baseball career. Akins' decision resulted in him spending the first four years of his career as the primary tight end for the Houston Texans from 2018 - 2021. He then had a brief...
Tri-City Herald
Just How Healthy is the Eagles’ Offensive Line?
PHILADELPHIA – Your view of the Eagles' injury report on Thursday when it comes to the offensive line depends on whether or not you’re a glass-half-full type or a glass-half-empty sort. Four of the five linemen were limited due to injury. The only one who wasn’t was right...
