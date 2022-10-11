ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westchester County, NY

westchestermagazine.com

NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital Unveils New Name: NewYork-Presbyterian Westchester

NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital has unveiled a new name to reflect its commitment to providing world-class care to the Westchester community: NewYork-Presbyterian Westchester. For more than a century, NewYork-Presbyterian Westchester has delivered exceptional, comprehensive care close to home for Westchester residents. Today, the hospital continues to grow its footprint in the...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
theexaminernews.com

Legacy of Croton Pt. Park Topic of Historical Society Talk Oct. 15

Two Ossining historians bring a legacy to life in their new book, Croton Point Park: Westchester’s Jewel on the Hudson—in which they tell intriguing tales about the history and mystery of the local landmark on the eastern shoreline of the Hudson River. Co-author Caroline Ranald Curvan will present a program on their book on Saturday, Oct. 15, at 2 p.m. at the Little Red Schoolhouse, 297 Locust Avenue, Cortlandt.
OSSINING, NY
Daily Voice

Construction Begins On $44M Housing Development In Yonkers

Construction is now underway on a $44 million housing development in Westchester County. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that the groundbreaking for the La Mora Senior Apartments in the Hollow neighborhood of South Yonkers took place on Wednesday, Oct. 12. The four-story building will be constructed on a property acquired by...
YONKERS, NY
ryerecord.com

A Bit of Local History: From Favorite Hospital to Lingering Eyesore

It has been nearly eighteen years since residents of Rye and neighboring communities were shocked by the news that United Hospital had filed for bankruptcy and was officially closing its doors on December 31, 2004. An article in the New York Times at the time captured the widespread feeling in its headline: “Community Reels Over Plan to Close Its Only Hospital.”
RYE, NY
News 12

Monroe-Woodbury Board of Education member criticized for remarks about Newburgh

A Monroe-Woodbury Board of Education member is facing scrutiny for an insensitive comment he made about Newburgh students while talking about a competitive school activity involving shotguns. School officials say trustee Donald Beeler was heard saying, "Newburgh is extremely good at this," during a board meeting Wednesday night – days...
NEWBURGH, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Hudson Valley School Cancels Activities After Bear Sighting on Campus

Cancelations were done out of an abundance of caution. Living in the Hudson Valley we all know there are a few unwritten things that we all expect, right? We know that during the fall there is going to be more traffic in some areas (New Paltz, Beacon) because people from New York City come to the area to look at the fall foliage. We know that everyone comes to the area to hike, to go apple and pumpkin picking, we also know that we live in the country, so yes, there are going to be wildlife encounters.
MONROE, NY
theexaminernews.com

White Plains Preschool to Launch Program for Little Learners

Most preschools begin their traditional programs for young children with a class for two-year-olds. Starting Oct. 24, the JCC of Mid-Westchester (JCCMW) Nursery School is introducing a new program at its White Plains location that offers a class to begin the socialization process for toddlers that are as young as 16 months.
WHITE PLAINS, NY
westchestermagazine.com

Two New and Unexpected Spots for Brunch in Westchester

Greca’s Greek-style brunch pizza makes it one of our top spots for brunch. All photos by Michelle Gillan Larkin. Mexican and Greek cuisine may not be your first thought when it comes to brunch, but it should be, especially in Westchester. If you’re anything like your fellow brekkie lovers...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY

