Digital Trends
Samsung’s 65-inch OLED TV (yes, not QLED) is $1,000 off at Best Buy
It’s a great time to upgrade your home entertainment experience, thanks to Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale, which has all the big-name retailers offering seriously deep discounts on the best OLED TVs. This week’s Samsung S95B OLED TV deal is one of the top offers, with Best Buy selling this flagship set for $2,000 — that’s $1,000 off the normal price for one of this year’s highest-rated TVs.
Digital Trends
Best Buy just knocked $200 off this Chromebook — now just $99
If you’re a student on a tight budget, Chromebooks offer a great alternative to laptops that often cost hundreds of dollars more while still offering the same features. For example, this 14-inch Asus Chromebook not only has a big screen, but it’s currently going for only $99 at Best Buy as part of the Best Buy Prime Day deals that we’ve seen in the past couple of days.
xda-developers
Grab these Samsung Galaxy S22 series deals on Amazon before they’re gone
Google’s new Pixel 7 series and Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro models are getting all the attention right now. But if you’re not interested in any of those phones and you’d rather buy a Samsung flagship then you might want to grab your credit card. For its Prime Early Access sale, Amazon is offering huge discounts on both Galaxy S22 Plus and the Galaxy S22 Ultra that you shouldn’t miss. You can save up to $310 on these phones right now, which is simply amazing if you’re in the market to buy a new flagship phone for the holidays.
Phone Arena
Amazon is destroying the unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 prices for its fall Prime Day event
So you thought Samsung and Best Buy's latest Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 deals were great, eh? That's... definitely true, but at least for a certain type of consumer, Amazon's special Prime Early Access offers on Samsung's newest foldable powerhouse might be even greater. We're talking about...
Never be caught without earbuds again with this $48 Prime Day deal from Jabra
Jabra continues strengthening its position in the wireless earbuds market, with offerings hitting multiple price points. The company’s affordable Bluetooth earbuds get a cool $30 off on the $80 MSRP. Jabra’s budget-minded true wireless headphones get even better and irresistible during Amazon Prime Day. Jabra Elite 3 already tops our best affordable wireless headphones list, and a new $50 price tag makes it even more tempting. You can’t go wrong with this one if you want to pick up reasonably priced wireless earphones with a long list of features, passive noise cancellation, a respectable IP rating, and excellent battery life.
10 Seriously Big Deals to Grab at Amazon Right Now — All Under $10
Save up to 58 percent on Hanes tights, Neutrogena face wash, Dr. Scholl’s socks, and more After searching for furniture or cleaning gadgets and seeing those costs quickly add up, it's nice to do a bit of online shopping that's guaranteed not to break the bank. That's why we've taken it upon ourselves to round up some of the best deals at Amazon right now — and everything will only set you back $10 or less. Shoppers will discover a slew of on-sale items including a long-handled shower...
Microsoft unveils $4,299 Surface desktop computer
Microsoft's most expensive Surface device is about to get even pricier.
AOL Corp
Coach Outlet just dropped a sitewide sale to end all sitewide sales — save up to 75%!
If you've always coveted a Coach bag but just couldn't justify the splurge, well, now's you can! Coach Outlet just launched an incredible sale — we're talking up to 75% off hundreds of styles, thanks to the additional 15% off sitewide with code FRIENDS15. The discounts are pretty fabulous, and we're taking advantage by showing you just a smattering of the stunning designs for which this classic brand is recognized — all on sale. Plus, standard shipping is free! Styles are selling out quickly, so start browsing and get something special into your cart.
Get this touch-screen student laptop for just $200, nearly 50% off at Best Buy
This 2-in-1 laptop/tablet hybrid from Lenovo is under $200 in this huge saving.
ETOnline.com
Apple's Latest iPad Air 5 Hits Lowest Price Ever During Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale
Apple's newest fifth-gen iPad Air hit shelves in April and is now marked down to its lowest price ever thanks to Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale. The sleek, powerful tablet comes supercharged with Apple's M1 processor, which is the same series found in MacBooks — equipping it with all-day battery life and a massive leap in iPad performance. Right now, you can save $80 on the 256GB Wi-Fi model of Apple's iPad Air 5 during the October Prime Day sale event.
ZDNet
Prime Day TV deal still available: The LG OLED 65-inch TV is 40% off
If you're in the market for a large TV for your gaming room or home theater, the LG OLED C1 65-inch smart television will not disappoint. Its 4K resolution and HDR10 with Dolby Vision IQ make for breathtaking picture quality. Plus, the display intelligently changes image settings according to the media displayed on the screen.
This Prime Early Access deal brings the excellent OnePlus Nord N200 5G down to just $190
OnePlus makes a variety of fantastic budget smartphones, and the OnePlus Nord N200 is a classic example. It was already a great value at MRSP, and thanks to the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, it's an even better value at just $190. That's $50 off the original price, making it an affordable no-brainer.
One UI 5 (Android 13) beta finally reaches the Galaxy Z Fold series, Note 20 devices
Samsung continues to expand the One UI 5 beta program, which now includes the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Note 20 series from 2020.
Amazon knocks $100 off the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 for Prime Early Access Sale
Despite its age, Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 remains among the best Android smartwatches you can buy. With the Watch 5 lineup now out though, the Korean giant has discontinued the regular Galaxy Watch 4, keeping only the Classic variant around. And that means the smartwatch is frequently discounted as retailers try to empty their stock. Combine that with Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale, and you can get the 40mm Galaxy Watch 4 for just $150, a whopping $100 off its $250 MSRP.
The Meta Quest pro is on its way – here’s how to pre-order the new Oculus headset in the UK
Mark Zuckerberg couldn’t scream it any louder if he tried. The metaverse is coming, OK, and you better get prepared. On Tuesday, Meta’s CEO announced the launch of its latest virtual-reality headset at its annual Meta Connect event, and it looks like it’s going to push all the technical boundaries of virtual reality and augmented reality to their limits. The Meta Quest pro, which the company has been teasing for months, is Meta’s latest VR headset and the first in the company’s new line of high-end VR and mixed-reality devices. And when Meta says ‘high-end’, it means it.The premium headset...
PC Magazine
Best Buy 48-Hour Flash Sale: Save on Sony OLED TVs, Apple Watch, Roomba, More
Amazon isn’t the only merchant offering deep discounts these next two days. You may have heard that Amazon is holding another Prime Day event on Tuesday and Wednesday. Naturally, this means other retailers are holding their own sales so as to not miss out on any sweet, sweet revenue.
AOL Corp
Oprah's favorite crossbody bag is perfect for fall — and it's only $45 at Amazon
When Oprah shares something she loves, we, the fans, listen. Because not only does she have true style and impeccable taste, but she also understands how little things make life better and brighter. Here's a standout from her last Favorite Things list that's worth revisiting for all your fall adventures: The versatile K. Carrol Kelsey Crossbody, just $45 at Amazon during the Prime Day Early Access sale.
Flaunt your foldable fashion with this stylish $800 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 deal
In three years of their existence, Samsung's foldables have come a long way, and the best part is that they don't cost an arm and a leg anymore. Samsung's latest Galaxy Z Flip 4 is already discounted by a full $200 for the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, making it one of the most affordable foldables at just $800.
Fossil is going Wear OS 3 with the new Gen 6 Wellness Edition smartwatch
Wear OS 3 has been around for over a year at this point, but the platform has been positively sluggish to come to hardware. For the longest time, Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 was your only option, and while that's now joined by the Watch 5 lineup and Google's recently-launched Pixel Watch, that's still not a lot of choice. While there is the Montblanc Summit 3, we've been very curious to learn when the OS would additional third-party watches. Thankfully, Fossil is stepping into the fray as it announces the Gen 6 Wellness Edition smartwatch — its very first watch shipping with Wear OS 3 — as well as plans to update other Gen 6 devices.
The decline of the American mall has left just 700 still standing. Soon there may be just 150 left.
In the 1980s, thousands of malls dotted the country. The online-shopping boom and the pandemic have accelerated their demise.
Android Police
