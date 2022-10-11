ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Turner, Dodgers start fast, hold off Padres in NLDS opener

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The well-rested Los Angeles Dodgers raced out to a big lead early and hung on against the upstart San Diego Padres. Trea Turner homered and doubled as the Dodgers won 5-3 on Tuesday night in the NL Division Series opener. Behind 17-game winner Julio Urías,...
Padres pull out 5-3 victory over Dodgers, tie NLDS 1-all

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Not many tabbed the San Diego Padres to beat the Mets in New York in the wild-card round. Even fewer picked them against the Los Angeles Dodgers, who have dominated the Padres in recent years and were baseball’s best team during the regular season.
