San Diego County, CA

eastcountymagazine.org

ASSESSOR/RECORDER/COUNTY CLERK RELEASES OWNER ALERT A FREE REAL ESTATE FRAUD-FIGHTING NOTIFICATION SERVICE

San Diego property owners are encouraged to sign up. Source: Assessor/Recorder/County Clerk of San Diego. OWNER ALERT sends subscribers that register with the service an automated e-mail notification anytime a document is recorded with the Recorder's office that transfers title to the property or records a lien on a registered name.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

A WEEKEND OF WINE TASTING AND MORE IN TEMECULA

August 6, 2022 (Temecula) – If you're looking for a relaxing weekend getaway in Southern California, enjoy an idyllic stay at Europa Village Winery Resort in Temecula. Nestled among rolling foothills and vineyards in Temecula's wine country, Europa Village evokes the ambience of Old World Europe with elements of Spain, France, and coming soon, Italy.
TEMECULA, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

JAMUL INDIAN VILLAGE SERVES BORDER 32 FIRE VICTIMS FLEEING HOMES

October 13, 2022 (Jamul) -- "It is in our blood to give back and help and this was just an opportunity to do so," expressed Erica Pinto, Jamul Indian Village Chairwoman. Almost immediately after evacuations were ordered for East County communities during the Border 32 Fire, the Jamul Indian Village welcomed fire victims onto their property. Not soon after the site opened, it was temporarily homed by approximately 100 people taking refuge on the site. To coordinate the safety and logistics of the evacuees, Chairwoman Pinto and Tribal Secretary Carlene Chamberlin soon arrived at the site to overlook the necessary arrangements and ensure smooth functioning with the help of the tribe's security team.
JAMUL, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

SDSU WOMEN'S SOCCER CRUISES TO 3-0 WIN OVER NEVADA

October 13, 2022 (San Diego) - ECM Sportss finally made it to an Aztecs women's soccer match as the ladies started their final home stand with a game against Nevada tonight on the SDSU Sports Deck for Senior Night. Although it was Senior Night, the sophomores stole the show....
SAN DIEGO, CA

