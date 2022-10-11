October 13, 2022 (Jamul) -- “It is in our blood to give back and help and this was just an opportunity to do so,” expressed Erica Pinto, Jamul Indian Village Chairwoman. Almost immediately after evacuations were ordered for East County communities during the Border 32 Fire, the Jamul Indian Village welcomed fire victims onto their property. Not soon after the site opened, it was temporarily homed by approximately 100 people taking refuge on the site. To coordinate the safety and logistics of the evacuees, Chairwoman Pinto and Tribal Secretary Carlene Chamberlin soon arrived at the site to overlook the necessary arrangements and ensure smooth functioning with the help of the tribe’s security team.

