With rise in school threats, Louisiana state senator wants parents to start having difficult conversations with students

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) has moved its weekly COVID-19 reporting to Wednesdays. LDH says the move will begin next week due to the state being in a different stage of the pandemic. As of Friday, 277 new COVID-19 cases were reported to the state. 173 people are on ventilators and 71 of the new cases reported are re-infections.

