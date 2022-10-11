With rise in school threats, Louisiana state senator wants parents to start having difficult conversations with students

Read full article on original website
Report says Louisiana least healthy state for women, children
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A recent report published by America’s Health Rankings says that Louisiana is the nation’s least healthy state for women and children. The 2022 Health of Women and Children Report ranks each of the 50 states in areas of health, including maternal mortality rates, infant mortality, access to prenatal care, teen pregnancy, food sufficiency, and other health factors.
P-EBT benefits released for SNAP children under six in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) and the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) have started releasing P-EBT benefits to children who were under six years old and received SNAP benefits during the 2021-2022 school year or summer 2022. The P-EBT cards will be mailed...
Summer school for young students falling behind in reading
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Department of Education’s plan to boost poor reading scores in the state goes into effect after the Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary (BESE) vote. “Literacy is the basis for all learning, and as we work to create positive educational outcomes...
Policy approved for 3rd, 4th graders behind on reading to attend summer school
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Third and fourth grade students in Louisiana falling behind in reading will be required to participate in 30 more hours of literacy instruction in the summer after a new policy was approved Wednesday. The Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) said the new summer literacy...
BESE holds off accountability vote for one more month
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – How high schools are graded in Louisiana could be changing. The Louisiana State Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE) was expected to vote Tuesday, Oct. 11 on altering The Louisiana State, District, and State Accountability System, but are holding off until they can get more answers.
Louisiana voters asked to address ‘slavery’ in constitution during upcoming November 8th election
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)– Local voters have the opportunity to remove language about “involuntary servitude” from the state constitution, and advocates say it’s long overdue. “Anyone who believes that slavery should be abolished should vote yes on number seven,” explained the CEO of Slave State, Ringo...
LDH moves weekly COVID-19 report to one day a week, says state is in ‘different stage’
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) has moved its weekly COVID-19 reporting to Wednesdays. LDH says the move will begin next week due to the state being in a different stage of the pandemic. As of Friday, 277 new COVID-19 cases were reported to the state. 173 people are on ventilators and 71 of the new cases reported are re-infections.
Animal shelter founder and advocate dies at 103
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — On Tuesday morning, animal advocate, Holly Reynolds, passed away after spending two weeks in hospice. Reynolds started fighting for animal rights in a horse trailer, becoming one of the most recognizable faces at 103 years old, saving animals’ lives. In 1953, Reynolds opened...
Louisiana lawmakers consider possible tax reform options
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana legislators are analyzing the state’s tax structure. While one lawmaker proposes doing away with income tax, others believe change needs to be made elsewhere. Rep. Richard Nelson, R-Madeville, wants to make Louisiana a state without individual income tax. As Louisiana’s second largest...
Denham Springs mother shares story of son’s drug overdose
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) — Drug overdose deaths are steadily rising in Louisiana, according to a new report by QuoteWizard Lending Tree. 2,535 people died from opioids in Louisiana over the last year, which is a 14 percent increase since 2020. The state has the second-highest death rate in the nation.
Traffic Update: I-12 West at Holden reopened
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD, all lanes are now open on I-12 West at Mile Marker 30 (Holden). As of 7 p.m., Thursday, October 13, DOTD issued the aforementioned update following a brief closure of I-12 West at Holden due to a vehicle fire.
WATCH: Louisiana takes another step toward net zero goals in project agreement to reduce emissions
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Governor John Bel Edwards, CF Industries, ExxonMobil, and EnLink Midstream announced a project Wednesday focused on reducing industrial CO2 emissions in Louisiana. Leaders said emissions will be captured from CF Industries’ complex in Ascension Parish before sending it through EnLink’s transportation network and storing...
Louisiana Citizens Insurance increase rates by 63%
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana’s insurer of last resort, Citizens, is raising its rates by 63 percent. State Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon says this is because of insurance companies dropping out of Louisiana. This left thousands of people signing policies with Citizens. According to Donelon, Louisiana law requires Citizens’ rate to be at least 10% more than the highest market rate.
Baton Rouge Airport partners with Colorado-based company to grow its Aviation Business Park
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Metro Airport (BTR) announced Wednesday (October 12) that it intends to partner with a Colorado-based company in hopes of expanding its Aviation Business Park. The company BTR plans to collaborate with, Burrell Aviation, LLC, will lease 53 acres of runway-accessible land...
City of St. Gabriel invites families to watch movies in the park
ST. GABRIEL, La. (BRPROUD) – The City of St. Gabriel is inviting families to watch movies in the park. All movies will begin at sundown. Free popcorn and drinks will be provided. Families are asked to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets. Disney’s Hocus Pocus will be played...
Elderly man dies from head-on crash in LaPlace, driver arrested accused of DWI
LAPLACE, La. (WGNO) — A man from Texas is behind bars after a crash in St. John the Baptist Parish. According to Louisiana State Police, they began investigating a deadly crash involving an impaired driver on Tuesday afternoon (Oct. 11.) Troopers report that 71-year-old Earl Eschete of Raceland was killed in the incident.
