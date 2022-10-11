Read full article on original website
Vera Wang’s Secret to Age-Defying Skin at 73 is This ‘Magical’ Moisturizer That’s Under $25 For Only the Next 5 Hours
At 73 years old, Vera Wang is looking more and more gorgeous every day. Many people have been mystified by her youthful, healthy skin, and finally, after years of wondering, fans now know of one skincare staple of hers. In a recent interview with New York Magazine’s The Strategist back in Jan. 2022, Wang talked about her skincare, food, and fashion holy grails, including an affordable moisturizer and sunscreen we’re going to need in our regimen ASAP. The fashion designer said she adores the RoC’s anti-aging face moisturizer with SPF 30, saying, “I’m late to making sunscreen part of my daily ritual,...
I'm Obsessed With Candles, and These Are the Coolest Ones I Own
I'm a huge candle fan, but when it comes to choosing my favorites, I always come back to classic brands, such as Diptyque and Jo Malone, that I know I can rely on for beautiful scents in chic packaging. Sure, I've dabbled in affordable candles (and discovered some seriously good ones), but candles are such an important part of my relaxing evening ritual that I rarely gamble on new ones.
Homemade turmeric bar soap
If you have some boring bars of soap, or want to make new soap by using a bar of soap base, then this is a recipe for you. Why add turmeric to bars of homemade soap? Turmeric soap not only helps with skin inflammation, it also helps clear up blemishes that you may have on your skin, because it has antioxidant and antiseptic properties. Plus, this soap helps with dark spots as well as brightens your skin.
Balenciaga designer hinted at now-viral Lay's clutch earlier this summer
Balenciaga designer Demna collaborated with Frito-Lay to make a runway-worthy Lay's potato chip bag clutch.
Kate Hudson Uses This Wrinkle-Fighting Cream That Leaves Skin Feeling Silky Smooth & It’s 30% Off for the Next 6 Hours
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. If you’ve been scoping out the most coveted beauty at Amazon, this is the time to snag them. We’re talking steals from must-have to niche brands to discover and load in your carts. But if you want an unbelievable markdown, Elemis’ Pro-Collagen Marine Cream is 30 percent off . Usually priced at over $100, you can save nearly $40 for only today on the jar.
Nuwen Develops Waterless Dissolvable Shower Gel Tablet
Nuwen is presenting a dissolvable shower gel tablet during Cosmetic 360 in Paris, Oct. 12-13. Developed using Tab&Care technology, the shower gel dissolves in water to turn into a standard shower gel with a creamy foam. Tab&Care combines industrial compression and formulation specifications that take into account environmental responsibility, quintessence...
IKA Glow Balm
Strategic positioning Brand-, logo- & packaging identity: IKA Beauty GLOW as YOU are! When you are your best you, you glow! That’s why IKA developed the perfect GLOW BALM for you in your trusted yellow bullet. Like a hybrid serum and tinted balm. Its decadent yet lightweight texture makes it feel like a serum disguised as a balm! Not sticky, not tacky but just the right pampering for your lips. No confusion with a lipstick. It’s au naturel and dewy YOU!
