Lora A. Richmond
Born August 15, 1932 in Glen Daniel, WV, she was the daughter of the late Roy Lee and Nida Gunnoe Chambers. In addition to her parents, she was preceded by sons, Robert and Farris Davis and grandsons Gary and Dayton. Lora is survived by her daughters, Brenda Bowser (Alan) and...
Thomas E Cochran Sr.
On Monday, October 10th, 2022, Thomas Edward Cochran Sr., died at his home here in Beckley. He was 78 years of age. “ Tom” had been in declining health for several years. Born at Metalton, on October 24th, 1943, he was the son of the late George Washington and Jessie Terry Cochran.
First Lady Cathy Justice invites West Virginians to create bows for the 2022 Best Bow Christmas Contest
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – First Lady Cathy Justice is inviting all West Virginians age 19 and up to participate in the 2022 Best Bow Christmas Contest. Eligible West Virginians are encouraged to create their best Christmas bow, which will be hung on a special “bow tree” at the Culture Center in Charleston during the holiday season.
The LOOTPRESS Week 7 Pet of the Week brings something new to the table
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The LOOTPRESS Week 7 Pet of the Week is also the first ever feline Pet of the Week… Mr. Trouble!. Mr. Trouble is a 2 year old bundle of fun who enjoys the finer things in life, like getting pets and love from his mommy, who insists that he lives up to his name!
Pineville announces Trick-or-Treat times
PINEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – With just over two weeks remaining before the Halloween holiday, announcements of observation times for the classic Trick-or-Treat tradition have been coming in quick succession. The Town of Pineville is among the latest to set a time and date for their upcoming Halloween festivities. A...
Raleigh Co. Child Receives “Wish” from WV Independent Insurance Agents
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Trusted Choice Independent Insurance Agents of West Virginia (BIG I WV) announced today a $5,000 grant to Make-A-Wish® Greater Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The grant is used to help fulfill the wishes of children with life-threatening medical conditions. “Our members, the independent insurance...
Sweat off the turkey this year at the YMCA’s 46th Annual Thanksgiving Day Run
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The YMCA of Southern West Virginia has announced its 46 Annual Thanksgiving Day Run event, set to take place Thursday, November 24th. Three separate events will be held the day of the run, including a 5-mile run, a 5-mile walk, and the 1-mile fun run.
Belle Chemical to Host Manufacturing Month Event at Belle Elementary School
BELLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – In celebration of Manufacturing Day 2022 (MFG Day), Belle Chemical Company will host a workforce development and STEM activity presentations with the 4th & 5th grade students at Belle Elementary School on Friday, Oct. 14th. Students will participate in 5-stations of STEM activities to learn more about the manufacturing processes and the skills needed in manufacturing-based careers.
Oceana Trick-or-Treat date & times to be set at Thursday council meeting
OCEANA, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The spookiest time of year is upon us, and residents throughout the Mountain State are making preparations to celebrate accordingly. With many areas throughout Southern West Virginia having already established dates and times for 2022 Trick-or-Treat festivities – Raleigh, Boone, and Fayette County among them – questions remain as to exactly when kids can expect to take to the streets of Oceana on the hunt for sweet treats.
Fur Raising Fun at Operation Underdog’s Trick & Treats Event
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Operation Underdog is back in the community to make sure our canine friends get a fair wag in all the holiday festivities. They will be at Pet Supplies Plus today, October 14th, for their annual Halloween Pet Parade. The Tricks and Treats event will be...
Street closings to occur ahead of Hinton Railroad Days
HINTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Planned accommodations pertaining to Hinton’s upcoming Railroad Days event stand to alter traffic patterns for some motorists throughout the area. With Railroad Days quickly approaching, and festivities set to get underway on Thursday, October 20th, preparations are already underway to ensure as smooth a setup as possible for those involved.
WV Board of Education Reviews School Safety Plan at Oct. Meeting
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Board of Education (WVBE) reviewed the newly released School Safety Initiative during the October meeting in Charleston on Wednesday. West Virginia Department of Homeland Security (WVDHS) Deputy Secretary Rob Cunningham presented details about the uniform crisis prevention and response protocols in place among schools statewide.
Meadow Bridge bus will not run Thursday
MEADOW BRIDGE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Wednesday announcement from Meadow Bridge High School preceded a change in travel arrangements for some students on Thursday. The announcement, released Wednesday afternoon, informed parents and students that Bus 2221 for Meadow Bridge would not run on Thursday, 10/13/22. The notice specifies that...
Suspect charged after pulling a woman’s hair, choking her, and hitting her
OCEANA, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Wyoming County man is charged after he allegedly prevented a woman from leaving, pulling her hair, hitting her, and choking her. According to the Oceana Police Department, on October 12, 2022, a domestic violence call occurred on Circle Drive. The victim advised that she and James Victor Hash Jr. got into an argument. The victim said she attempted to leave, but Hash pulled her hair, hit her, choked her, and would not allow her to leave, holding her against her will.
Kanawha County Woman Ordered to Pay Restitution for Social Security Fraud
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Melissa Waller, 45, of St. Albans, was ordered to pay $84,509 in restitution and sentenced to probation for five years, with the first year to be served on home detention, for theft of government benefits. According to court documents and statements made in court, from...
Investigation underway after threat was made towards Beckley-Stratton Middle School
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Extra precautions will occur at Beckley-Stratton Middle School today after an alleged threat was seen on social media. Concerned parents reached out to Lootpress about an alleged threat that was seen on Snapchat. The message said, “BSMS shooting soon.”. Lootpress reached out to Superintendent...
Kanawha County Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Crime
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Austin Joseph Griffith, 22, of Hernshaw, pleaded guilty to distribution of 50 grams or more or methamphetamine. According to court documents and statements made in court, on December 13, 2021, Griffith sold approximately 560 grams of methamphetamine for $4,000 to a confidential informant at his Hernshaw residence.
One dead, one injured after crash involving UPS tractor-trailer
LEWIS COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On Thursday, October 13, 2022, at approximately 1:30 pm, Cpl. M.P. Denison, along with Sgt. J.R. Wince and Cpl. M.S. Clark responded to a two-vehicle crash near the 87-mile marker of Interstate 79 in Lewis County. The victim, Harry Dean, 71, of Sutton, WV,...
