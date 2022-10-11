ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Police looking for missing former VCU basketball player

By Will Gonzalez
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

UPDATE: Wednesday, Oct. 12 — Brandenberg was safely located in North Carolina , according to the Henrico Police Department.

According to the Henrico County Police Department, 30-year-old William “Rob” Brandenberg was reported missing on the afternoon of Monday, Oct. 10 after not having been seen since that morning. (Photo: Henrico Police)

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Commonwealth University’s men’s basketball team and athletic director — as well as the Henrico Police Department — are asking for help finding a former team member who was recently reported missing.

According to the Henrico County Police Department, 30-year-old William “Rob” Brandenberg was reported missing on the afternoon of Monday, Oct. 10 after not having been seen since that morning.

PHOTOS: Richmond Police searching for Laurel Street shooting suspects

Brandenberg attended VCU from 2011 to 2014 and was part of the Rams basketball team that went to the Final Four in the 2011 NCAA Men’s Basketball National Championship.

VCU Athletic Director Ed McLaughlin posted a tweet asking anyone with information on Brandenberg’s whereabouts to reach out. The official VCU Basketball Twitter account also posted a tweet asking anyone with information to contact Henrico Police.

    PORTLAND, OR – MARCH 17: Head coach Shaka Smart and Rob Brandenberg #11 of the Virginia Commonwealth Rams walk off the court after losing to the Indiana Hoosiers 63-61 during the third round of the 2012 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at the Rose Garden Arena on March 17, 2012 in Portland, Oregon. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)
    NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 24: Cameron Tatum (right) of the Tennessee Volunteers dives on the ball in front of Rob Brandenburg (left) of the Virginia Commonwealth Rams during their preseason NIT semifinal at Madison Square Garden on November 24, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Nick Laham/Getty Images)
    AUBURN HILL, MI – MARCH 26: Rob Brandenberg #11 of the VCU Rams shoots over Jake Kretzer #15 of the Akron Zips during the second round of the 2013 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at The Palace of Auburn Hills on March 21, 2013 in Auburn Hills, Michigan. VCU defeated Akron 88-42. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
    NEW YORK, NY – MARCH 15: Briante Weber #2 and Rob Brandenberg #11 of the Virginia Commonwealth Rams celebrate after a basket by Brandenberg to end the first half against the George Washington Colonials during the Semifinals of the 2014 Atlantic 10 Men’s Basketball Tournament at Barclays Center on March 15, 2014 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)

Anyone who believes they may have seen Brandenberg or has information related to his whereabouts is asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.

WRIC - ABC 8News

Former VCU basketball player, ‘Rob’ Brandenberg, found safe in North Carolina

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — After being reported missing on Monday, Oct. 10, police say former Virginia Commonwealth University basketball player, William ‘Rob’ Brandenberg, has been found safe. Brandenberg was safely located in North Carolina, according to the Henrico Police Department. Brandenberg attended VCU from 2011 to 2014 and was part of the Rams basketball team that went […]
