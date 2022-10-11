Read full article on original website
NBC Connecticut
New Haven Teen Arrested in Connection to Multiple Armed Robberies
Ansonia Police said they've arrested an 18-year-old for his involvement in multiple armed robberies in Connecticut. Officials said the New Haven teenager was taken into custody on Oct. 6 for his role in an armed robbery at the Xtra Mart on Wakelee Street in July. Working with New Haven Police,...
Bridgeport Convicted Felon Nabbed With Drugs, Gun, Police Say
A Fairfield County man was nabbed with drugs and a loaded gun after police received a tip he was selling drugs. Nnamdi Clarke, age 48, of Bridgeport, was arrested on Wednesday, Oct. 12 in Bridgeport. According to Capt. Kevin Gilleran of the Bridgeport Police, after receiving the information on Clarke,...
3 Found Dead By Furnace Repairman At Stamford Home, Police Say
Three people were found dead inside a Fairfield County home by a furnace repairman. The incident took place in Stamford around 5 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 13 at a residence on Scofield Avenue. According to Assistant Chief Richard Conklin of the Stamford Police, the repairman was told to enter the rental...
2 reputed gang members charged in fatal Bronx drive-by shooting
Justis Colon and Ariel Martinez are members of the 670 gang and were attacking rival gang members that day, investigators say.
NBC New York
Attorney Demands Hate Crime Charges Be Filed in Brutal Attack on Owners of CT Gay Bar
A frightening attack on two owners of a gay bar in Connecticut left one of the victims requiring more than 50 stitches for his face, and now the victims' attorney is calling on police to charge the alleged suspect with hate crimes. Police in Norwalk said they arrested Carmen Parisi...
News 12
Family of boy fatally shot says they're disappointed with accused gunmen's plea deal
The family of a Bridgeport 12-year-old boy who was fatally shot walking home from the store says they're disappointed about a plea deal given to the accused gunman. Clinton Howell was killed during a drive-by shooting outside of their home a week before Christmas 2018. "It hurts. I cannot even...
Man accused of shooting New Haven officer in court
The man accused of shooting a New Haven police officer twice last week appeared in Court on Tuesday.
Man, 17-Year-Old Girl Accused Of Stealing $600 Worth Of Items From New Canaan CVS
A man and a 17-year-old girl have been charged with allegedly stealing $600 worth of merchandise from a Fairfield County CVS store. The incident took place in New Canaan around 7:15 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13 at the store at 94 Park St. According to Lt. Jason Ferraro of the...
Register Citizen
Missing Bridgeport teen reunited with his family
BRIDGEPORT — A 15-year-old boy, reported missing by his mother, is back home with his family. “He is in good shape, and everything is good, thank God,” said Celeste Arias, the mother of Jael Martinez, who she said had been missing since Sept. 27. Police Capt. Kevin Gilleran...
Bronx man sentenced to 58 years to life in prison for shooting of Middletown officer
The sentencing of a Bronx man Wednesday was long-awaited justice for the patrol officer who was shot on duty while trying to help a woman during a domestic incident.
Suspect At Large After Strong-Arm Robbery Of Woman At Darien Residence
Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly followed a woman home from a bank and stole a bag of cash off her lap after she pulled into her garage in Fairfield County. The incident took place in Darien around 3:20 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13 at a Maywood Road home.
connect-bridgeport.com
Sixteen Charges Brought against Suspect Trio in May High-Speed Chase and Shootout in City and Region
A trio of suspects involved in a May 26 high speed chase between Harrison and Marion Counties that saw the suspects become involved with a shootout with law enforcement are now facing 16 more charge from the Bridgeport Police Department. According to Bridgeport Police Detective Lt. Gary Weaver, the additional...
Hamden police arrest man they said shot at robbers in gas station parking lot
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man who told police he shot back at two people during a July robbery at a gas station is now in custody in connection to the same incident. Anthony Coppage, 28, was inside his car at the Gulf Express gas station, located on Arch Street, when two people tried to […]
NBC Connecticut
Shooting Involving 3 Officers Under Investigation in Bristol: State Police
Multiple police agencies responded to the scene of a shooting involving three officers on Redstone Hill Road in Bristol Wednesday night, according to state police. Connecticut State Police said they've been requested to help Bristol Police with an investigation. State troopers said three officers were involved in the shooting and...
1 person killed, 2 others injured in drive-by shooting in the Bronx, police say
A drive-by shooting in Concourse Village on Saturday night killed one man and sent two others to the hospital.
2 officers killed, 1 seriously injured in Connecticut shooting
Two officers were shot and killed in Bristol, Connecticut, early Thursday morning, according to police.
Brooklyn DOE worker, alleged murderer had prior dispute: NYPD
FLATLANDS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — The Department of Education employee fatally shot in Flatlands and the man now accused in his murder had a prior dispute, authorities said early Thursday, as the suspect was awaiting arraignment. Police did not elaborate on the nature of the disagreement, but said that it should come out in court as […]
Man accused of attacking owner of Norwalk gay bar has bond set at $200K
Carmen Parisi faces one count of second-degree assault and one count of third-degree assault for an incident outside Troupe 429 last month.
Man involved in New Haven drug ring gets 10 years in federal prison, will face deportation
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 42-year-old man will face deportation following his 10-year sentence for trafficking cocaine, according to an announcement Thursday from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery. Neftali Fernandez, a citizen of the Dominican Republic who was last living in the Bronx, was part of a New Haven drug ring that led […]
NBC Connecticut
Police Arrest Suspect in Assault on Management of Troupe429 in Norwalk
Police have arrested a customer who is accused of assaulting management at Troupe429 in Norwalk in September. Norwalk police said they have arrested a patron who is suspected in the assault on Friday, Sept. 23. He was taken into custody at 12:40 p.m. Wednesday and the charges include two counts...
