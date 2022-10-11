ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

NBC Connecticut

New Haven Teen Arrested in Connection to Multiple Armed Robberies

Ansonia Police said they've arrested an 18-year-old for his involvement in multiple armed robberies in Connecticut. Officials said the New Haven teenager was taken into custody on Oct. 6 for his role in an armed robbery at the Xtra Mart on Wakelee Street in July. Working with New Haven Police,...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Missing Bridgeport teen reunited with his family

BRIDGEPORT — A 15-year-old boy, reported missing by his mother, is back home with his family. “He is in good shape, and everything is good, thank God,” said Celeste Arias, the mother of Jael Martinez, who she said had been missing since Sept. 27. Police Capt. Kevin Gilleran...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
NBC Connecticut

Shooting Involving 3 Officers Under Investigation in Bristol: State Police

Multiple police agencies responded to the scene of a shooting involving three officers on Redstone Hill Road in Bristol Wednesday night, according to state police. Connecticut State Police said they've been requested to help Bristol Police with an investigation. State troopers said three officers were involved in the shooting and...
BRISTOL, CT
PIX11

Brooklyn DOE worker, alleged murderer had prior dispute: NYPD

FLATLANDS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — The Department of Education employee fatally shot in Flatlands and the man now accused in his murder had a prior dispute, authorities said early Thursday, as the suspect was awaiting arraignment. Police did not elaborate on the nature of the disagreement, but said that it should come out in court as […]
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC Connecticut

Police Arrest Suspect in Assault on Management of Troupe429 in Norwalk

Police have arrested a customer who is accused of assaulting management at Troupe429 in Norwalk in September. Norwalk police said they have arrested a patron who is suspected in the assault on Friday, Sept. 23. He was taken into custody at 12:40 p.m. Wednesday and the charges include two counts...
NORWALK, CT

