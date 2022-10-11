Read full article on original website
Traffic stalled on HWY 22 due to unhitched trailer
WILSON, Wyo. — Eastbound traffic on HWY 22 in Wilson is backed up due to a trailer that became unhitched while traveling over the Wilson Bridge. Traffic is also stalled for those merging from WYO 39. According to witnesses, Teton County Sheriffs are on the scene mitigating the issue.
WYDOT: Road striping this week on 22
JACKSON, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT), along with contract crews from S&L Industrial will be striping roads this week on WY22 during the day and in the town of Jackson, possibly during nighttime hours, according to a press release from WYDOT. Crews began work yesterday and...
Local sheriff's deputy recovering after 40-foot fall from roof
DRIGGS — September 9th, 2022. It was all back to normal and going so well for Teton County sheriff's deputy Fred Hale. After a cancer scare during the summer of 2021, Fred, his wife Wendy and their son were building a house and preparing to go on an Alaskan cruise the following day. “Wendy had asked me, her brother proposed it, that we go to Alaska on a cruise,” Fred...
Deputies still are looking for runaway teen, encourage the public to come forward with info
The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for 16-year-old Korbyn Domning, who was reported as a runaway last Friday, Oct. 7. Deputies have recovered the red Jeep Cherokee Korbyn was last seen driving in the area of Chasewood Drive and Trailwood Drive in Ammon and believe she was with it around 6 p.m. Friday.
Speeding man on Bullet bike leads police on chase
REXBURG — A man speeding on a Bullet bike led police on a short chase Monday night before officers called off the pursuit. It began around 10:05 p.m. when a Rexburg officer tried to pull the rider over on Main Street for speeding. The man refused to stop and took off, according to Rexburg Police Chief Joshua Rhodes.
How housing happens part two: Northern South Park
JACKSON, Wyo. — The best potential for new housing on a scale that could meaningfully move the needle on workforce housing in the community is on land known as Northern South Park (NSP) adjacent to the west end of High School Road. Current plans envision up to 1,800 units, at least 1,356 of which would be deed restricted. NSP will push limits. Policymakers must be clear-eyed about the challenges.
“Spectacular” Fall Weather in the Forecast
Spectacular Fall weather is expected through the rest of the week. Here’s a 3-Day Forecast for Riverton, Casper, and Jackson. Elsewhere weather conditions will be similar.
SNAPPED: Autumn days, autumn nights
WYOMING — As fall foliage peaks this week, autumn days in Jackson Hole are dwindling. Each early morning frost is a sure indicator that winter is near. “The bright green leaves of the aspens [have] become vibrant yellow; the sun, once bright until late in the evening, sinks below the horizon earlier each day; cool breezes and frequent rain showers wash away the haze of summer.”
The Haunting of Jackson Hole: A full day of Halloween fun
JACKSON, Wyo. — It’s full-on spooky town this year at the Teton County Fairgrounds as the Jackson Hole Chamber of Commerce celebrates locals with the “The Haunting of Jackson Hole.”. Start your day with Parks & Rec.’s annual Halloween Hustle 5k fun run at 9:00am. The race...
Public health advisory issued for Henrys Lake in eastern Idaho
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare’s Division of Public Health has issued a health advisory for Henrys Lake in eastern Idaho after cyanobacteria was discovered in samples. According to a press release from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, officials confirmed the presence of three species of cyanobacteria, which can produce toxins that can be harmful to people, pets and livestock. Cyanobacteria occur naturally in Idaho’s waters, but...
Organizer of illegal racing event in national park sentenced
JACKSON (WNE) — A Utah man facing federal property damage charges following what officials believed to be nine years of illegal motorbike races held in Grand Teton National Park was sentenced to 18 months of unsupervised probation and over $9,000 in fines. Jacob “Jake” Hobbs pled guilty to two...
Sollis to leave Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center
St. John’s Health (SJH) in Jackson, Wyoming, has announced that Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center CEO Jeff Sollis will assume the role of CEO at SJH effective Jan. 2. A senior health care leader with more than 17 years of progressive experience and a proven track record in a national health care system, Sollis is known ...
SPET forum and open house tonight
JACKSON, Wyo. — The Town, County, Housing Department, Energy Conservation Works, School, Hospital and other community partners are hosting a forum and open house tonight at the Library to help voters be more informed about this year’s SPET initiatives. An open house will go from 5 to 6...
The hunt for the Golden Ticket is on!
JACKSON, Wyo. — Some fabulous volunteers have worked very hard to stuff 5,000 bags with local candidate literature!. You may find a bag on your door in the near future… if you do, make sure to look over everything carefully – we’ve hidden a “golden ticket” in one of the bags in each precinct which can be exchanged for a prize!
Police seek suspect in gas station theft
JACKSON (WNE) — Jackson police are looking for a suspect who took the keys to a local gas station on Friday afternoon. At approximately 2:02 p.m. Friday, a man entered the Shell gas station located at 580 W. Broadway, Lt. Russ Ruschill of the Jackson Police Department said, and purchased some small items.
Local man arrested after boasting about assault on social media
An Idaho Falls man has been arrested after he reportedly posted on social media about an attack that left the victim hospitalized. The probable cause affidavit states Donovan Helsing, 18, believed the victim had hit his cousin. He reportedly confronted the victim on South Ledge Rock Road and punched him, knocking him out. Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center early Saturday, where hospital staff...
Four Pines Physical Therapy to host pelvic pain yoga workshop
JACKSON, Wyo. — Four Pines Physical Therapy will sponsor a donation-based three-part yoga workshop focusing on the management of pelvic pain for men and women. Four Pines PT has been offering therapeutic interventions to men and women who suffer from abdominal and pelvic pain for over 20 years and feel that a multidisciplinary approach is best.
Frontier Airlines Now Hiring Pilots That Don’t Know How To Fly
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. What used to be Wyoming’s most popular airline is combating a national pilot shortage in an unconventional way: hiring pilots who don’t know how to fly. Frontier Airlines, which used to service many Wyoming communities and still has a...
Join our team as a PROPERTY ATTENDANT (Housing available)
Rendezvous Mountain Rentals and Property Management (Teton Village, Jackson and Wilson) is adding PROPERTY ATTENDANTS to our team! If you love a fast-paced, active and dynamic work environment, this role is for you!. This role assists with preparing units after departures in vacation rentals (stripping bedding, auditing the property), and...
SPET by SPET: Environmental
JACKSON, Wyo. — Two environmental-related SPET items will be on the ballot this year related to land conservation and energy conservation. The language that will appear on the ballot is shared below, along with a brief overview of how the funding will be used. Unlike other SPET items, these two proposals do not have cost overrun plans because the potential projects are not construction related or the funding will be used to match funds raised.
