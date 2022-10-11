ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, CT

sheltonherald.com

Opinion: Vote ‘yes’ for racial justice by voting ‘yes’ for early voting

When Connecticut voters head to the polls on Nov. 8, we will see a question: “Shall the Constitution of the State be amended to permit the General Assembly to provide for early voting?” If voters vote “yes” on this question, the legislature would be allowed to pass a law to allow early voting, and early voting could be in place as soon as 2024.
CONNECTICUT STATE
sheltonherald.com

Joe Pisani (opinion): For 45 years, lives were saved in basement of CT church

Trinity Lutheran Church in Shelton, with its spire rising against the blue sky above the Housatonic River and its striking red entrance, was a familiar sight when I was growing up, so I was sad to read the headline, “Wonderful memories: Shelton church closing doors after 123 years.” You see, I had wonderful memories of my own.
SHELTON, CT
sheltonherald.com

Opinion: I take a more optimistic view of Stamford

I write in response to Arthur Augustyn’s op-ed (“Stamford is a cultural hellhole”). He makes a number of points — but a great deal of them miss the mark. Venting frustrations regarding the recent debate over the Glenbrook Community Center, the piece commits an unfortunate error in blaming the culture of Stamford for the outcome — taking the easy way out by laying the fault at the feet of the people of Stamford. I take a more optimistic view. It would seem to me that we are seeing the first stages of an effective government creating a plan, and a proud, engaged citizenry responding to that plan.
STAMFORD, CT
City
Easton, CT
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
Easton, CT
Crime & Safety
sheltonherald.com

Condolences pour in for Bristol police officers killed after dispute

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Condolences are pouring in after two police officers were killed and one was seriously injured responding to a domestic dispute in Bristol, Conn. Sgt. Dustin DeMonte was one of the two officers killed in the shooting. DeMonte is survived...
BRISTOL, CT
sheltonherald.com

Letter: Norwalk Library guest 'rejuvenates' audience during National Hispanic Heritage Month

We were honored to have author Magdalena Gómez with us last Saturday to commemorate National Hispanic Heritage Month. Magdalena took her painful story and, with her exuberant personality, turned the time into healing for some people (you never know what people are enduring) and the reviving dreams for others. Hans, our security guard, has a book inside of him and no one knew. The audience felt comfortable sharing vulnerabilities with her as she signed their books. People left genuinely rejuvenated. I could both hear it and see it during the program and as they were leaving. Don't get me wrong. This was not a simple, gloomy program. Magdalena is unapologetically loud, though she knows when to whisper, and there was lots of laughter. The atmosphere was just ripe for the healing after Magdalena told the story of her mother who had been sexually trafficked, the union of her parents, and how she was conceived and reared.
NORWALK, CT
sheltonherald.com

Texas city makes 'creepiest ghost towns' in US list

A West Texas city was recently named one of the creepiest ghost towns in the U.S. just in time for Halloween. Called "the most famous ghost town in Texas," the city of Terlingua ranked No. 2 on lifestyle magazine Best Life's list. "These relics of abandoned civilizations provide a surreal...
TERLINGUA, TX
#Guns#Suicide#Gun Violence#Christ Church#Call To Action#Violent Crime#Americans
sheltonherald.com

Three people found dead at Stamford home from suspected fentanyl overdoses, police say

STAMFORD — City police say three people were found dead from a suspected fentanyl overdose at a home in Stamford’s Glenbrook area Thursday night. Assistant Police Chief Richard Conklin said a worker arrived at a Scofield Avenue rental home around 5 p.m. for a job when he found what appeared to be a woman suffering from an overdose in the home’s basement.
STAMFORD, CT
sheltonherald.com

‘Haunted’ Annabelle doll is traveling around CT this Halloween: Here’s what to know

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. After being locked within the Warrens' Occult Museum in Monroe, making very few trips in recent years, the real "haunted" Annabelle doll will be visible to public this Halloween at two different events. The first is Oct. 29 at The Warrens' Seekers of the Supernatural Paracon at Mohegan Sun, and the second is Oct. 30 as part of a special "Mischief Night" presentation in New Milford. In addition to the famous doll, which has spawned it own series of movies, a number of other items from the Warrens' collection will be present at these events.
MONROE, CT
sheltonherald.com

Ohio offers $156M in incentives for Honda battery plant

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio plans to offer approximately $156.3 million in tax incentives and infrastructure improvements for a massive battery plant project that Honda says is key to turning the state into its North American electric vehicle hub. Officials say the battery plant, to be built jointly with...
OHIO STATE
sheltonherald.com

Crews respond to Kleen Energy plant fire in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN — Crews are responding to the Kleen Energy power plant on River Road Wednesday afternoon after a fire was reported. One fire official said the blaze was believed to be a hydraulic oil fire that started inside a turbine, filling the building with smoke. Fire marshals were on scene investigating the cause as of just before 3 p.m., he said.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
sheltonherald.com

Looking Back by George Albano

Carl Paight, a longtime coach at Norwalk High School, including 10 seasons as the Bears’ head football coach, passed away in Florida at the age of 85. Paight, a Phys Ed teacher at NHS, joined the football coaching staff as an assistant before taking over as head coach in 1963. Long regarded a defensive guru, Paight’s 1967 team went 6-2-1 — the program’s best record since the 1948 state championship team — and had the third-best defense in the FCIAC, allowing just under 10 points a game while recording three shutouts and allowing only one touchdown in two other games. Paight stepped down as football coach after the 1972 season, but later became an assistant coach at Western Connecticut State College, Fordham University and Weston High School.
NORWALK, CT
sheltonherald.com

Shelton's Old Mill Road deal in 'limbo,' says Mayor Mark Lauretti

SHELTON — The city’s purchase of 26 acres of open space off Old Mill Road is in “limbo,” according to Mayor Mark Lauretti. The Board of Aldermen, at a meeting in February, approved the purchase of the parcel from Wells Holdings, LLC, for $1.29 million. But...
SHELTON, CT
sheltonherald.com

Fairfield approves measures to make Villa Avenue safer

FAIRFIELD — The Police Commission approved additional traffic control measures for Villa Avenue Wednesday night after months of residents pushing to make the road safer. Town Engineer Bill Hurley said the town will add pavement markings as well as update the ones there. Part of that would include adding fog lines, also known as edge lines, to make the shoulder bigger. He said Villa Avenue varies in width between 32 and 34 feet wide, and the markings would effectively narrow the road and slow the speed of traffic by up to two miles per hour.
FAIRFIELD, CT
sheltonherald.com

Shelton firefighter injured battling blaze on River Road

SHELTON — A firefighter suffered minor injuries while battling a fire at a storage facility on River Road Wednesday, according to fire officials. Deputy Fire Chief Paul Wilson said the firefighter was evaluated at the scene and is in good condition. Some 25 firefighters under the command of Assistant...
SHELTON, CT
sheltonherald.com

The 2022 Connecticut high school girls soccer Midseason Report

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. We are hitting the stretch run of the regular season. Before you know it, the postseason will be here. What are we going to be looking at come the end of October? Mid-November? That remains to be seen, but we can provide what has caught our eye thus far.
CONNECTICUT STATE

