sheltonherald.com
Opinion: Vote ‘yes’ for racial justice by voting ‘yes’ for early voting
When Connecticut voters head to the polls on Nov. 8, we will see a question: “Shall the Constitution of the State be amended to permit the General Assembly to provide for early voting?” If voters vote “yes” on this question, the legislature would be allowed to pass a law to allow early voting, and early voting could be in place as soon as 2024.
sheltonherald.com
Staff, churches and $157K to a law firm: Inside look at spending by Stefanowski, Lamont campaigns
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. After losing the Independent Party's cross endorsement during a contentious caucus in Guilford on August 23, Republican candidate for governor Bob Stefanowski paid $157,000 to a Hartford law firm that failed in a court attempt to delete the minor party from the November ballot.
sheltonherald.com
Joe Pisani (opinion): For 45 years, lives were saved in basement of CT church
Trinity Lutheran Church in Shelton, with its spire rising against the blue sky above the Housatonic River and its striking red entrance, was a familiar sight when I was growing up, so I was sad to read the headline, “Wonderful memories: Shelton church closing doors after 123 years.” You see, I had wonderful memories of my own.
sheltonherald.com
Opinion: I take a more optimistic view of Stamford
I write in response to Arthur Augustyn’s op-ed (“Stamford is a cultural hellhole”). He makes a number of points — but a great deal of them miss the mark. Venting frustrations regarding the recent debate over the Glenbrook Community Center, the piece commits an unfortunate error in blaming the culture of Stamford for the outcome — taking the easy way out by laying the fault at the feet of the people of Stamford. I take a more optimistic view. It would seem to me that we are seeing the first stages of an effective government creating a plan, and a proud, engaged citizenry responding to that plan.
sheltonherald.com
Condolences pour in for Bristol police officers killed after dispute
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Condolences are pouring in after two police officers were killed and one was seriously injured responding to a domestic dispute in Bristol, Conn. Sgt. Dustin DeMonte was one of the two officers killed in the shooting. DeMonte is survived...
sheltonherald.com
Bristol police officers may have been lured to deadly ambush, officials say
BRISTOL — State police say law enforcement may have been lured to a Redstone Hill Road home Wednesday night where two local officers were killed and another was wounded in an apparent ambush. Sgt. Dustin DeMonte, 35, and Officer Alex Hamzy, 34, were killed in the shooting, which happened...
sheltonherald.com
Letter: Norwalk Library guest 'rejuvenates' audience during National Hispanic Heritage Month
We were honored to have author Magdalena Gómez with us last Saturday to commemorate National Hispanic Heritage Month. Magdalena took her painful story and, with her exuberant personality, turned the time into healing for some people (you never know what people are enduring) and the reviving dreams for others. Hans, our security guard, has a book inside of him and no one knew. The audience felt comfortable sharing vulnerabilities with her as she signed their books. People left genuinely rejuvenated. I could both hear it and see it during the program and as they were leaving. Don't get me wrong. This was not a simple, gloomy program. Magdalena is unapologetically loud, though she knows when to whisper, and there was lots of laughter. The atmosphere was just ripe for the healing after Magdalena told the story of her mother who had been sexually trafficked, the union of her parents, and how she was conceived and reared.
sheltonherald.com
Texas city makes 'creepiest ghost towns' in US list
A West Texas city was recently named one of the creepiest ghost towns in the U.S. just in time for Halloween. Called "the most famous ghost town in Texas," the city of Terlingua ranked No. 2 on lifestyle magazine Best Life's list. "These relics of abandoned civilizations provide a surreal...
sheltonherald.com
Three people found dead at Stamford home from suspected fentanyl overdoses, police say
STAMFORD — City police say three people were found dead from a suspected fentanyl overdose at a home in Stamford’s Glenbrook area Thursday night. Assistant Police Chief Richard Conklin said a worker arrived at a Scofield Avenue rental home around 5 p.m. for a job when he found what appeared to be a woman suffering from an overdose in the home’s basement.
sheltonherald.com
‘Haunted’ Annabelle doll is traveling around CT this Halloween: Here’s what to know
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. After being locked within the Warrens' Occult Museum in Monroe, making very few trips in recent years, the real "haunted" Annabelle doll will be visible to public this Halloween at two different events. The first is Oct. 29 at The Warrens' Seekers of the Supernatural Paracon at Mohegan Sun, and the second is Oct. 30 as part of a special "Mischief Night" presentation in New Milford. In addition to the famous doll, which has spawned it own series of movies, a number of other items from the Warrens' collection will be present at these events.
sheltonherald.com
Ohio offers $156M in incentives for Honda battery plant
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio plans to offer approximately $156.3 million in tax incentives and infrastructure improvements for a massive battery plant project that Honda says is key to turning the state into its North American electric vehicle hub. Officials say the battery plant, to be built jointly with...
sheltonherald.com
Crews respond to Kleen Energy plant fire in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN — Crews are responding to the Kleen Energy power plant on River Road Wednesday afternoon after a fire was reported. One fire official said the blaze was believed to be a hydraulic oil fire that started inside a turbine, filling the building with smoke. Fire marshals were on scene investigating the cause as of just before 3 p.m., he said.
sheltonherald.com
Looking Back by George Albano
Carl Paight, a longtime coach at Norwalk High School, including 10 seasons as the Bears’ head football coach, passed away in Florida at the age of 85. Paight, a Phys Ed teacher at NHS, joined the football coaching staff as an assistant before taking over as head coach in 1963. Long regarded a defensive guru, Paight’s 1967 team went 6-2-1 — the program’s best record since the 1948 state championship team — and had the third-best defense in the FCIAC, allowing just under 10 points a game while recording three shutouts and allowing only one touchdown in two other games. Paight stepped down as football coach after the 1972 season, but later became an assistant coach at Western Connecticut State College, Fordham University and Weston High School.
sheltonherald.com
Shelton's Old Mill Road deal in 'limbo,' says Mayor Mark Lauretti
SHELTON — The city’s purchase of 26 acres of open space off Old Mill Road is in “limbo,” according to Mayor Mark Lauretti. The Board of Aldermen, at a meeting in February, approved the purchase of the parcel from Wells Holdings, LLC, for $1.29 million. But...
sheltonherald.com
Fairfield approves measures to make Villa Avenue safer
FAIRFIELD — The Police Commission approved additional traffic control measures for Villa Avenue Wednesday night after months of residents pushing to make the road safer. Town Engineer Bill Hurley said the town will add pavement markings as well as update the ones there. Part of that would include adding fog lines, also known as edge lines, to make the shoulder bigger. He said Villa Avenue varies in width between 32 and 34 feet wide, and the markings would effectively narrow the road and slow the speed of traffic by up to two miles per hour.
sheltonherald.com
Brookfield raises rent by $500 a month at town-owned house: 'At $1,600, it is still a bargain'
BROOKFIELD — Tenants at a town-owned property are asked to begin paying an additional $500 a month in rent beginning in November — a move officials say is in line with trends in the housing market. The Board of Selectmen voted 2-1 to increase the rent at 28...
sheltonherald.com
Calendar Close-up: Rock and Roll Hall of Famer brings blues to Westport
Westport’s place in rock ‘n’ roll history is firm. In the 1960s and ‘70s, bands like the Doors, Animals, Cream, Yardbirds and Rascals played at Staples High School. Those are actual Hall of Fame groups. As if that’s not enough, a video of Aerosmith’s Steve Tyler...
sheltonherald.com
Shelton firefighter injured battling blaze on River Road
SHELTON — A firefighter suffered minor injuries while battling a fire at a storage facility on River Road Wednesday, according to fire officials. Deputy Fire Chief Paul Wilson said the firefighter was evaluated at the scene and is in good condition. Some 25 firefighters under the command of Assistant...
sheltonherald.com
Jeff Jacobs: The story of cross country season? Runners chasing Chase, the freshman wunderkind
OLD LYME — Her parents Patrick and Tina Gilbert were down to two names before deciding on Chase. Who would have known that headline writers in Connecticut would be so richly rewarded by their final choice?. We can envision them coming fast and furious now. The Chase Is On.
sheltonherald.com
The 2022 Connecticut high school girls soccer Midseason Report
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. We are hitting the stretch run of the regular season. Before you know it, the postseason will be here. What are we going to be looking at come the end of October? Mid-November? That remains to be seen, but we can provide what has caught our eye thus far.
