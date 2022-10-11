Read full article on original website
Related
Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock trade blows in Georgia U.S. Senate debate
WASHINGTON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Democratic U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker sparred over a range of issues from abortion and policing to personal integrity on Friday, as a key Georgia contest that could help determine control of the Senate came to a head in a contentious televised debate.
Unchecked review: how Trump dodged two impeachments … and the January 6 committee?
On Thursday, the House January 6 committee voted unanimously to issue a subpoena to Donald Trump. He has indicated he is considering testifying but surely the likelihood of him doing so under oath is nil. He lacks all incentive to appear. The committee’s long-term existence is doubtful. In their...
Comments / 0