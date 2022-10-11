ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hill

Borrowers can apply for student loan forgiveness through Biden administration’s beta application

The Biden administration launched a beta version of its student loan forgiveness application on Friday that borrowers can use to apply for their loan forgiveness. “We’re accepting applications to help us refine our processes ahead of the official form launch. If you submit an application, it will be processed, and you won’t need to resubmit,” the Department of Education’s Federal Student Aid office said on the website.
Chalkbeat

How student loan borrowers can apply for up to $20,000 in forgiveness

Student loan borrowers across the country will have until December 2023 to apply for up to $20,000 in forgiveness from the federal government. The Biden administration has rolled out “a short and simple” online application that borrowers can fill out on their phone or computer. The one-time maneuver by President Joe Biden is meant to help address the student debt crisis that has ballooned to over $1.7 trillion. Biden plans to cancel...
KRCB 104.9

CalMatters: This is how much you'll get from the California gas rebate

photo credit:  California is sending money directly to millions of residents to help with rising costs and high gas prices. The payments, which started going out Oct. 7, range from $200 to $1,050, depending on income and other factors. About 18 million payments will be distributed over the next few months, benefiting up to 23 million Californians. The cash payouts are part of a June budget deal. CalMatters talked to the state's Franchise Tax Board to parse what all this means for you.    Are you eligible? To be eligible, you need to have filed a 2020 California tax return by Oct. 15, 2021....
