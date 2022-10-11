ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hendricks County, IN

Toni Osborn
2d ago

I wish gangs would stop being glorified because this is the result youth making horrible decisions. I hope and pray kids make the choice to raise above the non sense

WTHR

62-year-old Mooresville woman charged with battery, neglect of dependent

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. — A 62-year-old woman from Mooresville is facing multiple charges for battery and neglect of a dependent. The Putnam County Department of Child Services alerted Indiana State Police, who opened a criminal investigation Wednesday, Oct. 12. The investigation revealed Christine Smith allegedly battered and neglected a...
MOORESVILLE, IN
WIBC.com

Indianapolis Man Sentenced to 27 Years for Several Robberies

INDIANAPOLIS – An Indianapolis man was sentenced to 27 years in prison for his role in several robberies that were committed in July 2019, announced the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office. In July 2019, Jordan Lancaster was involved in multiple robberies, targeting Dollar General Stores and a Subway. All...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indianapolis, IN
California State
Hendricks County, IN
Brownsburg, IN
Indiana Crime & Safety
Hendricks County, IN
Brownsburg, IN
WISH-TV

Man sentenced to 5 years for machine gun possession

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty in multiple felony gun cases involving Glock switches and a 3D-printed firearm, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office said in a Thursday news release. Dwight King pleaded guilty to two counts of possession...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
#Murder#Sentencing#Street Gang#Shooting#Feud#Violent Crime#Eskenazi Hospital#Hegwood Moody
Fox 59

No injuries as IMPD gunfire leads to arrest of armed man

INDIANAPOLIS — Ryan Busse was awakened sometime after 4 a.m. but well before dawn by the ruckus downstairs from a neighboring unit at the George Apartments in the 5600 block of Sebring Court. ”There’s this guy yelling at a woman. He’s just pounding wailing on the door, trying to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Russiaville man killed in Cass County crash

CASS COUNTY, Ind. – A crash this week in Cass County left one man dead and another injured. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the crash was reported just before 8:30 p.m. Monday on US 24 at the intersection with County Road 150 South. Investigators said the...
CASS COUNTY, IN
NewsBreak
Fox 59

Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Kroger seeks to create grocery giant in $20B Albertsons …. Kroger seeks to create grocery giant in $20B Albertsons bid. Muncie man faces neglect, battery charges over 14-month-old’s …. Muncie man faces neglect, battery charges over 14-month-old’s severe injuries. Muncie teens racially profiled at Rural King. Muncie teens...
MUNCIE, IN
WISH-TV

Mooresville police bust woman with nearly a half-pound of cocaine

MOORESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Mooresville police arrested a woman on multiple drug charges after a search of her vehicle turned up various drugs, including almost a half-pound of cocaine. Laura Solgot, 47, of Mooresville, faces charges of dealing cocaine, possession of cocaine, possession of a narcotic drug, and possession...
MOORESVILLE, IN
Fox 59

Man shot and killed on east side

IMPD says a man was shot and killed on the east side late Wednesday night. IMPD says a man was shot and killed on the east side late Wednesday night. Big Game Bound: Bills vs Chiefs rematch highlights …. Big Game Bound: Bills vs Chiefs rematch highlights NFL Week 6.
HANCOCK COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD: Unmarked vehicle shot in drive-by during undercover investigation

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Someone fired shots at an undercover officer and his vehicle early Wednesday morning, leading to a large police presence near 38th Street and Fall Creek, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. An undercover officer was in the 3600 block of Ralston Avenue, near Sutherland Avenue,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbiw.com

Tippecanoe County man arrested after standoff

TIPPECANOE COUNTY – Just after 6:00 a.m. Wednesday morning, troopers from the Indiana State Police Lafayette Post reported to Pretty Prairie Road, in Battle Ground, IN, to follow up on an investigation that stemmed from a domestic disturbance earlier in the morning. When troopers arrived at the residence, they...
BATTLE GROUND, IN

