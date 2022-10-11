Since a 2-0 start to the 2022 NFL season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have hit a rough patch. On Sunday, the Buccaneers fell to the Pittsburgh Steelers, 20-18, suffering their third loss in four games. After dropping to 3-3 on the season, head coach Todd Bowles criticized players still living in the glow of the team's 2020 title, hinting that not everyone is giving their all.

