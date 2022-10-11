ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Bay Area

Measure W Would Give Voters $100 to Use Toward Candidates of Their Choice

Eligible Oakland residents will get $100 of city money to spend on candidates in elections for some city offices if Measure W passes this November. The goal of the measure is to increase voter participation in elections. Most of the contributions to candidates in the past have come from donors spending $500 or more.
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

Hillary Clinton Attends Prop 1 Event in San Francisco

Former senator and presidential candidate Hillary Clinton was in San Francisco Thursday as she attended a panel for California Proposition 1. Prop 1 is the effort to enshrine reproductive rights in the California constitution. Clinton talked about the restrictions she saw in Europe. She said she hopes the U.S. doesn’t...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

San Francisco Public Defender Reacts to City's Drug Crackdown

San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood is ground zero for the city's opioid crisis. But the city's public defender said the mayor and district attorney's latest effort to solve it won't work. “As the war on drugs has demonstrated, criminalizing the supply has done nothing to reduce the demand,” said San...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Lawmakers Discuss Solutions to Address Gun Violence in Oakland

After one of the most violent months in Oakland history, top lawmakers and community members are coming together and promising to fund solutions they hope will ultimately save lives. U.S. Senator Alex Padilla and local leaders gathered Wednesday to discuss ways to address ongoing gun violence that plagues Oakland. "What...
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

Oakland Senior Center Alarm System Cited by Inspectors Week Before Fire

Fire inspectors issued a citation for alarm-related “immediate life safety hazards” at Grand Lake Gardens senior living community the week before Friday’s early morning fire, records show. The fire started at the fifth floor of one of the two buildings in the 400 block of Santa Clara...
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

Residents Blame ‘Birdseed Lady' for San Francisco Rat Infestation

Residents and business owners in San Francisco's Glen Park said they have been overwhelmed by birds, mice and rats in the past few months. Many of the residents and business owners believe a big part of the reason can be tied to who they refer to as the "birdseed lady." The resident has been spotted repeatedly dumping piles of bird seed throughout the neighborhood.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Doctors Concerned Over Flu, COVID Cases

As hospitals prepare for another winter with COVID, it will be the first one that’s also expecting a high number of flu cases. UCSF infectious disease expert Dr. Peter Chin-Hong said the convergence of viruses could mean a busy winter season to come. “The writing on the wall for...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Authorities Identify Tree Trimmer Killed in Menlo Park

The tree trimmer who died Tuesday after falling into a wood chipper in Menlo Park has been identified as a 47-year-old man from Redwood City, officials said. The San Mateo County Coroner's Office on Wednesday identified the victim as Jesus Contreras-Benitez. Contreras-Benitez was working along the 900 block of Peggy...
MENLO PARK, CA
NBC Bay Area

Police Swarm Multiple Bay Area Schools After ‘Swatting' Incidents

Police on Wednesday responded to multiple "swatting" incidents at high schools in the Bay Area. Law enforcement officials said there have been no evidence to suggest an "active shooter" or "shooting threat" at any of the campuses. Here's a breakdown of the incidents reported by police:. San Jose police said...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC Bay Area

Woman Dies in Hit-and-Run Collision in Antioch

A 50-year-old woman died after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Antioch late Tuesday night, according to police. Officers responded around 11:05 p.m. to multiple calls of a pedestrian down in the roadway near the intersection of Contra Loma Boulevard and Buchanan Road and arrived to find the woman, who was taken to a hospital and succumbed to her injuries there, Antioch police said.
