FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Job Seeking California Woman Trying to Support Her Elderly Parents Becomes Victim of Zelle ScamZack LoveConcord, CA
Dogue is the New San Francisco Restaurant That Caters to CaninesAnthony J LynchSan Francisco, CA
Arrest Made in 40-Year-Old Cold Case of Karen StittTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Sunnyvale, CA
A Building Fire Doesn’t Deter Meal DeliveryZoë BroussardWalnut Creek, CA
San Francisco Seeks Plan to Combat Rising Sea Levels of Up to Seven Feet by 2100Anthony J LynchSan Francisco, CA
NBC Bay Area
Measure W Would Give Voters $100 to Use Toward Candidates of Their Choice
Eligible Oakland residents will get $100 of city money to spend on candidates in elections for some city offices if Measure W passes this November. The goal of the measure is to increase voter participation in elections. Most of the contributions to candidates in the past have come from donors spending $500 or more.
NBC Bay Area
Hillary Clinton Attends Prop 1 Event in San Francisco
Former senator and presidential candidate Hillary Clinton was in San Francisco Thursday as she attended a panel for California Proposition 1. Prop 1 is the effort to enshrine reproductive rights in the California constitution. Clinton talked about the restrictions she saw in Europe. She said she hopes the U.S. doesn’t...
NBC Bay Area
San Francisco Public Defender Reacts to City's Drug Crackdown
San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood is ground zero for the city's opioid crisis. But the city's public defender said the mayor and district attorney's latest effort to solve it won't work. “As the war on drugs has demonstrated, criminalizing the supply has done nothing to reduce the demand,” said San...
NBC Bay Area
Lawmakers Discuss Solutions to Address Gun Violence in Oakland
After one of the most violent months in Oakland history, top lawmakers and community members are coming together and promising to fund solutions they hope will ultimately save lives. U.S. Senator Alex Padilla and local leaders gathered Wednesday to discuss ways to address ongoing gun violence that plagues Oakland. "What...
NBC Bay Area
Supporters of Prop D Centered Around New Affordable Housing Gather in San Francisco
People gathered at Portsmouth Square Park in San Francisco Wednesday in support of Proposition D, a measure centered around building new, affordable housing in the city. The measure would remove the need for approval from the board of supervisors in order to build affordable housing projects using city property or funding.
NBC Bay Area
Latina Coalition of Silicon Valley on a Mission to Educate Community Ahead of Elections
Early voting is underway across California and mail-in ballots should be in people's mailboxes soon. For Bay Area Latino leaders, the biggest issue is not on the ballot but rather at the ballot box due to low turnout within Latino voters. A local coalition of women of all backgrounds wants...
NBC Bay Area
Another Bay Area Exodus? New Report Shows Many Residents May Consider Leaving
New numbers from the U.S. Census show that Bay Area residents are more likely to consider moving out of the area than people in other major metropolitan areas. But the reasons why are still up for debate. San Francisco resident Jimmy Figueroa said he understands why the new Census numbers...
NBC Bay Area
Oakland Senior Center Alarm System Cited by Inspectors Week Before Fire
Fire inspectors issued a citation for alarm-related “immediate life safety hazards” at Grand Lake Gardens senior living community the week before Friday’s early morning fire, records show. The fire started at the fifth floor of one of the two buildings in the 400 block of Santa Clara...
NBC Bay Area
SF Officers Have Seized More Drugs So Far This Year Than All of 2021: Police
The crackdown on drug dealers in San Francisco appears to be getting results. Police Chief Bill Scott announced Wednesday that record amounts of fentanyl have been taken off the streets and the DA is vowing to prosecute more cases. “Year-to-date, we have seized 75,000 gross grams of narcotics. Of that...
NBC Bay Area
Oakland Violence Continues, With 2 Dead, 1 Injured at Three Scenes Wednesday
Two more people were killed on the streets of Oakland and another was shot, all during the same 24-hour period when federal officials were in town to talk about how to stem the violence. Just before 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oakland police found a woman dead in a residential area of...
NBC Bay Area
No Merit to Active Shooter Report at South San Francisco High School: Police
Police on Wednesday said there was no merit to an active shooter report at South San Francisco High School. Authorities responded to the school to investigate the report but found no evidence that an active shooter situation occurred, police said. The school was temporarily placed on lockdown as a precaution.
NBC Bay Area
Thieves Appear to Use Postal Service Keys to Steal Mail From Berkeley Apartments
Thieves are making bold moves to steal mail -- they’re using keys. Surveillance video at an apartment building near the UC Berkeley campus showed a man casually walking up to a security box, opening the door with a key and letting a second person slip in. A move building manager Bob Dister just stumbled upon.
NBC Bay Area
Residents Blame ‘Birdseed Lady' for San Francisco Rat Infestation
Residents and business owners in San Francisco's Glen Park said they have been overwhelmed by birds, mice and rats in the past few months. Many of the residents and business owners believe a big part of the reason can be tied to who they refer to as the "birdseed lady." The resident has been spotted repeatedly dumping piles of bird seed throughout the neighborhood.
NBC Bay Area
New Program Gives Ranchers Permission to Tend to Animals During Wildfire
Fire season is far from over. In fact, some say it’s just the beginning of the most dangerous stretch. Among those on edge are ranchers who need full-time access to their animals, so a new program aims to keep them all together and safe. Several ranches in Santa Clara...
NBC Bay Area
Suspected SF Drug Dealer Charged With Possession of Nearly 8 Pounds of Fentanyl
A man arrested Saturday carrying nearly eight pounds of narcotics in the Tenderloin District was charged with multiple felony drug offenses, according to a news release Wednesday from San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins. Miguel Ramos, 24, was arrested about 1:30 a.m. Saturday by officers investigating a report of a...
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Doctors Concerned Over Flu, COVID Cases
As hospitals prepare for another winter with COVID, it will be the first one that’s also expecting a high number of flu cases. UCSF infectious disease expert Dr. Peter Chin-Hong said the convergence of viruses could mean a busy winter season to come. “The writing on the wall for...
NBC Bay Area
Authorities Identify Tree Trimmer Killed in Menlo Park
The tree trimmer who died Tuesday after falling into a wood chipper in Menlo Park has been identified as a 47-year-old man from Redwood City, officials said. The San Mateo County Coroner's Office on Wednesday identified the victim as Jesus Contreras-Benitez. Contreras-Benitez was working along the 900 block of Peggy...
NBC Bay Area
Police Swarm Multiple Bay Area Schools After ‘Swatting' Incidents
Police on Wednesday responded to multiple "swatting" incidents at high schools in the Bay Area. Law enforcement officials said there have been no evidence to suggest an "active shooter" or "shooting threat" at any of the campuses. Here's a breakdown of the incidents reported by police:. San Jose police said...
NBC Bay Area
The Mission District Shop That's Put the Sparkle in Parties for Over 30 Years
For over three decades, when young Latina women plan their weddings and quinceañeras – the traditional coming-of-age party for a 15-year-old woman – they head to San Francisco's Mission District and Latin Bridal, the small dress shop run by owner Silvia Ferrusquia. Just steps from gritty Mission...
NBC Bay Area
Woman Dies in Hit-and-Run Collision in Antioch
A 50-year-old woman died after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Antioch late Tuesday night, according to police. Officers responded around 11:05 p.m. to multiple calls of a pedestrian down in the roadway near the intersection of Contra Loma Boulevard and Buchanan Road and arrived to find the woman, who was taken to a hospital and succumbed to her injuries there, Antioch police said.
