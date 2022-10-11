Police clear school after responding to active shooter report at Riverview High

On the second day back from a two-week hurricane hiatus, Riverview High School saw a storm of armed SWAT teams rush into classrooms Tuesday.

Sarasota Police, Sheriff’s deputies, and school resource officers cleared the classrooms one by one, with video capturing a SWAT officer stepping over students as they crouched in the dark. The threat turned out to be part of a nationwide trend of active shooter hoax calls.

Lisa Gallagher was nearby the school when she received a news alert of Riverview’s lockdown. She said her knee-jerk reaction was to panic and run to campus.

“I’m on my way. I love you so much,” Lisa Gallagher texted her sophomore daughter. To her surprise, Bridget had no idea there was an active shooter situation.

“Bro what,” her daughter replied. “Everyone is fine.”

Sarasota Sheriff's deputies, Sarasota Police Department and the Sarasota Schools Police all responded to the now-debunked report of an active shooter. There were no reports of shots fired and no reports of injuries, Sheriff's Office spokesperson Doug Johnson said.

The incident followed a recent surge in hoax active shooter reports to schools across the country. Several schools in South Florida also received hoax active shooter calls Tuesday. Manatee County schools had not received reports of any active shooter situations, district spokesperson Mike Barber said.

"It looks like this might be related to the hoax calls," Johnson said.

In a tweet, the Sheriff's Office said it believed the call was a "swatting" incident, or when someone places a false report of a situation just to have a SWAT team respond.

The school was on lockdown because of the threat, but all students, teachers, and staff were safe, district spokesperson Kelsey Whealy said. The district lifted the lockdown and dismissed students in a staggered fashion, she said. Bus riders were dismissed first, followed by student drivers, then all other students last.

Veronica Castaneda’s son, Luis, was forced into a classroom when officers stormed the school’s halls, telling students to run in the opposite direction.

He texted his mother about what was going on as she was at work. She immediately left her workplace, focused only on holding her son in her arms.

“He told me that other kids were laughing and not taking it seriously,” Castaneda said, her voice shaken with emotion. “I told him, ‘listen, I don’t care if it’s your best friend that’s not taking it seriously. If you’re in danger, hide.’”

The Riverview mom also said she was furious over the school’s apparent delay in notifying parents. At 1:47 p.m., she received an automated call from Sarasota Schools informing her of the shooting threat and subsequent lockdown.

Luis texted his mom at 2 p.m., informing her that the school had been in lockdown for at least an hour before he was able to get to his phone to text her.

“It doesn’t make any sense,” Castaneda said. “Why did we go so long without knowing what our children were going through?

Scott Mauher’s 14-year-old son, Max, is a freshman at Riverview High. Scott said he received a text from his son amid the chaos.

"There’s a lockdown the police are here. There are armed police officers. There might be a shooter. Don’t come get me I love you,” Max texted.

“Parenting is so difficult and different these days," Scott said. "My son is trying to keep me from danger. It’s crazy.”

Mauher and Gallagher waited with other parents for their children on Proctor Road, watching the steady stream of students leave Riverview High.

“I wanted my kids to go to military academy,” Gallagher said, but her daughter wanted to play volleyball at Riverview. She said her daughter reminded her that shootings “happen at Publix, at concerts, they happen everywhere.”

“What’s stopping someone from coming into UTC mall and shooting?" Gallagher said. "The difference is that at least here (at the school), they’re prepared for it. I’m not sure UTC is. I’m trying to keep things in perspective.”

“We have to go on with our lives,” Mauher said, in agreement.

While there wasn't a shooter, there's still an emotional toll from everything that happened, Gallagher said.

“When my daughter looks back on her high school experience, it won’t just be about volleyball," she said. "It’ll be about all the times she was in lockdown.”

Joe, a ninth-grader at Riverview, described a scene of chaos when the lockdown announcement boomed over the intercom.

"I was about to go outside from gym glass when I just hear 'attention all staff and students. This is a lockdown,' and I was like oh this is another stupid drill," he said.

The freshman said his coach "started freaking out" and tried to corral the thirty-something number of students into the locker room, opening lockers to hide kids in them.

Most of the students were rowdy and not taking the situation seriously, according to Joe. Some began throwing dodge balls and others found mops to "whack the shooter with if he came in."

"I went into the shower stall," Joe said. "I stood on the ledge where you're supposed to put shampoo, on my toes, until police came in."

Deputies then stormed inside — identifying themselves as from the Sheriff's Office — yelling at everyone to throw their hands up.

"They were not playing any jokes," Joe said.

In a third-floor classroom, Gwen, a junior, sheltered in place with her phone in hand, scouring social media for updates and texting her friends.

Initially, she too assumed the lockdown order was a surprise safety drill, a common occurrence at schools nationwide. But this "drill" was taking too long.

Then, Gwen found out the cops were called.

"Fear starts to happen then. We were all in the corner, but a lot of kids weren't taking it seriously, which I get," Gwen said. "We're desensitized."

Herald-Tribune Reporters Steven Walker and Derek Gillam contributed to this report.

