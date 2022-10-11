Chief Ferguson: Redeployment is working

Response to violent crime are up, murders are down.

New Orleans Police Chief Shaun Ferguson says its proof that the moves made two weeks ago are working.

“We have seen a reduction in violent crime over the last two weeks. And the reason I am speaking to the last two weeks is because it was two weeks ago we began our redeployment strategy in which we put more officers out on to the streets.”

Ferguson spoke earlier this morning at a press briefing at Police Headquarters.

He gave numbers to back up his claims.

“As it relates to murder, we’ve had five murders over the last two weeks, as compared to 12 in the same time frame as 2021,” Ferguson says. “[We’ve had] two murders for the month of October, and I hope I’m not jinxing us. We are superstitious as law enforcement officers…”

The Chief doubled down redeployment of officers.

“We’re moving what we believe is the right direction. It’s not about trying to toot our own horn because it’s too early to do any of that. It’s about sharing information. Initial information we are seeing right now. We are hoping that this trend continues in this favorable direction.”