ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

5A state tennis tournament: The Fort Collins players who qualified, plus schedule and format

By Chris Abshire, Fort Collins Coloradoan
The Coloradoan
The Coloradoan
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uqRCG_0iUiI8DU00

Fifteen lines and 25 players from Fort Collins schools qualified for this year's Colorado Class 5A high school state boys tennis tournament.

Regional tournaments were held last week across the state and city teams placed a slew of qualifiers in the three-day tournament held Oct. 13-15.

Playbacks are again back this year, though there is one major change to the format. Instead of the individual tournament results determining team championships, there is a separate team dual tournament.

Fossil Ridge is the only area team left in that format, as the fourth-seeded SaberCats play two-time defending state champion and No. 1 seed Cherry Creek in the semifinals Tuesday night.

Here is a look at all of our individual qualifiers, plus what the format and schedule will look like at the state tournament.

State qualifiers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PtIpG_0iUiI8DU00

5A Region 3 (North Lake Park in Loveland)

Fossil Ridge added to its unbeaten regular season and Front Range League title by qualifying all seven lines for state last week, winning five of those lines.

Here are the Fossil Ridge players headed to the 5A state tennis tournament:

  • No. 1 singles: Tyler Van Tassell (2nd)
  • No. 2 singles: Andrew Roerty (1st)
  • No. 3 singles: Bennett Johnson (2nd)
  • No. 1 doubles: Grant Samuelson and Jeffrey Yao (1st)
  • No. 2 doubles: Alex Van Thuyne and Jack Houldsworth (1st)
  • No. 3 doubles: Nick Doing and Christian Miller (1st)
  • No. 4 doubles: Zane Webb and Gavin Payne (1st)

Fun fact: Samuelson, a senior, has a legitimate shot at a second state title in as many weeks. He was part of Fossil Ridge's Class 5A boys golf team championship last week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Thzh3_0iUiI8DU00

5A Region 7: (North Lake Park in Loveland)

Rocky Mountain has been strong all season, with its only two team losses coming to top-five Arapahoe and Fossil Ridge. The Lobos continued that momentum in regionals, qualifying five lines for state (with an alternate) while winning four of them.

Here are the Rocky Mountain players headed to the 5A state tennis tournament:

  • No. 1 singles: Bridger Galyardt (1st)
  • No. 3 singles: Baily Livengood (2nd)
  • No. 2 doubles: Drake Solley and Levi Teck (1st)
  • No. 3 doubles: Ian Van de Lindt and Levi Harris (1st)
  • No. 4 doubles: Luke Winger and Cooper Campbell (1st)

The duo of Lukkas Vanderwoude and Peter Rademacher is an alternate in No. 1 doubles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dKx9U_0iUiI8DU00

5A Region 8 (Mountain Vista/ThunderRidge)

Fort Collins also qualified several players in Class 5A, overcoming a tough regional to send three positions (and an alternate) to state while winning a line.

NoCo Nine: Runners, rivalries and regional winners lead week's best in local high school sports

Here are the Fort Collins players headed to the 5A state tennis tournament:

  • No. 1 doubles: Maxwell Moran and Jackson Sullivan (2nd)
  • No. 2 doubles: Grubby Hay-Arthur and Vic Hubbard (1st)
  • No. 3 doubles: Bennett Metz and Christopher Darbie (2nd)

Jake Bronson is an alternate on the No. 1 singles line.

Class 5A state tennis schedule, format

The 5A individual state tournament runs from Thursday, Oct. 13, to Saturday, Oct. 15, at City Park in Denver.

Just like last year (after a COVID year off), playbacks will take place at state, meaning one loss will not knock a player out of the running to place.

The format and schedule is the same as usual: A 16-position bracket for each line begins Thursday with first-round action, followed by quarterfinals.

More: 5A individual state tournament brackets

Semifinals and playbacks will make for a busy Friday, while all finals and playback finals are on Saturday. Action begins at 9 a.m. each day, weather-permitting.

The team dual finals will be on Tuesday, Oct. 18, and will also be held at City Park in Denver.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: 5A state tennis tournament: The Fort Collins players who qualified, plus schedule and format

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Rocky Mountain Collegian

Seriously: CAM mascot arrested for attempted football game tampering

Editor’s Note: This is a satire piece from The Collegian’s opinion section. Real names and the events surrounding them may be used in fictitious/semi-fictitious ways. Those who do not read the editor’s notes are subject to being offended. There are very few occasions on Colorado State University’s...
FORT COLLINS, CO
KXRM

Colorado State Forest Service warns of Mountain Pine Beetle infestations

(WOODLAND PARK, Colo.) — The Colorado State Forest Service (CSFS) is warning landowners to be aware of mountain pine beetle (MPB) infestations. During the summer MPB will migrate to new trees and by October the evidence shows which trees are playing host. The CSFS says to look for the following: Pitch tubes: These look like popcorn, […]
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
City
Loveland, CO
City
Fort Collins, CO
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Education
Fort Collins, CO
Sports
Fort Collins, CO
Education
Local
Colorado Sports
City
Arapahoe, CO
The Denver Gazette

CSU's Jay Norvell explains why "a lot of these kids quit" program after Rams see exodus of players

FORT COLLINS — Jay Norvell made a conscious decision to keep any thoughts to himself about his return to Nevada. The players and coaches in Reno made no such decision. All week long, the Colorado State players heard things being said about their coach and current teammates who left Nevada over the offseason. It soon became personal for everyone around Rams HQ and for the first time maybe all season, the Rams showed some life, winning their first game of the season and snapping the nation’s longest losing streak along the way.
FORT COLLINS, CO
CBS Denver

Abnormally dry conditions are suddenly expanding in Colorado

The percentage of Colorado experiencing abnormally dry conditions has increased this week for the first time since November 2021.After near normal precipitation almost statewide in September, October started wet before turning mostly dry over the last 7-10 days. The result is slightly worsening drought conditions.A large section of Colorado including most mountain areas still have no drought whatsoever. But the recent dry weather has caused increasing drought particularly in the northeast region including around Fort Morgan and Sterling.At this time, the total land area experiencing the four stages of drought (moderate , severe, extreme, and exceptional) has not changed much,...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vic Hubbard
9NEWS

Voodoo Doughnut opening 4th Colorado location

BOULDER, Colo. — Voodoo Doughnut has announced plans for its fourth location in Colorado. The Oregon-based doughnut company said the store at Arapahoe Avenue and 30th Street in Boulder will be its 15th overall. Voodoo Doughnut currently operates locations in Denver on East Colfax, South Broadway and at Denver...
BOULDER, CO
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Colorado

If you live in Colorado and you are looking for new restaurants to try, you are in the right place. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing seafood places in Colorado that are highly praised by both travellers and local people for their tasty food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, as well as for their exceptional service.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Boys Tennis#City Park#Sabercats#Front Range League
Shameel Shams

Colorado Girl Found Safe Days after She Disappeared from High School Football Game

Police said a 14-year-old girl from Colorado was found safe 10 days after she went missing during a high school football game. Police in Boulder, Colorado, said Monday night that a 14-year-old Colorado teen who had been missing for more than a week had been found safe. According to police, the teen, Chloe Campbell, appears to have fled her home and was not being held against her will.
BOULDER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
The Coloradoan

The Coloradoan

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
513K+
Views
ABOUT

Serving Fort Collins and Northern Colorado through news, community events, entertainment and classifieds.

 http://coloradoan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy