westcentralsbest.com
Leesville Man Illicit Acts Involving a Juvenile
Vernon Parish, La – In October 2022, Louisiana State Police Special Victim’s Unit (LSP SVU) conducted an investigation into the computer aided solicitation of a juvenile. During the course of the investigation, it was determined that the suspect was communicating with a juvenile by sharing explicit images. As...
westcentralsbest.com
VPSO Searching for Hat Owner
Vernon Parish, La - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for the owner of this baseball cap. VSPO said they received a report of a catalytic converter theft from a vehicle inside of the Vernon Parish Police Jury Yard in Rosepine on October 13. Deputies found the baseball...
westcentralsbest.com
LDWF Cite a Man for Apple Snails
Opelousas, La - Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited an Opelousas man for alleged illegal possession and release of an exotic species in St. Landry Parish on Oct 6. Agents cited Peter Son Nguyen, 73, for the illegal release of game, fowl, or fish, and possessing an...
westcentralsbest.com
Former Leesville City Marshal Employee Arrested
Vernon Parish, La – In March 2022, the Leesville City Marshal’s Office (LCMO) contacted the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations/Alexandria Field Office (LSP AFO) regarding a criminal complaint on a former employee. According to LCMO, a former employee identified as 47-year-old Gary Scott allegedly misappropriated funds while employed by the Marshal’s Office.
KPLC TV
Recently hired Allen Correctional officer accused of soliciting minor
Leesville, LA (KPLC) - A Leesville man is accused of soliciting a minor, according to Louisiana State Police Troop E. Ryan Keeton was arrested on Oct. 13 and booked into the Vernon Parish Jail for computer-aided solicitation of a minor, indecent behavior with a juvenile, and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.
Opelousas man admits to releasing apple snails into community pond
kalb.com
BPSO investigating multiple forced-entry burglaries
BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating reports of multiple daytime forced-entry burglaries in the East Beauregard community on October 13. BPSO said two Black males were witnessed inside a victim’s residence, committing a burglary. The suspects are believed to be traveling in an...
westcentralsbest.com
NPSO Makes Large Drug Arrest
Robeline, La - A suspicious vehicle complaint has led to the arrest of a Natchitoches Parish man on felony drug and weapon charges according to Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Stuart Wright. The investigation began on Friday evening, October 8, 2022 at approximately 9:45pm, when deputies assigned to the NPSO Patrol Operations...
kalb.com
Rapides Parish Police Jury unanimously votes to ban Kratom
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - On Monday, Oct 10, the Rapides Parish Police Jury unanimously voted to pass two ordinances that ban the sale and possession of the herbal supplement kratom. Kratom is an herbal supplement derived from an evergreen tree native to Southeast Asia. It can be bought over...
kalb.com
Alexandria man accused of fentanyl possession
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man has been arrested on fentanyl and gun charges following a traffic stop on Sunset Drive on Oct. 11. The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office lists that D’Markius Sendell Duncan, 35, is charged with possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and contempt of court.
westcentralsbest.com
VPSO Seeking Missing Family
LEESVILLE, La. - Vernon Parish authorities are hoping to make contact with a Leesville family believed to be in Arizona on a religious journey that law enforcement calls “out of the ordinary.”. Sheriff Sam Craft said his office has been seeking information on the whereabouts of Justin and Heather...
kalb.com
Pineville man accused of stealing garage door in Tioga
TIOGA, La. (KALB) - A man from Pineville has been accused of stealing a garage door on Hickory Hill Road in Tioga on Oct. 6. The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office said Michael Allen Shulark has been charged with one count of theft with a value between $1,000 to $5,000.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE COMPLAINT LEADS TO ARREST OF ROBELINE MAN ON FELONY DRUG AND WEAPON CHARGES
(Robeline)-A suspicious vehicle complaint has led to the arrest of a Natchitoches Parish man on felony drug and weapon charges according to Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Stuart Wright. The investigation began on Friday evening, October 8, 2022 at approximately 9:45pm, when deputies assigned to the NPSO Patrol Operations Bureau responded to...
kalb.com
APD seeking armed robbery suspect
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is seeking a suspect in connection with an armed robbery that happened on October 13 at a business on Lakeside Drive. APD received a report of an armed robbery around 7 p.m. in which an unknown man entered the business, wearing all black, including a black hoodie and a ski mask. He produced a handgun and demanded money. The victim gave him an undetermined amount of cash and the man fled on foot.
westcentralsbest.com
VPSO Arrest Report 10/06/2022-10/11/2022
Sheriff Sam Craft of the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office announces recent arrests made by VPSO. Joseph Albert Phillips, age 26, of Leesville, was arrested and charged with 9 counts of Contributing to the Delinquency of a Juvenile and one count of Second Degree Kidnapping. Bond was set at $120,000.00. Phillips remains in the VPSO jail.
kalb.com
kalb.com
Pineville man arrested for narcotics at Alexandria apartment complex
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A Pineville man was arrested during a SWAT team search of an apartment complex on Loblolly Lane in Alexandria on Oct. 11. Aaron James Green, 35, has been charged with the possession of marijuana, possession of meth with intent to distribute and possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute. He was also booked on a warrant for a probation violation through the Louisiana Department of Corrections, Division of Probation and Parole as well as a Parish Probation warrant.
kalb.com
Runaway juvenile: Za’Nayla Rocheal Martin
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile, Za’Nayla Rocheal Martin. Za’Nayla is a 14-year-old Black female with black hair and brown eyes. She is 4′11″ tall and weighs 115 pounds. On Wednesday,...
