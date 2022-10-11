O'Rourke slightly out-raised Abbott over summer, but the incumbent has wide overall lead

AUSTIN — The 2022 race for Texas governor has turned into an enterprise worth more than $160 million with incumbent Republican Greg Abbott and Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke each hauling in about $25 million for the three-month period that ended Sept. 29.

The figures announced Tuesday give O'Rourke, the former congressman from El Paso, bragging rights for the most money raised over the summer in the hotly contested race that will be decided Nov. 8. But overall, Abbott's $95 million collected since the election cycle began is about one-third higher than the Democrat's total.

The governor's campaign did not provide a down-to-the-decimal total for the July-September reporting period, saying in a news release that it was "nearly $25 million."

O'Rourke's camp said it had collected $25.18 million with 98% of the almost 475,000 individual contributions being given online.

Abbott, in his quest for a third term, has been a fundraising juggernaut, which has allowed his campaign to secure about $30 million in prepaid advertising for the final month of the race. The governor for several weeks has had a prodigious amount of paid TV air time, much of it during the coveted minutes during local newscasts.

By the time O'Rourke entered the race in November 2021, Abbott was already amassing his war chest for reelection. But even with the late start, O'Rourke's total fundraising of about $66 million is far and away the most ever pocketed by a Democrat in a Texas governor's race. In 2002, Laredo banker and oilman Tony Sanchez spent more than $70 million in his failed bid to unseat Republican Gov. Rick Perry, but Sanchez's campaign was largely self-funded.

And even though he was able to outspend Perry, Sanchez still lost the race by 18 percentage points.

Most unaligned polls have shown a closer contest this cycle. But Abbott's lead over O'Rourke in the polling has held consistently to 5-8 percentage points, outside margins of error.

Tuesday was the last day to register in time for Election Day. Early voting begins Oct. 24 and ends Nov. 4.

John C. Moritz covers Texas government and politics for the USA Today Network in Austin. Contact him at jmoritz@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter @JohnnieMo .

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: O'Rourke slightly out-raised Abbott over summer, but the incumbent has wide overall lead