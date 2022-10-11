ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

O'Rourke slightly out-raised Abbott over summer, but the incumbent has wide overall lead

By John C. Moritz, Corpus Christi Caller Times
Corpus Christi Caller-Times
Corpus Christi Caller-Times
 3 days ago

AUSTIN — The 2022 race for Texas governor has turned into an enterprise worth more than $160 million with incumbent Republican Greg Abbott and Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke each hauling in about $25 million for the three-month period that ended Sept. 29.

The figures announced Tuesday give O'Rourke, the former congressman from El Paso, bragging rights for the most money raised over the summer in the hotly contested race that will be decided Nov. 8. But overall, Abbott's $95 million collected since the election cycle began is about one-third higher than the Democrat's total.

The governor's campaign did not provide a down-to-the-decimal total for the July-September reporting period, saying in a news release that it was "nearly $25 million."

More: Beto O'Rourke and Gov. Greg Abbott trade punches in high-stakes matchup in South Texas

O'Rourke's camp said it had collected $25.18 million with 98% of the almost 475,000 individual contributions being given online.

Abbott, in his quest for a third term, has been a fundraising juggernaut, which has allowed his campaign to secure about $30 million in prepaid advertising for the final month of the race. The governor for several weeks has had a prodigious amount of paid TV air time, much of it during the coveted minutes during local newscasts.

By the time O'Rourke entered the race in November 2021, Abbott was already amassing his war chest for reelection. But even with the late start, O'Rourke's total fundraising of about $66 million is far and away the most ever pocketed by a Democrat in a Texas governor's race. In 2002, Laredo banker and oilman Tony Sanchez spent more than $70 million in his failed bid to unseat Republican Gov. Rick Perry, but Sanchez's campaign was largely self-funded.

And even though he was able to outspend Perry, Sanchez still lost the race by 18 percentage points.

More: Who are Greg Abbott and Beto O'Rourke, besides being the 2022 candidates for Texas governor?

Most unaligned polls have shown a closer contest this cycle. But Abbott's lead over O'Rourke in the polling has held consistently to 5-8 percentage points, outside margins of error.

Tuesday was the last day to register in time for Election Day. Early voting begins Oct. 24 and ends Nov. 4.

John C. Moritz covers Texas government and politics for the USA Today Network in Austin. Contact him at jmoritz@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter @JohnnieMo .

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: O'Rourke slightly out-raised Abbott over summer, but the incumbent has wide overall lead

Comments / 1

Related
MySanAntonio

Beto O’Rourke catches Gov. Greg Abbott in cash on hand as race hits homestretch

Beto O’Rourke officially caught up to Gov. Greg Abbott in fundraising for the governor’s race late last month, erasing Abbott’s once-formidable cash-on-hand advantage. New campaign finance reports show O’Rourke ended the latest reporting period, July 1 through Sept. 29, with $16.47 million cash on hand. Abbott had $16.35 million in the bank.
TEXAS STATE
Larry Lease

Texas Senator Ted Cruz Manages to Keep Law License After Public Demands

Efforts to strip Ted Cruz's law license over the 2020 election fight have failed.RK/Unsplash. The State Bar of Texas is allowing Ted Cruz to keep his law license after a complaint was filed against Senator Ted Cruz over his role in Donald Trump's attempts to overturn his 2020 loss. Cruz said the dismissal proved the allegation was baseless. Dallas News reports that, the bar found that it had no jurisdiction because Cruz, trying to help Trump, was not acting as his lawyer. The original complaint was filed in May by the 65 Project. This watchdog group demanded Cruz be stripped of his law license.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
El Paso, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Laredo, TX
City
Austin, TX
City
Abbott, TX
Local
Texas Elections
KSAT 12

Beto O’Rourke championed bipartisanship in Congress. It wouldn’t be that easy as governor.

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Beating Gov. Greg Abbott would be only the beginning of Beto O’Rourke’s challenges. In a state where Republicans will likely maintain control of the Legislature and all, or a majority, of statewide offices, the proud Democrat would face an avalanche of resistance from across the aisle while trying to deliver on campaign promises.
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Poll results for Texas governor vary widely among Hispanic voters

TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - As Republican Governor Greg Abbott and Democrat Beto O'Rourke campaign across Texas, they have focused a lot of effort on the Latino community.Jason Villalba, CEO and board chair of the Texas Hispanic Policy Foundation, a non-partisan, non-profit group whose mission is to better understand the Latino population in Texas, said his organization expects 27% of the vote next month in Texas will be cast by Hispanics.  "Hispanics all across Texas share some level of history and understanding, cultural affinity, but their politics are quite different all around the state," Villalba said.You can see that in recent polls...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Beto O'rourke
Person
Rick Perry
KSAT 12

Dan Patrick targets rural Texas in media-shy bus tour

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. On one weekday morning in late August, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick’s campaign had an announcement to make: After laying low throughout the summer, he was ramping up his reelection effort with a statewide bus tour, with plans to make 131 stops.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Texas#Election State#Republican#Democratic
houstoniannews.com

Beto O’Rourke’s Rally at SHSU

Texas Democratic governor candidate Beto O’Rourke made a campaign stop at Sam Houston State University as a part of his Texas College Tour on Oct. 7, 2022. On his Texas College Tour, he visits different Texas universities to outline his unifying vision of his beliefs. This event was held...
HUNTSVILLE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Texas Voter Registration Outpacing 2018 Midterms

It was down to the wire for people wanting to register to vote. Election workers in Dallas County stayed up late to help people complete the task. At the Dallas County Elections office, a drive-thru registration event remained open until 11:59 p.m. Tuesday night. Laura Varela said people appreciated the...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
Corpus Christi Caller-Times

Corpus Christi Caller-Times

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
495K+
Views
ABOUT

The Corpus Christi Caller-Times provides Corpus Christi news, sports, business news and entertainment, covering Corpus Christi, TX and the Texas Coastal Bend.

 http://caller.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy