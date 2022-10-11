ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

Pedestrian struck on Charleston’s West Side

By Bailey Brautigan
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

UPDATE (3:14 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11): According to Charleston PD, the pedestrian was taken to the hospital with a possible broken ankle.

They also say that the pedestrian was cited for riding a bicycle on the sidewalk.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A person was hit by a car on Charleston’s West Side Tuesday afternoon.

Kanawha County dispatchers confirmed that a pedestrian was struck near the intersection of Florida St. and Washington St. The call came in around 1:30 p.m.

There is no word yet on the extent of any injuries.

13 News has a crew on the way to the scene, and we will provide updates as new information becomes available.

