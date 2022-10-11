Read full article on original website
Chris Morris
3d ago
Why would you want to go to that overpriced sesspool anyway? I'm not gonna throw away my hard earned money to be indoctrinated with wokeness
Reply
16
Robert Bowdle
3d ago
water is already expensive at Disney. they get it for free from the Coca Cola company. pure profit
Reply(2)
11
Crystal Throckmorton
3d ago
i hate Disney. everything they stand for is evil.
Reply
9
