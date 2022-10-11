Read full article on original website
Related
ksro.com
Santa Rosa Couple Dead After Possible Murder-Suicide
Santa Rosa police investigators are looking into a possible a murder-suicide. Police say the husband and wife were found dead inside a home on Meadowgreen Drive Wednesday morning. They have been identified as 84-year-old Robert Zemore and 79-year-old Judith Zemore. Police believe the husband was the suspect in the crime. The department’s Violent Crime Team has taken over the lead in the investigation. It is the 10th homicide so far this year in Santa Rosa with six of them involving gun violence.
Suspect arrested in connection with Petaluma hit-and-run, DUI
PETALUMA (BCN) — Police in Petaluma have arrested a suspect in connection with a hit-and-run collision that occurred Wednesday. Jeremy Beckman, 36, of Cotati, was arrested on suspicion of DUI and hit-and-run, according to the Petaluma Police Department. On Wednesday at 6:08 p.m., officers responded to a report of a hit-and-run collision in the 400 […]
ksro.com
Serial Burglar Arrested After Crashing Off Highway 101 in Petaluma
A serial burglar of Santa Rosa businesses has been arrested. About 30 commercial burglaries happened from the beginning of August through October 7th. Cops figured out that the suspect was 37-year-old Justin Garwood. He stole various items but usually money and cash boxes and registers. On October 7th, a deputy noticed a stolen pickup driven by Garwood on Highway 101 near Petaluma. Garwood saw the deputy and veered across the highway, hitting another motorist before going down a dirt embankment and crashing into a fence. He tried to get out with the vehicle, almost hitting a deputy, before fleeing on foot. Garwood was arrested and handed over to Santa Rosa Police for questioning.
ksro.com
Man Stabbed in Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds Parking Lot; No Arrests Made
Petaluma police are on the hunt for suspects after a man was stabbed in the parking lot of the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds. The man was stabbed in the back late Wednesday night and is expected to survive. Police say he was attacked during an argument in a dimly-lit area of the fairgrounds parking lot. Officers found a knife at the scene, which will be processed for fingerprints. Witnesses say there were at least four other people involved in the argument who all left in different vehicles. Petaluma police add that the victim is not being cooperative with investigators.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ksro.com
Hit and Run Suspect Arrested at Target Parking Lot in Petaluma
Petaluma police have arrested a DUI Hit and Run suspect. It happened Wednesday evening when a crash was reported in the Target parking lot on Kenilworth Drive. A damaged SUV was found but the driver was not. However, a few minutes later, the driver returned and told officers he was drunk and caused the crash. 36-year-old Jeremy Beckman was arrested for DUI and Hit and Run with a .12 percent blood alcohol content. Beckman was also on probation for a prior DUI.
mendofever.com
Possible Animal Abuse, Subject By Barn In The Alley – Fort Bragg Police Logs 10.12.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
Vallejo police: Year’s supply of meth discovered in stolen car, according to Thursday Facebook post
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) – One pound of methamphetamine was discovered in a stolen car, along with a firearm and a weight scale, according to the Vallejo Police Department. The discovery was made after an officer “observed a stolen vehicle traveling past his patrol unit,” a Facebook post from Vallejo police stated. The suspect driving the […]
Arson suspected in fire at Novato playground for special needs children
NOVATO, Calif. (KRON) — An arsonist is suspected of intentionally igniting a fire on a playground that was in the process of being built for children with special needs, according to the Novato Police Department. The fire ignited around 11:37 p.m. Thursday at Pioneer Park on Simmons Lane in Novato. Police officers found parts of […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
San Francisco man convicted of kidnapping, raping girl
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A San Francisco man was convicted by a jury this week after he lured a 13-year-old girl to his Mission District apartment and raped her, prosecutors said. Benjamin Caal was convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child, two counts of lewd act with a minor by force, and kidnapping for […]
Man stabbed in Petaluma parking lot
PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) — One man was stabbed Wednesday night in a Petaluma parking lot, according to a news release from the Petaluma Police Department. Officers responded at approximately 10:20 p.m. to the Petaluma Valley Hospital to contact a victim who had suffered a stab wound, the release states. Through investigating, the officers learned that […]
Convicted Santa Rosa child molester sentenced to 125 years plus two terms of life without parole
SANTA ROSA (CBS SF/BCN) – A judge sentenced a Santa Rosa man on Tuesday to 125 years plus two terms of life without the possibility of parole for sexual crimes against children, the Sonoma County District Attorney's Office said. Jose DeJesus-Galindo, 43, was convicted of three felony counts of sexual intercourse with a child under the age of 10, multiple counts of lewd and lascivious acts upon a child under the age of 14, and another count of lewd and lascivious acts upon a child under the age of 14. Prosecutors said the jury also found that DeJesus-Galindo inflicted great...
ksro.com
Child Molester from Santa Rosa Given Two Life Sentences
A man who authorities call a serial child molester has been sentenced to 125-years-to-life in prison without the possibility of parole. Jose DeJesus-Galindo of Santa Rosa was sentenced to two life terms on Tuesday. Judge Robert LaForge said he wishes he could sentence DeJesus-Galindo for even longer after he was convicted last month of multiple sex crimes against child relatives. The 43-year-old man sexually assaulted three minors in cases dating back to 2016. All three victims lived in the same household with him.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ksro.com
Homeless Man Arrested After Attempted Robbery of Santa Rosa Dispensary
Santa Rosa police say a transient who is well known to police, is facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon after an attempted robbery. Police responded to a robbery in progress at a marijuana dispensary early Saturday morning on Circadian Way. A store employee attempted to block the suspects’ getaway vehicle with their own vehicle. The two white male suspects in ski masks fled the scene empty-handed, but not before using their Honda to ram the employee’s vehicle out of the way. Another employee wrote down license plate of the vehicle which was traced to one of the suspects, Jack Cole. Cops know that Cole has an RV on Petaluma Hill Road near Pressley Street, and that is where he was detained. The second suspect is still on the loose.
ksro.com
One Hurt, One Arrested in Rohnert Park Rollover Crash
A Healdsburg man is under arrest for DUI charges after a rollover crash in Rohnert Park. On Tuesday night, investigators say a white Subaru sedan parked at the west curb of State Farm Drive drove into the southbound lane directly into the path of a gray Subaru sedan. The two cars crashed into each other with enough force that the gray Subaru rolled over on its side trapping its 57-year-old female driver. Emergency personnel rushed to the scene and managed to free the driver and transport her to a local hospital with moderate, non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the white Subaru, 31-year-old Matthew Lyons from Healdsburg, was arrested on two DUI related charges. He was uninjured but taken to local hospital first as a precaution.
Stabbing victim dies after attack near SF’s Castro
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A man who was stabbed at Market and Buchanan streets on Oct. 11 has died, according to a San Francisco Police Department press release. Officers responded to the 2000 block of Market Street due to a reported stabbing just before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. The SFPD confirmed to KRON4 in a phone […]
Vallejo officer who killed 22-year-old through windshield fired
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) – The police officer who shot and killed a 22-year-old through the windshield of his police car has been fired. The Vallejo Police Department made the announcement Oct. 3 that an officer had been fired “per findings of a neutral and independent third-party investigation,” and the family of Sean Monterrosa identified that […]
Minor arrested for homicide in Rio Nido
A minor was arrested in connection with a stabbing that left a Rio Nido man dead on Sunday, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office.
Suspected DUI driver arrested after 2 Subarus involved in Rohnert Park collision
ROHNERT PARK, Calif. (KRON) — Two drivers were hospitalized after two Subarus were involved in a vehicle collision Tuesday night in Rohnert Park, authorities announced in a Nixle alert. The incident happened around 8:35 p.m. on State Farm Drive between Commerced Boulevard and Professional Center Drive. Officers spotted a crash involving a white Subaru sedan […]
KTVU FOX 2
Sideshow spectators in Santa Rosa could face jail time under proposed ordinance
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - A proposed sideshow ordinance in Santa Rosa would give police officers the ability to arrest or cite spectators. Santa Rosa police said they are seeing an increase in dangerous sideshow activity. Officers are responding to several of the illegal events a month. The regulation would make...
SFPD: Robbery victim shot outside Mission District bar
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The San Francisco Police Department is investigating two shootings early Tuesday, including one in which a robbery victim was shot outside a bar in the city’s Mission neighborhood. Just before 1 a.m. Tuesday, six men left a bar in the Mission and were waiting for a taxi at 23rd and Mission […]
Comments / 1