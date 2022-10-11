Read full article on original website
Plan Your Next Disney Vacation with the Latest DEALS and DISCOUNTS
It’s Halloween season at Disney World and there are some great travel times coming up! It’s a busy time of year at Disney World with the EPCOT Food & Wine Festival running through November 19th and the 50th anniversary celebration is still going strong, plus Halloween parties through the end of October and more holiday fun coming next month!
How to Prevent Price Increases From RUINING Your Disney World Trip
If you thought Disney World was expensive before, get ready. 💰. Price increases on tickets, food items, and more are not unusual at Disney World. Earlier in 2022, we saw HUNDREDS of price increases impact snacks and food items across Disney World restaurants. We’ve also seen sneaky ticket price increases put in place for 2022 and 2023. But October of 2022 brought with it even MORE increases on everything from photo sessions to Mickey’s Premium Ice Cream Bars. So how can you avoid having your budget severely impacted by price increases at the Most Magical Place on Earth? We’ve got some tips.
DFB Video: 14 Things You Should ALWAYS Do in Disney World
Want to avoid FOMO on your Disney Trip, or just make sure you’re not making any huge mistakes — there are some things you’ll ALWAYS need to do to make sure you have the best experience possible. And we’re gonna explore those with you TODAY — here...
5 BIGGEST Disney World Price Increases This Week and How to Cheat the System
If you’re wondering why your wallet is crying in the corner, it’s probably because Disney World just increased prices on all kinds of food, experiences, and souvenirs. This isn’t the first time we’ve seen a wave of price increases hit the parks (far from it), but it drives home the idea that Disney vacations are expensive and only getting pricier.
Disney’s Riviera Resort Got NEW Menu Items, and We’re Trying it ALL!
‘Tis the season for lots of new eats at the Disney World hotels, apparently!. We recently got a bunch of new menu additions at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge, including items at Territory Lounge and Roaring Fork. Now, Disney World has announced even MORE menu changes at various restaurants around the resorts, including some exciting additions at a fan-favorite bar!
Why We Think New Holiday Ears (and More) Are Coming to Disney World SOON
Sorry Halloween, but the holiday season is already creeping in and starting to take over. We haven’t decided on a costume, been trick-or-treating, or even seen all the scary movies that we have planned for this year, but we’re keeping a close eye on stocking stuffers and Christmas tree ornaments even as we embrace spooky season.
What’s New in Magic Kingdom: Over 60 New Pieces of Merchandise!
To say that things in Disney World have been busy recently is an understatement. First, the crowds are coming back into the parks — we had a bit of a slow season in late summer, but fall is bringing people back in droves. Then we had a TON of price increases hit the parks. Genie+ has also gone up in price PLUS the price is dependent on the day of your trip. But what else has been going on, specifically in Magic Kingdom? Let’s find out!
PHOTOS: See What’s CHANGED at the Belle Vue Lounge in Disney World
The BoardWalk Deli recently opened, The Cake Bake Shop is bringing desserts to the BoardWalk soon, and the BoardWalk Inn will be “reinvigorated” with changes in the lobby, lounge, and guest rooms. And now there’s a BIG change in one space inside BoardWalk Inn!. We took a...
Where to Get Disney World’s New 50th Anniversary Spirit Jersey for CHEAPER
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. Disney World’s 50th Anniversary celebrations have now been running for more than a year, but Disney’s not slowing down with the new merchandise!. We’ve continued to see...
A Haunted Mansion-Themed Disney Wedding?? Sign Us Up!
Raise your hand if you’ve ever dreamed of getting married in a Disney Park. 🙋♀️ Raise your hand again if you’d love to get married in a Disney Park…with a Haunted Mansion theme. 🎃. It’s officially Halloween season and we’re ALL about the...
PHOTOS: The Dress Shop Is MISSING From Disney Springs
Then you might want to head to Disney Springs on your next visit to Disney World! You can find all kinds of merchandise locations there featuring everything from Disney apparel to home decor, toys, and more. We were taking a stroll through the Springs recently when we noticed that something was MISSING from its usual spot, and it turns out — The Dress Shop is CLOSED in Disney Springs — sort of!
Tickets and Reservations Now OPEN for Disney’s 100th Anniversary Event
The Walt Disney Company’s 100th anniversary is coming up soon, and the main hub for the celebration will be Disneyland Resort. The party is slated to begin on January 27th, 2023. Previously, Disney had paused theme park reservations and ticket purchases for Disneyland and Disney California Adventure from January...
What’s New at Disney’s Hollywood Studios: Dress Head to Toe in Pizza Planet Gear!
If you want to vacation somewhere that is constantly changing, Disney World fits the bill!. We’re in the parks every day bringing you the latest updates (even the not-so-great changes like price increases on water, dining, lightsaber, and photo shoots) so that you can stay updated on your next visit to Disney World. And that’s exactly what we’re doing today! Come along with us to check out the latest changes over at Disney’s Hollywood Studios!
Mickey Bars and Pretzels Get Price Increases at Select Disney World Spots
Disney World has dropped a BUNCH of price increases recently. We noticed that several popular restaurants got price increases (including places like Be Our Guest Restaurant and Chef Mickey’s), and Disney also upped the cost for Droid Depot and Savi’s Workshop. Now, we’ve got another update — in some spots, prices have increased for classic Disney snacks!
Refillable Mugs Are Now MORE EXPENSIVE in Disney World
If you thought Disney was done with price increases, think again. Back in January of 2022, we saw hundreds of price increases on all kinds of food items. That happened again in October 2022. Mickey’s Premium Ice Cream Bars, pretzels, bottles of water, character meals, and more are all more expensive in the Most Magical Place on Earth. And now we’ve spotted another price increase.
Would You Spend $130 on a Disney Princess Souvenir?!
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. Okay, on the count of three, we want you to think of the most underrated classic Disney animated princess films. 1…2…3!. If you said Sleeping Beauty, then...
Genie+ Price INCREASED in Disney World Today
If you’re hoping to buy and use Disney’s Genie+ service, get ready for some potential price INCREASES. Disney has announced that the cost of the “standard” Genie+ service will now vary depending on when you visit (much like how theme park tickets vary depending on the day, based on expected demand). And now it looks like those price increases for Genie+ have arrived.
Disney Just Released NEW Kitchen Christmas Items!
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. Its October, and while we may be in the middle of singing, “This is Halloween!” on a loop for spooky season, that means the holidays are just around the corner!
Ryan Reynolds Is Producing a NEW Movie for Disney
Sometimes Disney movies inspire attractions in the theme parks, and sometimes theme park attractions inspire Disney movies!. We’ve seen rides like Haunted Mansion, Jungle Cruise, Pirates of the Caribbean inspire Disney movies, while other rides, like Seven Dwarfs Mine Train, Rise of the Resistance, and Flight of Passage are all based on movies. But, there are more things than just rides in the parks that can inspire movies. And, it was just announced that another Disney movie is being made based off of something in the theme parks!
Disney Just Dropped Even More Holiday Merchandise ONLINE!
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. Disney merchandise tends to be a passion of ours and lately, Disney has really been delivering. From new collections like the Disney x Vans 50th anniversary collection, the latest holiday Dooney and Bourke collections, and new Starbucks cups, our wallets have been looking pretty empty. Now, Disney has made it even easier to add a little holiday cheer to your home while you sit at home!
