Read full article on original website
Related
1037qcountry.com
Cortland County plans to save big on busses
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Cortland County may get a big discount on busses. Officials are negotiating with Oneida County to buy four busses for a fraction of the market value. Cortland County Planning Director Trisha Jesset says the purchase would help extend services and provide more routes. She says...
1037qcountry.com
COVID-19 community level moves to medium in Tompkins County
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Tompkins County’s COVID-19 community level moves to medium. Public Health Director Frank Kruppa spoke to WHCU about it. He said the best thing you can do is continue to protect yourself with what’s been proven to work. There have been 3 recent reported...
1037qcountry.com
Dryden man charged in daytime Ithaca robbery
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A Dryden man is charged with a daytime robbery in Ithaca. Police say 44-year-old Elijah Pratt approached someone waiting for a bus Thursday afternoon in the 500 block of West State Street. Pratt allegedly punched the victim several times while going through their pockets and stole some things. Police say Pratt was caught nearby.
1037qcountry.com
Weapon charge for Cortland County man
GENOA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortland County man is facing charges after a traffic stop in Cayuga County. State Police at Auburn pulled over what they called a “suspicious vehicle” on Venice Road in the Town of Genoa on Monday. 33-year-old Derek Beckwith, of Little York, was arrested and charged with felony possession of a weapon and two misdemeanor drug possession charges. He was transported to Cayuga County Jail for arraignment.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1037qcountry.com
State Police looking to ID scam suspects in Tioga County
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) – Authorities in Tioga County looking to identify a pair of scammers. State Police at Owego say a man and a woman swindled a clerk at the Owego Speedway gas station out of $3,693 in a series of purchases including lottery tickets and Visa cards around 1:20 a.m. on October 5th. Officials say the duo may have conducted a similar scam earlier that night in Johnson City and it’s possible they are driving a white Ford sedan.
1037qcountry.com
Tompkins County Sheriff debuts first all battery electric patrol car at Sheriff’s Showdown
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WHCU) – A new patrol car debuts at the Sheriff’s Showdown at the Glen. Tompkins County Sheriff Derek Osborne raced the squad’s first all-battery electric vehicle at the event in Watkins Glen today. The Sheriff’s Showdown pits 27 Sheriffs from across the state against each other in time trials for a good cause. All proceeds from the event and donations help fund the New York State Sheriff’s Institute and Youth Summer Camp. Spectators got to see the car, a Ford Mustang Mach-E, in action, up close. Getting the all-battery electric vehicle builds on the initiative to build a greener fleet, which started several years ago with the addition of 6 hybrid vehicles. The Mach-E will be assigned to the Airport Division at Tompkins Regional Airport.
1037qcountry.com
Public forums with IPD Chief candidates upcoming
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Monday is the first of three public forums with Police Chief candidates. The three finalists for Chief of Police with the Ithaca Police Department will engage with the community over the next couple weeks. Each night will feature a different person vying for the position. Residents will have a chance to ask questions directly and are encouraged to join. All three sessions will happen at the Greater Ithaca Activities Center (GIAC), located at 301 West Court Street from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The first forum happens this coming Monday, the 17th. The second happens Monday, the 24th, and the third on Tuesday, the 25th.
1037qcountry.com
Report of menacing with a gun in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Ithaca Police are searching for a man. Just after 8:00 a.m., IPD received a call from someone who says they had a gun pointed at them. They were driving on South Albany Street towards Clinton Street when they say a man passing them on a bicycle pointed what appeared to be a handgun at their head. The suspect continued southbound and could not be located by authorities a short time later. He is described as a black male in his 20s wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ithaca Police Department.
IN THIS ARTICLE
1037qcountry.com
Cortland man wanted for summer burglary found and arrested
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortland man arrested in connection with a summer burglary. On July 25th, Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a residence on Route 11 in the Town of Cortlandville for a reported assault. The victim said two men unlawfully entered their home and assaulted them. An arrest warrant for 26-year-old Leonard Walker was issued at that time. Deputies caught up with Walker on Wednesday. He is charged with felony burglary and misdemeanors of assault and conspiracy. He was remanded to Cortland County Jail and will reappear in Cortlandville Town Court on November 9th.
1037qcountry.com
Cortland man arrested twice in four days for related crimes
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortland man is facing charges after a pair of incidents. State Police at Marathon and Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Tower Road in Cortlandville on October 7th for a report of someone firing a shotgun and threatening others. After an investigation, Troopers arrested 37-year-old Michael Grossi. He was charged with felony gun possession and misdemeanor menacing. He was also charged with misdemeanor illegal discharge of a firearm, an Environmental Conservation Law. The victims were issued an order of protection by a judge. On Tuesday, State Police at Marathon arrested Grossi again for violating that order. He will appear in Virgil Town Court on November 8th.
1037qcountry.com
Cornell professor: Recession is near, but not here yet
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Are we in a recession?. Steven Kyle teaches economics at Cornell. Thursday on Ithaca’s Morning News, he said the US has continued seeing low growth and high inflation over the past few months. Kyle says he’s pessimistic. He fears a recession could happen...
1037qcountry.com
Cortland County Sheriff’s Office seeking help to ID suspected counterfeiters
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – Authorities in Cortland County seeking help identifying a pair of suspects. The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating several counterfeit money cases that occurred on October 11th in Cortlandville. Anyone who recognizes the men below or has any information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (607) 758-5583.
Comments / 0