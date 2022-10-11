Read full article on original website
Related
Three prospects from AHL affiliate to play for Walleye Friday night
The Grand Rapids Griffins have assigned three young players to the Toledo Walleye, including highly regarded rookie goaltender Sebastian Cossa. Grand Rapids, Toledo's American Hockey League affiliate, assigned Cossa along with forwards Kirill Tyutyayev and Trenton Bliss to the Walleye on Friday. All three prospects are expected to play for the Walleye in their preseason opener on Friday night at Kalamazoo. However, all three players are then expected to return to Grand Rapids after the game. Cossa was a first-round draft pick, taken 15th overall in the 2021 NHL draft. The 6-foot-6 and 209-pound goaltender had a stellar junior career in the Western Hockey League.
FIFA Makes 10-Team Playoff Draw for Women's World Cup
Portugal will have to beat Thailand or Cameroon to advance to its first Women’s World Cup tournament next year. Portugal, which was the highest-ranked nation at No. 23 in Friday's 10-team intercontinental playoff draw, was put into the pot despite beating Iceland in this week's European playoffs. Three World...
FIFA・
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
97K+
Followers
76K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0