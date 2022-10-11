Read full article on original website
One taken to hospital after 5-car crash on Highway 501 in Horry County
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) – One person was taken to the hospital following a five-vehicle crash on Highway 501 near Myrtle Ridge Drive, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. Horry County Fire Rescue asked drivers to avoid the area as all beachbound lanes were blocked Friday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said it was called to […]
72-year-old killed in motorcycle crash on River Oaks Drive near Myrtle Beach
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 72-year-old was killed Thursday night in a motorcycle crash on River Oaks Drive, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy. James Miller, 72, of Myrtle Beach, died from his injuries in the crash, Bellamy said. The crash happened shortly after 5 p.m. in the area of River Oaks […]
WMBF
5 car crash sends 1 to hospital; beachbound lanes closed on 501 at Myrtle Ridge Dr.
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is on the way to the hospital after a five-car crash on Highway 501 in Horry County. Horry County Fire Rescue said all lanes of beachbound traffic are closed at Myrtle Ridge Drive due to the crash. Crews were dispatched to the area...
WMBF
Two injured in 2-car crash involving a tree on Hwy 544
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people are headed to the hospital after a 2-vehicle crash involving a tree on Highway 544 Thursday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called to the area of Hwy 544 and Family Lane at 7:15 a.m. HCFR says all lanes of traffic are...
WMBF
Coroner’s office identifies man killed in two-vehicle collision on River Oaks Drive
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person has died after a collision on River Oaks Drive Thursday night. Crews responded to a two-vehicle collision around 5:14 p.m. Thursday night involving a 2007 Chevrolet truck and a 2012 Harley Davidson motorcycle. James Miller, 72, of Myrtle Beach was identified by the...
wpde.com
Body found in Florence County identified by coroner; Homicide investigation underway
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies were on the scene after a body was found Saturday afternoon in the area of Victor White Road near the Timmonsville area of Florence County, according to Major Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. The body discovered has been identified as...
WMBF
Crash in River Oaks Drive closes lanes, 1 injured
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person has been seriously injured in a Motorcycle accident in the Carolina Forest area Thursday night. Horry County Fire Rescue said lanes are closed at River Oaks Drive and Intracoastal Way Drive. Crews were dispatched to the call at 5:14 p.m. The South Carolina...
WMBF
Man killed near Timmonsville died of ‘multiple gunshot wounds,’ coroner says
TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating after a body was found in the Pee Dee last weekend. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday that the body was located in the area of Victor White Road, located near Timmonsville. Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken said that it...
WECT
Person hospitalized after report of shots fired in Chadbourn
CHADBOURN, N.C. (WECT) - The Chadbourn Police Department and State Bureau of Investigation have opened an investigation into an incident which put one person in the hospital. Per the CPD, police responded to a report of shots fired at 4:25 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13 at the 500 block of S Wilkes St. When police arrived, they learned that a person was being driven to Columbus Regional Healthcare by a non-EMS driver. They were then moved to Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center for treatment; their current condition is unknown.
WMBF
Florence police searching for missing woman
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in the Pee Dee are asking for help to locate a woman reported missing by her family. The Florence Police Department said 22-year-old Lameekia Brown was last seen leaving her home on East Laurel Street at around 9 p.m. Wednesday. According to police, Brown spoke...
North Carolina man accused of attacking woman with knife, then himself at Murrells Inlet hotel
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — A North Carolina man is accused of attacking a woman with a knife Thursday and then using the knife to injure himself at a Murrells Inlet hotel, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office. Todd Anderson Abernathy, 51, of Charlotte, North Carolina, was arrested and charged with attempted murder and […]
Coroner IDs body found in Timmonsville with ‘gunshot wounds’ and ‘thermal injuries’
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An autopsy showed that a man found dead on Saturday near Timmonsville suffered “multiple gunshot wounds, as well as thermal injuries to his body,” according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken. The body was identified as Trey Lee Montrose, 23, of Florence, von Lutcken said. His body was found […]
WMBF
Warrants: Woman stabbed, killed Darlington County man before stealing his vehicle
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies have arrested a woman in connection to a deadly stabbing in Lamar earlier this week. The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to a home on West Lynches River Road on Monday for a reported stabbing. Deputies said 27-year-old Allison Monique...
columbuscountynews.com
One Seriously Injured in Chadbourn Shooting
One victim was airlifted to New Hanover Regional after a shooting in Chadbourn Thursday afternoon. Chief Ken Elliot of the Chadbourn Police said the victim was shot around 4:25 p.m. in a vacant lot in the 500 block of South Wilkes Street. The victim was transported to Columbus Regional by private vehicle, then transferred to the Wilmington hospital.
WMBF
Suspect in attempted murder, kidnapping in custody after leading Laurinburg police on car chase
LAURINBURG, N.C. (WMBF) - The suspect wanted for attempted murder in Laurinburg is now in custody after kidnapping a man at gunpoint and fleeing from police. According to the Laurinburg Police Department, on Wednesday night, officers saw the suspect in a September 21 attempted murder, Michael Antrantino Lee Samantha Marie Stanfill, 47, of Raeford, NC, sitting inside a black SUV.
3 accused of participating in human trafficking at Myrtle Beach hotel, SLED says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people from Longs were arrested Thursday and charged with human trafficking, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. Kwame Lawan Vereen, 33, and Lashon Alvin Ladson, 37, were arrested and charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct and trafficking in persons, victim under 18. Brittany Marquita Rutledge Jackson, 24, […]
WMBF
Sheriff’s office: Lumberton man killed during ‘domestic confrontation’
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information to help them investigate the death of a Lumberton man. Investigators were called around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday to the 3500 block of Collins Drive. They said 53-year-old David Strickland was killed during a “domestic...
Coroner IDs man killed in Darlington County stabbing
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee has identified a man killed Monday night in a stabbing. Odell McClain, 69, of Lamar, was pronounced dead at Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center after he was stabbed, Hardee said. Deputies responded on Monday to a home on West Lynches River Road after getting a […]
1 person hurt in house fire off Highway 17 Bypass in Socastee area
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person has been taken to the hospital after a two-alarm house fire Wednesday morning off the Highway 17 Bypass in the Socastee area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. HCFR said crews were called at 10:06 a.m. to the 1000 block of Malibu Lane. A large plume of black […]
foxwilmington.com
Captain with Bladen County Sheriff’s Office recounts saving woman’s life after she was attacked by two pit bulls
ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) -The victim of a dog mauling typically doesn’t make it out alive, especially when two dogs are involved, but the quick actions of law enforcement in Bladen County helped Yulonda Lewis survive her vicious encounter. “We basically just jumped in there with EMS personnel. We have...
