Marion County, SC

WMBF

Two injured in 2-car crash involving a tree on Hwy 544

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people are headed to the hospital after a 2-vehicle crash involving a tree on Highway 544 Thursday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called to the area of Hwy 544 and Family Lane at 7:15 a.m. HCFR says all lanes of traffic are...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Crash in River Oaks Drive closes lanes, 1 injured

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person has been seriously injured in a Motorcycle accident in the Carolina Forest area Thursday night. Horry County Fire Rescue said lanes are closed at River Oaks Drive and Intracoastal Way Drive. Crews were dispatched to the call at 5:14 p.m. The South Carolina...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WECT

Person hospitalized after report of shots fired in Chadbourn

CHADBOURN, N.C. (WECT) - The Chadbourn Police Department and State Bureau of Investigation have opened an investigation into an incident which put one person in the hospital. Per the CPD, police responded to a report of shots fired at 4:25 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13 at the 500 block of S Wilkes St. When police arrived, they learned that a person was being driven to Columbus Regional Healthcare by a non-EMS driver. They were then moved to Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center for treatment; their current condition is unknown.
CHADBOURN, NC
WMBF

Florence police searching for missing woman

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in the Pee Dee are asking for help to locate a woman reported missing by her family. The Florence Police Department said 22-year-old Lameekia Brown was last seen leaving her home on East Laurel Street at around 9 p.m. Wednesday. According to police, Brown spoke...
FLORENCE, SC
columbuscountynews.com

One Seriously Injured in Chadbourn Shooting

One victim was airlifted to New Hanover Regional after a shooting in Chadbourn Thursday afternoon. Chief Ken Elliot of the Chadbourn Police said the victim was shot around 4:25 p.m. in a vacant lot in the 500 block of South Wilkes Street. The victim was transported to Columbus Regional by private vehicle, then transferred to the Wilmington hospital.
CHADBOURN, NC
WMBF

Suspect in attempted murder, kidnapping in custody after leading Laurinburg police on car chase

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WMBF) - The suspect wanted for attempted murder in Laurinburg is now in custody after kidnapping a man at gunpoint and fleeing from police. According to the Laurinburg Police Department, on Wednesday night, officers saw the suspect in a September 21 attempted murder, Michael Antrantino Lee Samantha Marie Stanfill, 47, of Raeford, NC, sitting inside a black SUV.
LAURINBURG, NC
WBTW News13

3 accused of participating in human trafficking at Myrtle Beach hotel, SLED says

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people from Longs were arrested Thursday and charged with human trafficking, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. Kwame Lawan Vereen, 33, and Lashon Alvin Ladson, 37, were arrested and charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct and trafficking in persons, victim under 18. Brittany Marquita Rutledge Jackson, 24, […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Coroner IDs man killed in Darlington County stabbing

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee has identified a man killed Monday night in a stabbing. Odell McClain, 69, of Lamar, was pronounced dead at Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center after he was stabbed, Hardee said. Deputies responded on Monday to a home on West Lynches River Road after getting a […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC

