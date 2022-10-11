Read full article on original website
Fall foliage has two major changes comingCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
This Unique Flea Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in VirginiaTravel MavenBuchanan, VA
The Roanoke Valley Curling Club begins a new season and offers Learn to curlCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Roanoke River Greenway has a new Mountain Bike LoopCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Texas Pete hot sauce is facing a lawsuit because it's not really from the Longhorn StateCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
wfxrtv.com
All the Dirt: Growing Fig Trees in Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — WFXR’s Amanda Kenney took “All the Dirt” on the road to Front Royal, Virginia for the Homesteaders of America Convention. That’s where she ran into Virginia Tech Grad and speaker at the convention Paul Hutchinson. Hutchinson gives us all the dirt...
WSLS
Former Covington mayor, wife die in Roanoke car crash
COVINGTON, Va. – The Covington community is mourning the loss of its former mayor, Lewis Leitch, and his wife, Kathy Leitch, who were the victims of a Thursday morning car crash in Roanoke, according to officials. The car crash happened on Thursday near Williamson Road and Airport Road in...
WDBJ7.com
Hometown Eats: Jack’s Quick Snack
GRETNA, Va. (WDBJ) - Believe it or not, there’s a little place in Gretna that has a few things in common with Disney. It’s generational, full of memories, and has a cast of unforgettable characters. “Jack’s Quick Snack and Walt Disney, celebrating 50 years. We a little up...
Virginia town offering community aid with free store
With the cost of living rising, the town of Pulaski, Va. has found a solution to offer help to its community; a free store. Meet the community members who came up with the idea and why they say this system works in their town.Oct. 14, 2022.
wfirnews.com
Department of Health rolls out new DASH mobile clinic
The Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts have used a towed trailer in the past to deliver services to people in the region – but now they have an R-V truck. DASH – short for “Delivering Accessible and Sustainable Health” was at the Salem Farmer’s Market this morning. This morning free Hepatitis-A vaccines were among the services offered in Salem. Next Tuesday the DASH mobile clinic will be at the Vinton Public Library. Federal COVID-19 relief funding paid for DASH. Christie Wills is a communications officer for the health districts:
WDBJ7.com
Christiansburg artist tasked with painting town mural
Christiansburg, Va. (WDBJ) - A new mural with hometown roots is in the works in Christiansburg. Morgan Short, a Christiansburg native, was selected by the town for its Cambria mural project. The mural is on the side of the Electrical Supply building. Short says this is the first time she’s...
Augusta Free Press
Craving cookies after midnight? If you are in Lynchburg, you’re in luck
A beloved cult brand of cookies will be serving warm cookies, ice cream and more sweets late into the night in Lynchburg starting on Saturday. Insomnia Cookies will open a new location at 3920 Wards Road in Lynchburg on Oct. 15. The new location will be located to serve Liberty University, the University of Lynchburg and Central Virginia Community College’s campuses.
WDBJ7.com
Sheetz opens second location in Christiansburg
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Sheetz celebrated the grand opening of its second Christiansburg location October 13. The new location is on Roanoke Street near Interstate 81. A huge crowd was on hand to check out the new location for its grand opening. Store manager Amanda Osborne says many guests were...
cardinalnews.org
October chill (maybe snow?), but a warm welcome from a lifelong weather geek
Want to be the first to see weather news? Sign up for our weekly email weather newsletter, featuring weather journalist Kevin Myatt. Frost on the pumpkin may have arrived even faster than you could get the decorative pumpkin set up on your front porch. And now October is looking pretty chill off and on perhaps right up to Halloween.
WSLS
‘A tragedy. It’s a tragedy to me’: Neighbors shocked, saddened after deadly Roanoke house fire
ROANOKE, Va. – The stench of smoke lingered outside a Roanoke home that burst into flames early Wednesday morning. Fred Donaher woke up to the sound of sirens and flashing lights. “It was alarming. I thought, ‘Could this have a domino effect?’ Because these are old houses here in...
WDBJ7.com
Go Fest returns to downtown Roanoke bigger than ever before
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Go Fest is returning to downtown Roanoke Friday, October 13, bigger than ever. The three-day event will kick off featuring a free viewing of the Banff Mountain Film Festival. Go Fest will feature live music, two beer gardens and fan-favorite shows like Lumberjack and BMX stunts.
WDBJ7.com
Dickens of a Christmas dates set for 2022
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Downtown Roanoke, Inc. has set dates for its annual Dickens of a Christmas event. Now being accepted are vendor and parade applications, available at DickensRoanoke.org. December 2 - City of Roanoke Christmas Tree lighting on Salem Avenue in Wells Fargo Plaza. The ceremony begins at 5:30...
WSET
WATCH: Helicopter airlifts patient from 'significant crash' in Botetourt Co.
EAGLE ROCK, Va. (WSET) — A "significant crash" in Eagle Rock on October 12 resulted in one patient being airlifted in a Lifeguard helicopter to get medical assistance. The Botetourt County Department of Fire and EMS said the injuries were from a significant crash on 220. The crash involved...
WSET
Amherst County Fair Offers Rides, Food, Shows for the Whole Family
AMHERST, Va (WSET) — The Amherst County Fair is happening October 20-23. There will be rides, shows, animals, and even a silent dance party! Emily got to check out all the activities for you and the kids!
Outdoors Bound: Gamebirds, swimming rainbows, and trophy stripers
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – Here is a round-up of the latest outdoors news from across the region. Trout Time The Roanoke River at Salem received a stocking of rainbow and brook trout on Tuesday (10/11). It is part of the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) October through May trout stocking and management program. Fishing […]
wfxrtv.com
Furry Friends: Handsome Duke looking for forever family
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — WFXR News continues to highlight adoptable pets at animal shelters across southwest and central Virginia during our Furry Friends segment. On Tuesday, Oct. 11, Julie Rickmond with the Roanoke Valley SPCA brought one-year-old Duke to “Good Day Virginia.” Duke is 62 pounds, neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, and heartworm tested.
WDBJ7.com
Multi-tractor trailer crash on I-81 cleared
UPDATE: The crash has been cleared. EARLIER STORY: MONTGOMERY CO., Va. (WDBJ) - Motorists traveling on Interstate 81 near Elliston saw significant traffic due to a multi-tractor trailer crash Thursday evening. Montgomery County Fire-EMS posted on Facebook just before 6:30 p.m. that they were on the scene of the crash...
WSLS
Mountain Lake Lodge debuts ‘Dirty Dancing’ retail center
PEMBROKE, Va. – Mountain Lake Lodge is debuting a retail center to celebrate its famous film history. The retail center will include Kellerman’s Gift Shop, the first brick-and-mortar shop to sell official “Dirty Dancing” merchandise. The center will also feature Salt Pond Living, a shop featuring...
A Day of Celebration in Bedford for “EnCircle”
Thanks to a generous donation by the KOVAR organization, a division of the Knights of Columbus, EnCircle’s clients with disabilities are on the move. EnCircle, a nonprofit agency which supports people across southwest Virginia, received a new, fully equipped, specialized van so their clients can volunteer, go to work, and participate in the community. On […]
WDBJ7.com
New unique 3D printing shop to open in Martinsville
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The 3D Shop will open its doors to the public this Saturday. The one-stop shop will have 18 various 3D printers along with 3D printed objects for sale, such as flower pots and 3D topography maps. “With 3D printing, I think people haven’t really quite grasped...
