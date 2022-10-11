The Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts have used a towed trailer in the past to deliver services to people in the region – but now they have an R-V truck. DASH – short for “Delivering Accessible and Sustainable Health” was at the Salem Farmer’s Market this morning. This morning free Hepatitis-A vaccines were among the services offered in Salem. Next Tuesday the DASH mobile clinic will be at the Vinton Public Library. Federal COVID-19 relief funding paid for DASH. Christie Wills is a communications officer for the health districts:

