Manny Machado’s 2-word message to David Ortiz after Padres’ win over Dodgers
Fox Sports MLB analyst David Ortiz picked the Los Angeles Dodgers to defeat the San Diego Padres in Game 2 of the National League Division Series. Well, things didn’t exactly go as Ortiz forecasted, as the Padres beat the Dodgers 5-3 to even up the series at a game apiece. And Padres star Manny Machado […] The post Manny Machado’s 2-word message to David Ortiz after Padres’ win over Dodgers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts reveals immediate message to Clayton Kershaw after Game 2 start
Dave Roberts and the Los Angeles Dodgers are currently locked in a dogfight with the San Diego Padres in Game 2 of the NLDS, with the Padres currently leading the game 4-3 in the top half of the seventh inning. However, the Dodgers do not have Clayton Kershaw on the mound anymore after he was pulled at the conclusion of the fifth inning.
Ronald Acuña Jr.’s stern message after refusing to exit Game 2 following HBP in Braves vs. Phillies
There was no way Ronald Acuña Jr. was leaving Game 2 of the NLDS between the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies despite being hit by pitch in the contest. Acuña emphasized as much after helping lead the Braves to a 3-0 victory in the said MLB playoffs showdown. The 24-year-old took a fastball to his right elbow off Zack Wheeler’s pitch at the bottom of the sixth inning, causing much pain as he immediately ran to the Atlanta dugout to get his hand examined.
3 best free agents Red Sox must target after missing 2022 MLB playoffs
The Boston Red Sox 2022 season was a pretty big disappointment. Aside from one hot stretch during the months of May and June, they looked lifeless for much of the season, and saw all the holes that the front office failed to address during the previous offseason pop up and kill them. The goal this offseason should be to not make the same mistakes made last offseason.
Spencer Strider will pitch in Game 3 of NLDS vs. Phillies, but there’s a catch
The Atlanta Braves head on the road for Game 3 of the NLDS against the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday with the series tied 1-1. Manager Brian Snitker has yet to name his starting pitcher for the contest but made it very clear NL Rookie of the Year frontrunner Spencer Strider will pitch at some point. […] The post Spencer Strider will pitch in Game 3 of NLDS vs. Phillies, but there’s a catch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dodgers make Game 3 decision on Cody Bellinger amid MLB Playoff struggles
The Los Angeles Dodgers head south to face the San Diego Padres with the series tied 1-1 and they’ll be making a change for Game 3. Due to matchup purposes, Cody Bellinger will sit against Blake Snell, while Trayce Thompson and Chris Taylor are set to start in left field and center field.
Cardinals Hall of Famer Bruce Sutter sadly passes away
The MLB world has lost a legend. St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Fame closer Bruce Sutter has sadly passed away at the age of 69. Some very sad news for the Cardinals and their fans. No cause of death is known at this time. Bruce Sutter spent 12 seasons in the big leagues, four of which came with the Cards.
The astronomical 9-figure contract Aaron Judge could receive
The Aaron Judge sweepstakes are going to dominate the MLB offseason for as long as he’s on the market. The New York Yankees are going to do whatever they can to fend off the competition to re-sign their star outfielder after watching him hit 62 home runs in a contract year. The problem is that the contract that Judge appears set to earn could be worth an unprecedented amount of money.
MLB Twitter explodes after Aaron Judge booed by Yankees fans after 4th strikeout vs. Guardians
MLB Twitter reacted to Aaron Judge’s brutal performance at the plate for the New York Yankees against the Cleveland Guardians in the ALDS. Aaron Judge is currently 0-4 with 4 strikeouts. However, there is still time for redemption as the game is still in-progress as of this story’s publication. Twitter had no shortage of reactions […] The post MLB Twitter explodes after Aaron Judge booed by Yankees fans after 4th strikeout vs. Guardians appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Commanders owner Daniel Snyder pushed for Carson Wentz trade despite agreement to not run franchise
Daniel Snyder’s tenure as the owner of the Washington Commanders hasn’t been positive in the slightest. In addition to the toxic workplace environment he has contributed to, he is refusing to uphold agreements regarding his role with the team. Moments where he has leveraged of power include the team’s offseason trade for Carson Wentz.
Can Yordan do it again? Game 3 presents golden ALDS opportunity in Emerald City for Astros
For those fans not fearful of superstition, the Houston Astros have already started selling tickets to AL Championship Series home games.
Braves reliever set for Tommy John after injury kept him off NLDS roster
The “Night Shift” told the story of the 2021 World Series-winning Atlanta Braves. It consisted of their top bullpen arms and ultimately led them to their Fall Classic victory. It was recently revealed that one of those arms will not be able to help the 2022 Braves during their MLB Playoff run. Braves manager Brian […] The post Braves reliever set for Tommy John after injury kept him off NLDS roster appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Back home, Guardians eye pivotal 2-1 ALDS lead over Yankees
NEW YORK — Keeping Aaron Judge’s bat quiet helped the Cleveland Guardians gain a split of the American League Division
Rangers meet with former Giants World Series winning manager amid hiring search
The Texas Rangers reportedly met with former San Francisco Giants World Series winning manager Bruce Bochy amid their hiring search, per Ken Rosenthal. The Rangers are in a state of flux after firing manager Chris Woodward during the 2022 regular season. Texas is on the verge of being competitive. They shocked the MLB world last […] The post Rangers meet with former Giants World Series winning manager amid hiring search appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Braves reveal Spencer Strider, Charlie Morton plan for NLDS vs. Phillies
The Atlanta Braves are primed and ready to defend their World Series crown in the postseason. After dropping Game 1 against the Philadelphia Phillies, they tied it up to even the NLDS at 1-1. Now, as the series shifts to Philadelphia, Atlanta needs their best arms and bats to be ready. That includes one Spencer Strider, who has been sidelined with an injury for the last few weeks.
‘He’s too dangerous’: Terry Francona puts the Guardians’ Aaron Judge ALDS success in perspective
Through two games in the ALDS clash between the Cleveland Guardians and the New York Yankees, the reigning AL Central champions have managed to keep Aaron Judge quiet. The Guardians have held Judge to without a hit in the series, as the All-Star outfielder has walked once and struck out seven times. Judge had a […] The post ‘He’s too dangerous’: Terry Francona puts the Guardians’ Aaron Judge ALDS success in perspective appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The reason a goose landed on Dodger Stadium field and caused a ruckus during Game 2 vs. Padres
The San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers engaged in a thrilling Game 2 NLDS battle at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday night. The intense action didn’t stop a goose from landing on the field and just chilling out during the game, shocking everybody in the building. Everybody was confused as to whether it was a […] The post The reason a goose landed on Dodger Stadium field and caused a ruckus during Game 2 vs. Padres appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘I tried to make a play’: Josh Donaldson on crucial error in 10th inning Yankees loss to Guardians
The New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians battled on even terms for nine innings in Game 2 of the American League Division Series. However, a key error by Josh Donaldson in the top of the 10th inning helped propel the Guardian to a 4-2 victory that allowed Cleveland to tie the series at 1-1. Jose […] The post ‘I tried to make a play’: Josh Donaldson on crucial error in 10th inning Yankees loss to Guardians appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jae Crowder’s 2 preferred trade destinations from Suns, revealed
Jae Crowder and the Phoenix Suns are headed for a break up. The only question remaining is where Crowder will be traded. Recent reports have linked the veteran forward to the Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks, stating that Atlanta and Miami are his two preferred trade destinations, per Yahoo Sports. From a mutual interest perspective, […] The post Jae Crowder’s 2 preferred trade destinations from Suns, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Aaron Judge gets honest on getting booed during Yankees’ Game 2 loss vs. Guardians
Aaron Judge has had his fair share of struggles in the New York Yankees’ ALDS clash against the Cleveland Guardians. After finishing regular season play on a dominant note, Judge has so far failed to carry over this momentum into the postseason. The All-Star outfielder has struck out seven times in eight at-bats in the […] The post Aaron Judge gets honest on getting booed during Yankees’ Game 2 loss vs. Guardians appeared first on ClutchPoints.
