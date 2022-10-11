Read full article on original website
Maggie Lindemann On Her New Album “SUCKERPUNCH,” SWIXXZ. John Feldmann, Z100, “Dad Rock,” “The Midnight Club”& More
Having accumulated more than a billion streams since she began releasing music, Maggie Lindemann’s sound has shifted in 2020 to align with her own musical inspirations and to motivate a generation of young women searching for their own voices. SUCKERPUNCH is her newly-released studio album, her first full-length album after a series of single, EP and collaborative releases. It undoubtedly builds upon the sharp songwriting and singularly honed-in sounds which Lindemann had established with 2021’s PARANOIA EP, and chronicles a journey of self-discovery over the course of its 15 tracks.
Meet DaFixx Radio , Stellar Award Winner on SiriusXM Channel 154
Who is DaFixx? And what exactly are they fixing, you might ask? Well, after years of tuning in and following their now, nationally syndicated platform, it is safe to call DaFixx, “Da Answer” to what once was an urban, Christian-Music-Lover’s’, problem. DaFixx Radio Show, Stellar Award Winner, is a faith infused Hip-Hop/R&B music, and Spoken Word/Poetry platform, where their mission is to expose the culture of positive but relevant music that professes to keep Jesus Christ at the center of the message. Not only is the music the mission, but each show is riddled with real talk topics that span from theological discussions, to mental health awareness, to trending topics, and all things relevant to urban, Christian culture. Since the inception of DaFixx, long before they became a national household name, they’ve been known for giving artists from all walks of life equal opportunity and unbiased airplay. One might even think that their mission is, “the more underground the artist, the better,” as the creator, founder and CEO of DaFixx, Dj Focus, have a seemingly uncanny ability of discovering new artists and their music, long before either of them reaches a mainstream status.
Julio Iglesias Jr.’s New Album “Under the Covers” Reimagines the Classics
Julio Iglesias Jr. first entered the music business as a small child, touring the world with his famous father while being introduced on stage to tens of millions of fans across continents. The eldest son of Julio Iglesias, the biggest selling Spanish music artist of all time with one hundred million albums sold, and television host Isabel Preysler, Iglesias Jr. shares his father’s love for timeless love ballads that continue to inspire generations. His passion lies in the classic soul-quenching romance of his father’s era, which included Latin pop and adult contemporary music that has helped to set the Iglesias music legacy in stone.
VaShawn Mitchell Announces Live Recording Featuring Donnie McClurkin, JeKalyn Carr & Kelontae Gavin
Seven-time Stellar Award winner and 2x Grammy-nominated recording artist, VaShawn Mitchell, will be conducting a live recording for his newest album, “Chapter X” at Sound Board at Motor City Casino Hotel. This album embarks on the journey of “newness” with a new sound and energy that his fans are going to love! When asked about this new chapter, Mitchell says, “I’m excited to be in the creative space again to write, sing and produce music that will live in the hearts of listeners around the world. These songs will encourage, empower and uplift both now and for generations to come.”
Geffen Records’ Astrokidjay Drops New Single ‘Hunnid Dayz’
Geffen Records’ new signee and hottest artist to watch Astrokidjay just released his new single “Hunnid Dayz” via LISTEN TO THE KIDS/Geffen Records. The versatile Tanzania-born and Toronto-based artist deftly floats between Hip Hop, R&B, and Afrobeats with confidence and charisma. He’s smooth with it and this dark trap joint is one of those late-night playlist grooves…4/5 from my side!
Sean “Diddy” Combs Releases Remix “Gotta Move On” Featuring Yung Miami, Ashanti, & Bryson Tiller!!!
DIDDY DROPS OFFICIAL “GOTTA MOVE ON” QUEENS REMIX AND VIDEO FEATURING ASHANTI, YUNG MIAMI & BRYSON TILLER PRODUCED BY RON BROWZ. ALSO INCLUDED IN THE DSP “GOTTA MOVE ON” BUNDLE; KINGS REMIX FEATURING FABOLOUS AND TORY LANEZ, REMIX BY COOL AND DRE ORIGINAL SONG FEATURING BRYSON TILLER.
Global Superstar Meghan Trainor’s All-New ‘Made You Look’ Music Video Debuts Exclusively in Candy Crush Saga
For the first time, players will have 24-hour exclusive access to Trainor’s sweetest music video yet; Plus in-game features such as a ‘Candified’ version of the GRAMMY™ award-winning musical artist. Today, Candy Crush Saga, one of the world’s most popular mobile games, is celebrating its 10th...
A New National Wonder Rises In The West! Mount Westmore Releases New Single “Too Big” October 21
What do you get when Rap legends and key creators of Hip Hop culture, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40, and Too $hort come together? The SUPERGROUP MOUNT WESTMORE! Having sold over 100 million records combined, the legendary West Coast collective announces the release of their new single, “Too Big,” featuring P-Lo, available on October 21, 2022, via the label Mount Westmore with MNRK Music Group across all DSPs.
Chief Keef Announces ‘Almighty So 2’ and Drops 2 Singles
Chief Keef has just officially announced Almighty So 2 (release date TBD), the follow-up to Sosa’s iconic 2013 mixtape Almighty So. Alongside the announcement Sosa dropped two singles off the album – “Racks Stuffed Inna Couch” and “Tony Montana Flow.”. You might already be familiar...
NEMA’s Songwriter of the Year Sarah Kings Releases New Music
Off the heels of her most recent EP “The Hour”, Sarah Kings’ new tracks exude a clear contrast to her previous works, which were originally inspired by the loss of loved ones, grief, and the heavier feelings that she had carried with her for years. After performing this material LIVE for some time, King felt a weight lifted from her shoulders, sparking more uplifting, lighthearted art influenced by the energy of her LIVE performances. Leading with the Americana ballad “Always an Almost”, we are introduced to a story inspired by the abandonment of control so that we can find our own path. “Always an Almost” describes the chances we thought we just missed, the relationships that didn’t last, and all of the dreams we struggle to let go of in order to make space for what is really meant for us. Driven by the desire to embrace our destiny, the captivating ballad confronts our collective fear of the unknown and how we must get past it so that we don’t hold ourselves back from what is meant to be. During the emotional recording, King finished the track with tears streaming down her face, solidifying the fact that she had an undeniable hit in her hands. The song reminded her that she’d been so lost in her relationship with her first husband that she didn’t pursue her career as a musician, and all the feelings about being in the studio, recording that song, as a full-time musician, years after his death, just came pouring out.
Cyrilia Releases New Single, ‘Angels Singing’ on All Platforms Now
Songstress, Cyrilia sang her spectacular version of the National Anthem at the Dodger Game on the 21st to a standing ovation! “It was both exhilarating and unbelievable to perform in the stadium and to that crowd!” Now the artist turns focus on her new single, “Singing Angels” out now on all platforms.
The Rap Family Legacy: Lil Goosey Carries On the Tradition
Lil Goosey, born Immanuel Artemio Ewing in 2001 (Norfolk, Virginia) is an independent musician who began writing lyrics and recording music at age 16 after a friend recommended him to him. In response to the encouragement of his friend, Lil Goosey began to treat his music seriously and began imagining how he might one day be able to make a living from it. His father was also a rapper, which gave him extra motivation.
From The Talk of the Town to the Emerging Prince of NY: B. Lansky
A true New York native, B. Lansky, made his debut in the city in 1988. He was born in Manhattan and raised on Long Island before moving back to Manhattan at the age of 20. While working at Zoo Studios in the South Bronx, Lansky developed a love and appreciation for the music industry. B had a passion for songwriting since the age of 11, so by the time he began recording music he had plenty to say.
