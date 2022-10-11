Read full article on original website
SWAC investigating pre-game scuffle between Southern & Prairie View
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The SWAC says it’s investigating a pre-game scuffle that happened before Saturday’s football game between Southern and Prairie View team members. The SWAC says they, along with Southern and Prairie View, are collectively reviewing video footage of the altercation in order to...
Ride Along : Week 7 Ryan Cook Scotlandville
BATON ROUGE – Our Football Friday Night Game of the Week is a marquee matchup in 5A between Scotlandville (4-2,1-0) and No. 4 Zachary (4-1,1-0). Both teams are coming off dominating wins to open up district play. The Jackets are under new leadership with first year Head Coach Ryan...
This Week’s LSU Baseball Fall Scrimmage Schedule
BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU’s fall baseball intra-squad scrimmages this week are open to the public in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. The Tigers will scrimmage at 7 p.m. CT Thursday, 6 p.m. CT Friday, 3 p.m. CT Saturday and 1 p.m. CT Sunday. Gates to the...
Brian Kelly Announces Wednesday Update On LSU Player Who Was Hospitalized
LSU football coach Brian Kelly shared some positive news Wednesday. On the SEC coaches' teleconference, Kelly revealed that offensive lineman Will Campbell is expected to return to the field when the Tigers travel to Florida this week. Campbell missed last week's game after he was hospitalized for ...
Son of former NFL, Tulane QB arrested in fatal hit & run in Baton Rouge
Baton Rouge police have arrested the son of a former NFL, Tulane, and UL-Monroe player in connection with a fatal hit-and-run that happened late Saturday night.
Southern University releases homecoming week festivities
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Southern University A&M College homecoming is back and in full effect. Students can celebrate homecoming starting Sunday, Oct. 16 to Sunday, Oct. 23 with activities throughout the week. Homecoming day is Saturday, Oct. 22 and the Jaguars will go up against the Virginia University of Lynchburg Dragons at A.W. Mumford Stadium at 4 p.m.
Former NFL player's son arrested days after deadly hit and run on Ben Hur Road
BATON ROUGE - A driver who fled the scene of a deadly crash over the weekend has surrendered to police several days after the wreck. The Baton Rouge Police Department said that suspect, 21-year-old Walter Andrew Brister IV of Mandeville, was arrested on a charge of felony hit-and-run driving. Due to his charge, police are not allowed to release his booking photo under Louisiana law.
Funeral arrangements for long-time Southern University administrator
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Funeral arrangements for long-time Southern University administrator and pastor Rev. Dr. Jesse B. Bilberry Jr. were announced Friday. Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Omega Service – Community Reflections at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17. Public Viewing at 8 a.m. Religious Services at 10 a.m.
Scratch-off player takes home $100,000 after buying winning ticket in Baton Rouge
The ticket was claimed on Friday, October 7, and the winner went home with the top prize available for this game.
Belle of Baton Rouge casino reopens with new players club, management system
The Belle of Baton Rouge is back open after closing for several days last week to put in a new casino management system and a new player benefits program. The casino was shut down from Sunday to Wednesday in order for the changes to take place. Officials with The Queen...
Walk-On’s restaurant to open in Central
CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) — Mayor David Barrow announced upcoming plans to open a Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux in Central pending site plan approval. Barrow’s Tuesday night announcement says the 6,500-square-foot restaurant will be located on Sullivan Road at Grand Settlement Boulevard. He said the item will go before the planning commission in November and the city council in December for site plan approval.
Traffic Update: I-12 West at Holden reopened
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD, all lanes are now open on I-12 West at Mile Marker 30 (Holden). As of 7 p.m., Thursday, October 13, DOTD issued the aforementioned update following a brief closure of I-12 West at Holden due to a vehicle fire.
Officials identify Baton Rouge man killed in boating incident
EMPIRE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Baton Rouge man was killed in a boating incident Saturday in Plaquemines Parish, according to state wildlife and fisheries officials. On Monday, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) identified the victim as Jose Granados, 49, of Baton Rouge. His body was recovered near Empire, Louisiana around 9:30 p.m.
Louisiana lieutenant governor ‘planning on running’ for governor
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The current Lieutenant Governor of the state of Louisiana might be looking to make a run at the seat currently held by Gov. John Bel Edwards. Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser said that he is “planning on running” during a Tuesday morning interview with Reggi Marion and Vannia Joseph.
Capital Area United Way host the annual Jambalaya Jam
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — In Downtown Baton Rouge, the 35th annual Jambalaya Jam took place. Held on Thursday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., many guests were invited out to North Boulevard Town Square to enjoy some cold drinks, live music by After 8, and of course, sampling the many flavors of Jambalaya.
Animal shelter founder and advocate dies at 103
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — On Tuesday morning, animal advocate, Holly Reynolds, passed away after spending two weeks in hospice. Reynolds started fighting for animal rights in a horse trailer, becoming one of the most recognizable faces at 103 years old, saving animals’ lives. In 1953, Reynolds opened...
Attorney of suspect in deadly hit-and-run on Ben Hur Road addresses arrest
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)–The son of a former NFL player bonded out of a jail on Wednesday. Walter ‘Andrew’ Brister IV, better known as Andrew, turned himself in to police for a deadly hit-and-run on Saturday. On Saturday night, 44-year-old father Jude Jarreau was killed during a...
Intracoastal Bridge in West Baton Rouge Parish to close on Oct. 20, DOTD says
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — State transportation and development officials say the East Frontage Road under LA-1 Intracoastal Bridge will have closures on Oct. 20. Officials said there will be a one-way flagging operation on Oct. 20 from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. for crews to pour...
Volunteers make push for city to clean up historically Black cemetery in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – In the middle of Baton Rouge’s Mid City, the Sweet Olive Cemetery, a place rich with Black history, lies in disrepair and overgrown weeds. It’s been an issue for over a century and now stakeholders are making a push to get the city involved in the cleanup.
Traffic Alert: Lanes cleared on I-110 North after accident
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An early morning accident is blocking lanes on I-110 North this morning. According to @BR Traffic, “All lanes are open on I-110 North at Government Street. Congestion on I-10 West has reached I-10/I-12.”. Emergency responders confirm that there were minor injuries in connection...
