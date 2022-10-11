ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

SWAC investigating pre-game scuffle between Southern & Prairie View

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The SWAC says it’s investigating a pre-game scuffle that happened before Saturday’s football game between Southern and Prairie View team members. The SWAC says they, along with Southern and Prairie View, are collectively reviewing video footage of the altercation in order to...
Ride Along : Week 7 Ryan Cook Scotlandville

BATON ROUGE – Our Football Friday Night Game of the Week is a marquee matchup in 5A between Scotlandville (4-2,1-0) and No. 4 Zachary (4-1,1-0). Both teams are coming off dominating wins to open up district play. The Jackets are under new leadership with first year Head Coach Ryan...
This Week’s LSU Baseball Fall Scrimmage Schedule

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU’s fall baseball intra-squad scrimmages this week are open to the public in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. The Tigers will scrimmage at 7 p.m. CT Thursday, 6 p.m. CT Friday, 3 p.m. CT Saturday and 1 p.m. CT Sunday. Gates to the...
Southern University releases homecoming week festivities

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Southern University A&M College homecoming is back and in full effect. Students can celebrate homecoming starting Sunday, Oct. 16 to Sunday, Oct. 23 with activities throughout the week. Homecoming day is Saturday, Oct. 22 and the Jaguars will go up against the Virginia University of Lynchburg Dragons at A.W. Mumford Stadium at 4 p.m.
Former NFL player's son arrested days after deadly hit and run on Ben Hur Road

BATON ROUGE - A driver who fled the scene of a deadly crash over the weekend has surrendered to police several days after the wreck. The Baton Rouge Police Department said that suspect, 21-year-old Walter Andrew Brister IV of Mandeville, was arrested on a charge of felony hit-and-run driving. Due to his charge, police are not allowed to release his booking photo under Louisiana law.
Funeral arrangements for long-time Southern University administrator

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Funeral arrangements for long-time Southern University administrator and pastor Rev. Dr. Jesse B. Bilberry Jr. were announced Friday. Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Omega Service – Community Reflections at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17. Public Viewing at 8 a.m. Religious Services at 10 a.m.
Walk-On’s restaurant to open in Central

CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) — Mayor David Barrow announced upcoming plans to open a Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux in Central pending site plan approval. Barrow’s Tuesday night announcement says the 6,500-square-foot restaurant will be located on Sullivan Road at Grand Settlement Boulevard. He said the item will go before the planning commission in November and the city council in December for site plan approval.
Traffic Update: I-12 West at Holden reopened

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD, all lanes are now open on I-12 West at Mile Marker 30 (Holden). As of 7 p.m., Thursday, October 13, DOTD issued the aforementioned update following a brief closure of I-12 West at Holden due to a vehicle fire.
Officials identify Baton Rouge man killed in boating incident

EMPIRE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Baton Rouge man was killed in a boating incident Saturday in Plaquemines Parish, according to state wildlife and fisheries officials. On Monday, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) identified the victim as Jose Granados, 49, of Baton Rouge. His body was recovered near Empire, Louisiana around 9:30 p.m.
Louisiana lieutenant governor ‘planning on running’ for governor

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The current Lieutenant Governor of the state of Louisiana might be looking to make a run at the seat currently held by Gov. John Bel Edwards. Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser said that he is “planning on running” during a Tuesday morning interview with Reggi Marion and Vannia Joseph.
Capital Area United Way host the annual Jambalaya Jam

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — In Downtown Baton Rouge, the 35th annual Jambalaya Jam took place. Held on Thursday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., many guests were invited out to North Boulevard Town Square to enjoy some cold drinks, live music by After 8, and of course, sampling the many flavors of Jambalaya.
Animal shelter founder and advocate dies at 103

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — On Tuesday morning, animal advocate, Holly Reynolds, passed away after spending two weeks in hospice. Reynolds started fighting for animal rights in a horse trailer, becoming one of the most recognizable faces at 103 years old, saving animals’ lives. In 1953, Reynolds opened...
Traffic Alert: Lanes cleared on I-110 North after accident

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An early morning accident is blocking lanes on I-110 North this morning. According to @BR Traffic, “All lanes are open on I-110 North at Government Street. Congestion on I-10 West has reached I-10/I-12.”. Emergency responders confirm that there were minor injuries in connection...
