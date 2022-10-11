UPDATE: TriMet joins Portland police advising drivers to plan ahead but releases few details. TriMet is joining the Portland Police Bureau warning riders of "major disruptions" with the arrival of President Joe Biden in town on Friday and Saturday. Although few details of the visit have been released, TriMet said on Thursday, Oct. 13, that service for the MAX and bus will likely be delayed in downtown Portland starting at 6 a.m. Friday and continuing until 6 p.m. Saturday. Riders on the MAX Red Line should also plan for delays between Portland International Airport and Gateway Transit Center from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday and 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday. Trransit service is also expecting disruptions in East Portland as MAX trains, buses and other vehicles will reportedly be asked to stop for periods of time when Biden or his motorcade are nearby. For up-to-date details on delays, visit the TriMet website. Portland police previously said that major roads in the city and downtown Portland areas will be impacted in the late afternoon and evening hours by the president's visit. KOIN 6 News is a news partner of Pamplin Media Group. {loadposition sub-article-01}

