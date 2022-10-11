Read full article on original website
Friday in Portland: President Biden to discuss health care costs, sign executive order during Portland visitEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Opinion: Churches are becoming more accepting of Gays, Lesbians and Trans folks.Matthew C. WoodruffPortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Independent review panel evaluating PPB's actions during 2020 protests and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
opb.org
High wildfire risk forecast for this weekend around west Cascades
National Weather Service officials have issued weekend red flag warnings for Oregon and Washington around the Cascade Mountains because of east winds and low humidity contributing to critical fire weather conditions. Officials said east winds will increase late Friday night. The National Weather Service in Portland predicts east winds to...
La Niña winter now 75% likely. Here’s what it means for Oregon
The mid-October ENSO update from the Climate Prediction Center and the Columbia Climate School points toward an even higher probability of a third winter in a row of La Niña, increasing the odds over previous forecasts.
Red Flag Warning issued across Oregon, Washington this weekend
A Red Flag Warning was issued on Friday ahead of the gusty winds and relatively low humidity forecasted for this weekend in areas west of the Cascade Mountain Range in Oregon and Washington.
kptv.com
Central Oregon reservoir emptied for unprecedented 3rd year in a row
BEND, Ore. (AP) — A water reservoir considered to be a key bellwether for the amount of water available for farmers in Central Oregon is nearly empty again at the end of the irrigation season. The Bulletin reports Wickiup Reservoir was just 3% full as of Tuesday, according to...
opb.org
Superabundant dispatch: Getting the ashtray out of Chardonnay, and Oregon’s first mushroom club
Editor’s note: OPB’s video series “Superabundant” explores the stories behind the foods of the Pacific Northwest. Now we’re taking the same guiding principles to a new platform: Email. We’ve brought on food writer Heather Arndt Anderson, a Portland-based culinary historian and botanist, to highlight different aspects of the region’s food ecosystem every week. Read below to get a taste of Friday’s newsletter, where Arndt Anderson explores the history of mushroom foraging in the Northwest.
newscenter1.tv
First snow of the season!
RAPID CITY, S.D.- Many locations across the Black Hills received their first snowflakes of the season Wednesday morning. Reports stretched from Lead to Colonial Pine Hills, where a dusting of snow sat on the ground, cooled by a passing cold front. In fact, the first snowfall of the year at NewsCenter1 in Rapid City took place exactly one year ago, but the station didn’t catch flakes today.
KDRV
Practicing earthquake safety in Oregon
Half a million Oregonians are expected to participate in the Great Oregon Shakeout Drill on Oct. 20 at 10:20 a.m., according to the Oregon Department of Emergency Management (OEM). “Taking that action of drop, cover and hold on will save lives during an earthquake,” said Andrew Phelps, executive director of...
KTVZ
Nearly half-million Oregonians pledge to practice preparedness during Great Oregon ShakeOut quake drill
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) — Earthquakes can strike any time without warning, as many Oregonians experienced last Friday when a magnitude 4.4 quake occurred in Linn County. When the earth starts to shake, people need to know how to best protect themselves. The Great Oregon ShakeOut is part of a...
27 First News
Heavy rain and storms possible tonight: A look at how much
(WKBN) – A strong cold front will sweep through the region tonight, pushing showers and storms across Ohio and Pennsylvania. This storm system will bring rain to the Valley as a cold front approaches our region. There will be a chance for a few rumbles of thunder at times. The first cluster of rain approaches shortly after sunset Wednesday evening. Additional rounds of downpours or isolated thunderstorms will continue through the night. The cold front will be clearing the area Thursday morning, keeping the risk for early morning downpours or isolated storms high as people commute to work or school.
Average first snowfall dates in Michigan
You might think it's way too early to talk about snow in West Michigan, but it hasn't been over the last week.
Hail, strong winds could roll through Twin Cities Tuesday night
Temps near 80 and a shot at strong or severe thunderstorms is weather typically reserved for August in Minnesota, but that's what Mother Nature has delivered on this mid-October day. The best chance for low-end severe weather is in eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin, where storms are expected to fire...
KUOW
When is someone going to turn on the rain around Washington?
October has been warmer and drier than typical Northwest fall weather. Now, it might finally be time to cover up the BBQ, get out your boots, and install fresh wipers — rain is showing up on the forecast. Starting Oct. 19, the National Weather Service says Washington will be...
beachconnection.net
Looking Back: Columbus Day Storm on Oregon Coast, 60 Years Ago Today
(Oregon Coast) – October 12, 1962: what was at the moment still called Typhoon Freda made a crash landing in Oregon and SW Washington, as well as the Oregon coast, making its mark forever. Almost immediately those in the U.S. started calling it the Columbus Day Storm, and it's still the standard by which all subsequent storms have been measured. One serious tempest smacked the Oregon coast and the valley in the late 1990s with almost similar winds, but coming closer was the Great Coastal Gale of '07, which knocked out power along much of the north Oregon coast for days. (Photo above: a burning wigwam bites the dust in the storm at Bandon. Courtesy Bandon Historical Museum)
Biden traffic delays expected Friday and Saturday
UPDATE: TriMet joins Portland police advising drivers to plan ahead but releases few details. TriMet is joining the Portland Police Bureau warning riders of "major disruptions" with the arrival of President Joe Biden in town on Friday and Saturday. Although few details of the visit have been released, TriMet said on Thursday, Oct. 13, that service for the MAX and bus will likely be delayed in downtown Portland starting at 6 a.m. Friday and continuing until 6 p.m. Saturday. Riders on the MAX Red Line should also plan for delays between Portland International Airport and Gateway Transit Center from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday and 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday. Trransit service is also expecting disruptions in East Portland as MAX trains, buses and other vehicles will reportedly be asked to stop for periods of time when Biden or his motorcade are nearby. For up-to-date details on delays, visit the TriMet website. Portland police previously said that major roads in the city and downtown Portland areas will be impacted in the late afternoon and evening hours by the president's visit. KOIN 6 News is a news partner of Pamplin Media Group. {loadposition sub-article-01}
wcsx.com
Michigan’s First Snowfall of the Season Just Happened
It’s only mid-October, but Michigan has already seen its first snowfall of the season. Thankfully, it’s not where I’m located, because I’m not even close to being ready to deal with the snow, cold and ice that is always a part of Michigan winters. Of course,...
opb.org
Weekday Wrap: A huge Vancouver fentanyl bust, a grocery merger, a grant for internet in Umatilla and a friendly airport cat
Vancouver men charged in federal fentanyl investigation. Two Vancouver men were charged with federal crimes for allegedly running a drug trafficking ring responsible for making and distributing hundreds of thousands of counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl. Both men, Joshua Clay Wilfong and James Hunn Jr., were arrested Wednesday. A release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office says the pair regularly sold hundreds of thousands of fentanyl pills in single transactions and sold an average of 10,000 pills per week. (Jessica Prokop, The Columbian)
Drivers should prepare for traffic delays in downtown Portland due to Biden visit
In preparation for President Biden's visit to Portland on Friday, Portland police are warning people about the potential traffic impacts in the downtown area.
KUOW
Here comes the rain again ... eventually: Today So Far
Rain is — finally — on the horizon for Washington ... eventually. Health experts are concerned about the flu season ahead. Spoiler alert: Prices are still high. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for October 12, 2022. Rain is — finally — on the...
cntraveler.com
Portland, Oregon, Is Having a New Kind of Coffee Moment
More than a decade ago, Portland, Oregon’s Stumptown Coffee led the third wave specialty coffee movement, which focused on boutique, quality coffee over mass-production from brands like Starbucks. These days, Stumptown can be found in grocery stores around the nation, and has given way to the fourth wave. Coffee aficionados aren’t exactly sure what the larger fourth wave will look like, but in Portland, the focus is on education, supporting coffee-growing and coffee-consuming regions, an emphasis on “snob-free coffee,”and more people of color owning coffee shops that tap into their heritage. Portland, right now, might have one of the best coffee scenes in America.
4 Great Seafood Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you also happen to love seafood, then you are definitely in the right place, so keep on reading. That's because below I have put together a list of four amazing seafood spots in Oregon that are know for serving truly delicious food made with only fresh and high-quality ingredients.
