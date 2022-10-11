Read full article on original website
Superabundant dispatch: Getting the ashtray out of Chardonnay, and Oregon’s first mushroom club
Editor’s note: OPB’s video series “Superabundant” explores the stories behind the foods of the Pacific Northwest. Now we’re taking the same guiding principles to a new platform: Email. We’ve brought on food writer Heather Arndt Anderson, a Portland-based culinary historian and botanist, to highlight different aspects of the region’s food ecosystem every week. Read below to get a taste of Friday’s newsletter, where Arndt Anderson explores the history of mushroom foraging in the Northwest.
Portland City Council candidates Hardesty, Gonzalez debate crime, homelessness and their vision for downtown
Next month, Portlanders will be casting their ballots to decide who should be one of the city’s next commissioners. Incumbent Jo Ann Hardesty and Rene Gonzalez debated Thursday and made their cases to voters, with Dave Miller moderating a discussion hosted by OPB’s “Think Out Loud.”. Hardesty...
Artists collaborate on ‘Gather,’ an exhibition on display in Portland
Your browser does not support the audio element. Artists Cannupa Hanska Luger and Marie Watt collaborated on an exhibition on view at Stelo in Portland. “Gather” includes solo work from each of the artists and a collaborated piece, “Each/Other.” The work was created using bandanas that feature political and personal messages. Luger, who is based in Glorieta, New Mexico and Watt, who is based in Portland, were able to collaborate in Colton, Oregon, where they worked together and spent time with each others’ families. They join us with more on their work and the collaboration.
REBROADCAST: Portland Author Karen Thompson Walker on ‘The Dreamers’
Your browser does not support the audio element. Today, we revisit a conversation from February 22, 2019 with Portland writer Karen Thompson Walker whose recent novel explores the terrifying possibility of a world altered by a highly contagious disease. The disease causes people to fall into a seemingly endless sleep. We talked to Thompson Walker about her book, “The Dreamers.”
What’s old is new again (and lucrative) for retro gamers in Portland
Portland, Oregon, is known for keeping it weird with barcades and eclectic bands. But a group of enthusiastic Northwest gamers has turned the city into a destination for a different reason: retro video games. Toby Wickwire is the vice president of the Portland Retro Gaming Expo, which takes place Friday...
Portland City Council Debate: Incumbent Jo Ann Hardesty and Rene Gonzalez
Your browser does not support the audio element. Next month, Portlanders will cast their ballots for city commissioner. Jo Ann Hardesty is the Portland City Council Commissioner Position 3 incumbent. Rene Gonzalez is a lawyer and owner of Eastbank Artifex, a technology consulting company. They both join us to make their cases and share why Portlanders should vote for them.
Weekday Wrap: A huge Vancouver fentanyl bust, a grocery merger, a grant for internet in Umatilla and a friendly airport cat
Vancouver men charged in federal fentanyl investigation. Two Vancouver men were charged with federal crimes for allegedly running a drug trafficking ring responsible for making and distributing hundreds of thousands of counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl. Both men, Joshua Clay Wilfong and James Hunn Jr., were arrested Wednesday. A release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office says the pair regularly sold hundreds of thousands of fentanyl pills in single transactions and sold an average of 10,000 pills per week. (Jessica Prokop, The Columbian)
A tiny Portland art gallery aims to spark ‘public joy’
An art gallery in Portland recently opened to the public. Portlanders are welcome to take art from the gallery and leave their own pieces to share. The gallery is full of patrons enjoying the works. But these aren’t your typical patrons. They’re about six inches tall and are repurposed toys...
Portland State University’s decline in student enrollment has cost millions; expected to continue
Two of the state’s largest universities have enrollment trends that appear to be going in opposite directions. While Oregon State University has continued to grow its student population during the pandemic, initial figures for this school year show that Portland State continues to shrink. At a meeting of PSU’s...
Weekday Wrap: Banning hate symbols in Grants Pass, Portland draws from groundwater and a new library in Bend
The Grants Pass School Board voted this week to ban hate symbols on school grounds. Those include nooses, Nazi symbols and the Confederate flag. The Grants Pass Daily Courier reports that the policy allows the school board to add more symbols to the list of banned displays in the future. Administrators say all students and staff should be able to pursue an education free of harassment. (Grants Pass Daily Courier)
Oregon Humane Society expands vet care services in Portland
The Oregon Humane Society will expand its services with a new community veterinary hospital opening this weekend in Portland. Nationwide, veterinary practices have faced worker shortages and burnout. And as the price of vet care continues to rise, some pet owners are having a hard time keeping up with costs.
Oregon Humane Society expands services, plans to open a pet hospital
The Oregon Humane Society will be opening a new community veterinary hospital in Portland. It will offer accessible and affordable pet care, according to the organization. Nationwide, veterinary practices continue to face staffing shortages and burnout. And some pet owners are having a hard time keeping up with the cost of services. We hear more about the hospital from Sharon Harmon, the president and CEO of the Oregon Humane Society and Stephen Kochis, the chief medical officer of the organization.
New details released about law enforcement shooting in Northeast Portland
The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office released more details about the circumstances that led to a deputy shooting a person on Oct. 5 near Lloyd Center in Northeast Portland. Deputy Rory McPherson was assigned to the transit police division when the sheriff’s office said he stopped a man associated with a stolen Subaru station wagon near the intersection of Northeast Grand and Holladay. McPherson detained Tristen William Borges, 31, who then yelled to a woman in a nearby car.
