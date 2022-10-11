Your browser does not support the audio element. Artists Cannupa Hanska Luger and Marie Watt collaborated on an exhibition on view at Stelo in Portland. “Gather” includes solo work from each of the artists and a collaborated piece, “Each/Other.” The work was created using bandanas that feature political and personal messages. Luger, who is based in Glorieta, New Mexico and Watt, who is based in Portland, were able to collaborate in Colton, Oregon, where they worked together and spent time with each others’ families. They join us with more on their work and the collaboration.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO