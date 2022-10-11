Read full article on original website
Star Trek: Resurgence Delayed
The upcoming Star Trek video game Star Trek: Resurgence has officially been delayed. Previously set to release this year, the new video game from developer Dramatic Labs will now instead release in April 2023 for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via the Epic Games Store.
Steam Creator Valve Trademarks Mysterious New Project
Valve, the creator of the Steam platform and several hit games that exist within it, is apparently working on something new, something known currently as "Neon Prime." We don't know what that something is at this time given that it only exists as a trademark, but the way it's categorized indicates that it's indeed a game or at least some kind of software that could be considered such. Valve naturally has not said anything about its plans for Neon Prime at this time.
Today's Wordle Is a Bit Tougher Than Usual
Today's Wordle is a little tougher than usual. We'll dig into today's Wordle puzzle later in the article, for those looking for some hints or clues. However, if you haven't done the puzzle yet, you may not want to scroll to the bottom of the article as we'll eventually discuss the answer.
Sauron Revealed in The Rings of Power Finale
After weeks of foreshadowing, Sauron finally revealed himself in the finale of The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power. It turns out that Sauron was hiding under our noses the entire time, as Galadriel learned that Halbrand was actually the Dark Lord during last night's episode. After going to Eregion for elvish healing, Halbrand quickly takes an interest in Celebrimbor's project to use mithril to create some sort of artifact that can be used to pass on the light of the Simarils onto the elves and prevent them from fading from Middle-Earth. Halbrand suggests a solution – combine the mithril with other metals to form an alloy and then use that new amplified metal to create a crown. Although Halbrand is never named as Annatar (a nom de plume meaning "Lord of Gifts", which Sauron used in The Simarillion), he does offer this advice as "a Gift."
Assassin's Creed TTRPG Announced
CMON has announced plans to publish an Assassin's Creed tabletop RPG. Earlier today, CMON announced that its Guillotine Press imprint will publish an Assassin's Creed RPG, with players creating Descendants, modern-day characters who can access their Assassin ancestors' memories via the Animi Network. The game will be managed by an Animus Operator, the equivalent to a Game Master. CMON will also produce numerous game supplements and accessories, including character miniatures, maps, and game aids. CMON did not announce whether the Assassin's Creed RPG would use a new game engine or adopt an existing TTRPG game system like 5E or Powered by the Apocalypse. This will be the first time an Assassin's Creed tabletop RPG has been released.
