Merrillville's Phillip Roche commits to Missouri

By Nate Latsch
 3 days ago

Merrillville senior defensive back Phillip Roche is headed to the Southeastern Conference.

The Pirates' standout announced on his Twitter account on Tuesday morning that he was committing to the University of Missouri.

A 6-foot, 190-pounder, Roche picked the Tigers over reported offers from Nebraska, Boston College, Indiana, Purdue, Central Michigan, Toledo, Cincinnati, Kent State, Miami-Ohio, UConn, Western Michigan and Bowling Green.

Roche has 39 tackles, one interception, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery this season. Merrillville is 7-1 and has won five straight games.

Watch highlights: Phillip Roche highlights on HUDL

