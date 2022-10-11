ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

The results are in: Wilmington water tests PFAS-free after $43 million CFPUA project

By Emma Dill, Wilmington StarNews
Star News
Star News
 3 days ago

The water running from the taps in many Wilmington-area homes served by Cape Fear Public Utility Authority is now virtually free of the PFAS compounds, including GenX, officials from the utility authority said Tuesday.

Filtering PFAS from water entering Sweeney Water Treatment Plant has been a quest the utility authority started nearly three years ago. Since then, they’ve installed eight Granular Activated Carbon filters to remove PFAS compounds at a cost of $43 million.

More: NC officials knew some residents' water was tainted. Why'd they wait two years to tell them?

More: GenX Water Crisis: Public says no to Chemours' expansion plan, anger toward company grows

Unknown to most until 2017, chemical manufacturers Chemours polluted the Cape Fear River with harmful chemicals for more than 30 years. Since the 1980s, dangerously high levels of PFAS, including GenX, leaked uncontrollably into the river, which serves as the drinking water source to more than 300,000 people.

At a Tuesday news conference, Jennifer Adams, who chairs the utility authority’s board held up papers she said were the results of the latest tests of water samples from the plant. The water samples were taken in late September with the results coming back on Oct. 4.

“The results: no PFAS whatsoever in the tested water,” she said.

Many who spoke at the news conference reflected on the progress the utility authority had made since PFAS was identified five years ago. Carel Vandermeyden, the authority’s deputy executive director for treatment engineering, said the utility authority faced a real challenge in determining how to treat PFAS.

“Here we were faced with a contaminant in our source water that we couldn’t treat for, we couldn’t remove it,” he said. “We knew we could solve this problem, and we’re here today to tell you that we did.”

Following testing, the utility decided the Granular Activated Carbon (GAC) filters were the best option for removing PFAS compounds from the water, Vandermeyden said. Each contactor is 26 feet deep and contains a combined 3 million pounds of GAC.

The Sweeney Water Treatment Plant treats 44 million gallons of water per day and provides water to approximately 80% of CFPUA’s customers, according to the utility authority. The authority serves 200,000 people spread over 74,000 accounts, CFPUA executive director Kenneth Waldroup said.

To celebrate the announcement, those attending the news conference toasted ice-cold glasses of CFPUA water in cups printed with the utility authority’s logo. Several local officials in attendance took to the podium to express reactions to Tuesday’s announcement and underscore the importance of clean water.

“Today is a very important and historic day for this community and this plant,” said Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo. “Five years ago, when we heard that Chemours had contaminated our waterways, our river, this community was shaken.”

Rob Zapple, a member of New Hanover County’s Board of Commissioners, underscored the significance of PFAS-free water. “There is no more critical infrastructure than water, clean water,” he said.

Although all filters are up and running, CFPUA is still wrapping up work on the project with completion scheduled for later this year. Moving forward, the utility authority will continue monitoring for PFAS in raw and treated drinking water that flows into and out of the Sweeney plant. Testing results are available at CFPUA.org/Sweeney.

The system will cost $3.7 million to operate in 2023 and $5 million each coming year. To pay for the system’s initial and ongoing costs, CFPUA customers can expect to see rate increases, Waldroup said. CFPUA’s board has approved an 8.5% rate increase for the average customer. Approximately 70% of that rate increase can be attributed to Chemours, Waldroup added.

“We do expect that there will be future rate increases and that we’ll be able to attribute some of those costs, unfortunately, to our neighbor Chemours,” he said. “Clean water comes with a cost, and our neighbor Chemours should live up to their corporate values and be a good neighbor and step forward to cover those costs.”

CFPUA in conjunction with Brunswick County, Lower Cape Fear Water and Sewer and the town of Wrightsville Beach are also suing Chemours and Dupont for the “extensive” damage done to their infrastructures, according to a lawsuit filed in May 2019.

“The work does not end here. We will hold the polluters accountable for what they have cost this community,” Saffo said.

Reporter Emma Dill can be reached at edill@gannett.com .

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: The results are in: Wilmington water tests PFAS-free after $43 million CFPUA project

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WECT

Water pressure alert issued for part of Monkey Junction

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority issued a water pressure alert for part of Monkey Junction at 3:28 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14. “CFPUA is responding to a water main leak at the intersection of Carolina Beach Road and Piner Road. Customers in the area may experience periods of low water pressure Friday afternoon,” stated CFPUA in the alert.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Plans submitted for proposed hotel at Mayfaire

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Plans have been submitted for a hotel at the Mayfaire Town Center in Wilmington. A developer submitted a proposal Thursday to the City of Wilmington for an Element by Marriott hotel. The hotel would be located at 1055 International Drive across from The Fresh Market. The...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

N Kerr Ave. lane closure continues due to sewer repairs

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority has announced that the southbound lane of the 1600 block of N Kerr Ave. will be closed to traffic due to repairs being made on the sewer. Per the release, the lane is closed between Rossmore Road and 1602 N...
WILMINGTON, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wilmington, NC
Government
City
Wilmington, NC
City
Wrightsville Beach, NC
WECT

Power restored following major outage near Wilmington, Leland and Navassa

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - According to Duke Energy, power has been fully restored for customers in southeastern North Carolina. As of 4:38 p.m., the outage had been reduced to under 300 customers according to Duke Energy. An hour later, power has been restored to all but a few customers. The Wilmington Police Department also announced on Facebook that power has been restored.
WILMINGTON, NC
The State Port Pilot

Oak Island paid parking talks continue; dunes surveyed

While its self-imposed decision deadline is almost three months away, Oak Island Town Council continued chipping away at the contentious issue of paid beach parking. On October 11, the majority of council agreed in concept with restriction on right of way parking during the same time as the tourist season, roughly April through September. One idea floated was to issue 72-hour passes for right of way parking. It’s not clear whether this would apply to owners of property adjoining the right of way.
OAK ISLAND, NC
The State Port Pilot

Planning board approves Carmel Village, 291-acre development

Brunswick County Planning Board on Monday approved the Carmel Village development, a nearly 300-acre project off N.C. Highway 211 that surrounds Virginia Williamson Elementary School. At the David R. Sandifer Administration Building in Bolivia, planning board members faced an overflow crowd that openly opposed the development for a variety of...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Filters#Water Treatment#Water Source#Drinking Water#Cfpua#Genx
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Brunswick County Emergency Management Director Ed Conrow suspended

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Brunswick County Emergency Management Director Ed Conrow has been suspended. Few details are available at this time, but according to a spokesperson for the county, Conrow’s suspension began on October 6th. No other details have been released regarding the nature of the suspension, or whether it is a paid or unpaid one.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

First Leland brewery opens for business

LELAND, NC (WWAY) – Wrightsville Beach Brewery expands to Leland and will soon be serving beer on tap. According to owner Jud Watkins, his staff is trained and ready to serve customers. Brunswick Beer & Cider is Leland’s first brewery and is located on South Dickinson Drive. The establishment...
LELAND, NC
WECT

Sunset Beach receives over 84 acres of land in donation

SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Sunset Beach has announced that 84.02 acres of land have been acquired via a donation. The donation was announced on Tuesday, October 11. Dinah and Gregory Gore, member managers for the properties, offered the land to the town under the condition that...
SUNSET BEACH, NC
columbuscountynews.com

$13,000 undeveloped: 0.87 acres Delco NC

Vacant, nearly 2.5 acre lot in the Delco area of Columbus County, NC. This lot sits nearly at the dead end of Peterson Road and has minimal homes that surround it. Great location for peace and quiet. Lot Size:0.87 acres. Type:Residential Lots & Land. Sub Type:Undeveloped. Listing Status:For Sale. Listing...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WECT

Two local nonprofits receive $42,800 COVID-relief grants

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The NC Community Foundation announced grants for two local nonprofits from the NC Healing Communities Fund. The Columbus County Partnership for Children and Roots of Recovery in Pender County were both awarded $42,800 grants, per the NC Community Foundation. Statewide, $1.25 million was distributed among 33 grants.
PENDER COUNTY, NC
The State Port Pilot

N.C. Fourth of July Festival has new headquarters, administrator

The N.C. Fourth of July Festival announced Tuesday the 2023 event has officially partnered with the City of Southport as its administrator and the city’s Indian Trail Meeting Hall on West Moore Street will serve as the new festival headquarters. For the past 28 years, the Southport-Oak Island Area...
SOUTHPORT, NC
Star News

Star News

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
838K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Wilmington, NC from Wilmington Star-News.

 http://starnewsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy