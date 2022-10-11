How and why the Columbus Crew moved on from coach Caleb Porter after four seasons

As the Crew slid down the MLS Eastern Conference standings over the final weeks of the regular season, Tim Bezbatchenko began to consider what would happen if the Crew missed the playoffs.

After missing the playoffs in 2021, expectations were high for 2022 that the Crew and coach Caleb Porter would rebound and be contenders. But as the Crew entered the closing day of the 2022 season clinging to the seventh and final spot in playoffs, Bezbatchenko, the team's president and general manager, knew what he needed to do if the team failed to qualify.

With a 2-1 loss to Orlando City on Sunday, the Crew finished in eighth place and missed the playoffs for the second consecutive year. Less than 24 hours later, Bezbatchenko fired Porter after four seasons. With the Crew, Porter compiled a 45-43-37 record and won MLS Cup in 2020.

"As you saw us drop in the standings and fall below the line, I think everyone knew, including Caleb and the coaches, that it was critical that we made the playoffs," Bezbatchenko said. "... We felt like if we didn’t make the playoffs, it was going to be necessary to make a change. It was a decision that became a possibility over the last couple weeks."

Bezbatchenko's chief concern was the Crew's inability to close out games. Porter openly struggled to find a solution, and while Bezbatchenko said the problem isn't solely on Porter, a coaching change is part of the Crew front office's plan to solve that problem.

"To drop 21 points in the last 15 minutes of matches, and then I think it’s 11 points in stoppage time, is extremely bizarre," Bezbatchenko said. "It is strange. Because it is unusual, we need to reflect upon why that happened. While we had to make a coaching change, it’s not just a coach that bears responsibility for that. We need to talk to the players. Myself included, what can we do to make sure that we have the right people on the field that can see out games?

"When I reflect upon it, if we just had half of those points from stoppage time, we would be in fourth or fifth place. If we had even half of those points that we gave up in the last 15 minutes of matches, we’d be in third place. We need to reflect, obviously, on the season, and that will be a major part of it."

Roster decisions will also be a major part of that reflection, and the Crew have until Nov. 14 to decide whether to exercise act on players whose contracts require an option to be taken for 2023 and beyond. That group includes left back Pedro Santos, midfielder Artur and captain Jonathan Mensah, all of whom were in the starting lineup for Sunday's game in Orlando.

After an off week as mandated by the Collective Bargaining Agreement, the Crew will resume training next week and continue to train through the first week of November. Teams that don't qualify for the playoffs are allowed to train until MLS Cup, which will be played Nov. 5.

Those training sessions will be coordinated by a group that includes sporting director Marc Nicholls, Crew 2 coach Laurent Courtois and Crew 2 assistant coach Kobie Johnson, as well as coaches from the Crew Academy. After winning MLS Next Pro Cup on Saturday with Crew 2, Courtois is expected to interview for the first-team job.

The concurrent timelines of the coaching search, which Bezbatchenko hopes to have completed by mid-December, and the roster decision deadline in mid-November set up Bezbatchenko and his staff for a busy two months. It's possible, though not likely, that a new coach could be in place in time to have significant input into the offseason roster decisions.

"Through that training period, we will continue to evaluate players and look at contract situations," Bezbatchenko said. "There’s a number of drafts and obviously the trade window opens up, so there’s many things that come into play over the next six to eight weeks. Obviously, if we can get down the line with a coach, we will start talking roster decisions pretty early on so we get a feeling from that coach in terms of their opinion on the players."

