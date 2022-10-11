ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Andrew Levitt, aka Nina West, receives Raymond J. Hanley Award

By Michael Grossberg
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YBVJx_0iUiC2HE00

Columbus-based performer Andrew Levitt, perhaps best-known for his drag persona Nina West, has been selected as the 14th recipient of the Raymond J. Hanley Award.

Edna Turnblad in the national tour of the Broadway musical “Hairspray,” which will run Nov. 8-13 at the Ohio Theatre.

The $15,000 award, from the Raymond J. Hanley Fund at The Columbus Foundation, is annually given to an artist who has demonstrated a high level of achievement while working at least five years in the arts in any discipline.

Levitt, earned international acclaim as Nina West after being crowned Miss Congeniality and finishing in sixth place on the 11th season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” He returned in 2020 for the first season of “RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race.”

Levitt’s career as a drag queen, actor, singer-songwriter and activist began in 2001 in Columbus, where he has performed often, including at the annual “Heels of Horror” show at Axis Nightclub.

In 2019, Levitt made television history as the first person to walk the Emmy “purple carpet” in drag at the 71st Emmy Primetime Awards.

More: Raynond J. Hanley AwardArts council announces award recipients at public forum

Levitt plays the iconic drag star Divine alongside star Daniel Radcliffe in the upcoming Roku film “WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story.”

Through the Nina West Foundation, established in 2015 with the Columbus Foundation, Levitt has raised more than $2 million for nonprofits and charities, including ACLU of Ohio, Dress for Success, Equitas Health and Kaleidoscope Youth Center.

More: Andrew LevittAndrew Levitt's performances as Nina West have raised nearly $1 million for LGBT community

The Hanley award money, provided by The Raymond J. Hanley Fund at the Columbus Foundation after the death in 2006 of the former arts leader and Council chair, is given without restriction so that the artist can use it to further his or her career as needed. The winner is selected by an anonymous panel of judges.

Levitt will be honored Nov. 3 during the Greater Columbus Arts Council’s Big Arts Night at the Southern Theatre and Westin Great Southern Hotel. Admission is free. For reservations, visit https://my.cbusarts.com/4672

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Steakhouse leaving Easton Town Center in early 2023

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A steakhouse in Easton Town Center is preparing to close its kitchen after 20 years. At the end of its lease with no options for renewal, the Smith & Wollensky Restaurant Group is poised to close at the end of January 2023 in hopes of relocating elsewhere in Columbus, according to […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

What to know about the Circleville Pumpkin Show

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — The 115th Circleville Pumpkin Show is back next week with more than 100,000 pounds of pumpkins, baked goods, family entertainment, a fine art show and more. Twenty-five miles south of Columbus, the Circleville Pumpkin Show kicks off at 159 E. Franklin St. on Oct. 19, running through Oct. 22. The festivities […]
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you also happen to love pizza, then here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Ohio that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so make sure to visit them next time you are around.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Broadway, OH
Columbus, OH
Entertainment
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Entertainment
Cleveland Jewish News

Ohio pair to reappear on 'Shark Tank'

Cleveland native Oliver Zak and Columbus native Selom Agbitor of Mad Rabbit Tattoo are slated to reappear on ABC’s “Shark Tank” at 8 p.m. Oct. 14. First appearing in 2021 and receiving $500,000 from “Shark” Mark Cuban, the Miami University graduates first launched Mad Rabbit Tattoo in 2019 in their university apartment.
CLEVELAND, OH
columbusmonthly.com

Muralist Mandi Caskey Burns Down the House in Whitehall

The Columbus artist’s first performance piece featured a majestic inferno, melted siding, a torrential downpour, awestruck children and a rainbow. No torrent of rain could stop Mandi Caskey. On Aug. 20, the Columbus artist delivered a fiery performance at the abandoned Woodcliff condo complex in Whitehall—one that featured a mural going up in flames while another melted from the heat.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusnavigator.com

15 Unique Ohio Road Trips From Columbus

I’m a big fan of Columbus, but sometimes it’s good to get out of town for a bit. Luckily, you don’t have to go very far to find something fun to do. Ohio has some unique spots where you can enjoy nature, take in a strange museum, visit ancient earthworks, or even explore a castle.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Radcliffe
Person
Rupaul
Person
Nina West
Axios Columbus

A trail of Columbus-style pizza

👋 Alissa here. Longtime readers may recall I was once a bit skeptical of Columbus-style pizza, but I will admit it's growing on me. A new guide should help newbies like me become aficiona-doughs.Slicing the news: Experience Columbus recently debuted a Columbus-style Pizza Trail featuring 13 different restaurants specializing in our city's signature thin-crust pizza with edge-to-edge toppings.How it works: Check in digitally at four spots to snag a free T-shirt!I started at TAT Ristorante di Famiglia on the East Side. The fourth-generation family-owned business opened in 1929, making it the city's oldest Italian restaurant.The intrigue: In 1934, they served...
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Massive Ohio home features monochrome retreat

POWELL, Ohio (WDTN) – Seated less than an hour and a half from Dayton, this Delaware County home takes stately monochrome vibes to a new level with 14,500 square feet of modern luxury. According to the real estate listing, this home at 1080 Retreat Lane in Powell, Ohio, is worth nearly $5,000,000, taking the price […]
POWELL, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Drag Race#Celebrity#The Columbus Foundation#Roku#The Nina West Foundation
WHIZ

Pet of The Week- Meet Pugsley, Chucky, Boo and Fang

ZANESVILLE, OH- If you remember back to last week we introduced you to a puppy named Fester. Well now it’s time to meet the rest of his family. Meet Pugsley, Chucky, Boo and Fang. They’re all Rottweiler/Basset Hounds up for adoption this Halloween season at the Animal Shelter Society.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Putnam Hill Park Overlook Closure

ZANESVILLE, Ohio–The City of Zanesville announced Friday that the overlook and associated parking lot in Putnam Hill Park will be closed next week. Weather permitting, beginning Wednesday, October 19th at 7:00 am until Friday, October 21st at 3:30 pm to allow for detailed survey work of the area to be completed.
ZANESVILLE, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
ACLU
NewsBreak
Celebrities
myfox28columbus.com

She Serves: Newark native on life-saving mission as Army Black Hawk Medevac pilot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — From the ground to the air, Ohio’s women warriors are leading the way in the 3rd Infantry Division at Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield. ABC 6 On Your Side saw first-hand during a recent visit to the installations outside Savannah, Ga. how they’re blazing a trail and leaving a path for more women to serve.
NEWARK, OH
whbc.com

Possible Merger of 2 Ohio Catholic Dioceses

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Ohio’s Catholic bishops are convening soon to discuss a possible merger. The Columbus Dispatch reports the Diocese of Steubenville is hoping to merge with the Diocese of Columbus. The bishop there cites a shrinking population, few priests and a financial scandal...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Look inside: Penthouse-style condo in historic Downtown building

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus building dating to 1917 has been renovated and restored to house luxury condominiums overlooking Downtown. Located at 51 N. High St., The Citizens Condominium is home to 63 units converted into condos in December 2021. Constructed in 1917, the space served as the Citizen’s Savings and Trust Bank Building […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WLWT 5

See incredible fall foliage on Ohio's Hocking Valley Scenic Railway

LOGAN, Ohio — Want to get a scenic view of Ohio's fall foliage this year?. You can take a fall foliage train ride on the Hocking Valley Scenic Roadway. The train ride takes you through Ohio's scenic spots from Nelsonville to East Logan. The train cars are heated as weather requires but there's also open-air cars as well.
NELSONVILLE, OH
The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

12K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbus, OH from The Columbus Dispatch.

 http://dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy