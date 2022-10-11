MIAA releases newest tournament power ratings for high school football (Oct. 11)
The MIAA released its latest tournament power rankings of the 2022-23 school year on Tuesday.
The rankings only include results entered before Tuesday, Oct. 11 at 4 a.m. For the football state tournament, the top 16 teams qualify and there's a three-win minimum to get into the field.
As of Tuesday morning, five SouthCoast teams are on pace to qualify for the playoffs.
Division 1
The field
1. Franklin
2. Springfield Central
3. Xaverian Brothers
4. Methuen
5. Central Catholic
6. Andover
7. St. John's Prep
8. Taunton
9. Brockton
10. Attleboro
11. Everett
12. Wachusett Regional
13. Lynn Classical
14. Braintree
15. Shrewsbury
16. Weymouth
What locals are outside the Top 16?
New Bedford (26)
Divison 2
The field
1. Milford
2. Peabody Veterans
3. King Philip Regional
4. Reading Memorial
5. Chelmsford
6. Mansfield
7. Woburn Memorial
8. Wellesley
9. Catholic Memorial
10. Hingham
11. Marshfield
12. Leominster
13. Westford Academy
14. Quincy
15. Bishop Feehan
16. Bridgewater-Raynham
What locals are outside the Top 16?
None
Division 3
The field
1. Milton
2. North Attleborough
3. Plymouth South
4. Hanover
5. Billerica Memorial
6. Walpole
7. Wakefield Memorial
8. Whitman-Hanson Reg.
9. Marblehead
10. Westfield
11. Westwood
12. Silver Lake Regional
13. Stoughton
14. Oliver Ames
15. Somerset Berkley Reg.
16. Revere
What locals are outside the Top 16?
Dartmouth (18)
Division 4
The field
1. Duxbury
2. Holliston
3. Scituate
4. Bedford
5. Grafton
6. Tewksbury Memorial
7. Pembroke
8. Middleborough
9. Foxborough
10. Marlborough
11. Melrose
12. East Longmeadow
13. Ashland
14. Falmouth
15. Danvers
16. Newburyport
What locals are outside the Top 16?
GNB Voc-Tech (32)
Division 5
The field
1. Shawsheen Valley Tech
2. Hudson
3. Bishop Fenwick
4. Maynard
5. Dover-Sherborn
6. North Reading
7. Apponequet Regional
8. Watertown
9. Old Rochester Regional
10. Auburn
11. Triton Regional
12. Fairhaven
13. Bishop Stang
14. Swampscott
15. Essex North Shore
16. Worcester Tech
What locals are outside the Top 16?
None
Division 6
The field
1. Rockland
2. Stoneham
3. St. Mary's
4. Winthrop
5. Abington
6. Lynnfield
7. Blackstone Valley
8. Norwell
9. Arlington Catholic
10. Oakmont Regional
11. East Bridgewater
12. Sandwich
13. Bellingham
14. Assabet Valley RVT
15. Seekonk
16. Medway
What locals are outside the Top 16?
None
Division 7
The field
1. West Boylston
2. Cohasset
3. Amesbury
4. Uxbridge
5. Millbury
6. Saint Bernard's
7. Clinton
8. Wahconah Regional
9. Northbridge
10. Tyngsborough
11. Boston Latin Academy
12. Ayer Shirley
13. Hamilton-Wenham
14. West Bridgewater
15. Tech Boston Academy
16. Lunenburg
What locals are outside the Top 16?
None
Division 8
The field
1. Manchester Essex
2. Lowell Catholic
3. Hull
4. Oxford
5. Old Colony
6. KIPP Academy Lynn Coll.
7. Nashoba Valley Tech
8. Carver
9. Cathedral
10. Lee
11. Quaboag Regional
12. Taconic
13. Lynn Vo-Tech
14. Brighton
15. Murdock
16. Narragansett Regional
What locals are outside the Top 16?
Wareham (29)
