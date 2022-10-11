MIAA releases newest tournament power ratings for high school football (Oct. 11)

The MIAA released its latest tournament power rankings of the 2022-23 school year on Tuesday.

The rankings only include results entered before Tuesday, Oct. 11 at 4 a.m. For the football state tournament, the top 16 teams qualify and there's a three-win minimum to get into the field.

As of Tuesday morning, five SouthCoast teams are on pace to qualify for the playoffs.

Division 1

The field

1. Franklin

2. Springfield Central

3. Xaverian Brothers

4. Methuen

5. Central Catholic

6. Andover

7. St. John's Prep

8. Taunton

9. Brockton

10. Attleboro

11. Everett

12. Wachusett Regional

13. Lynn Classical

14. Braintree

15. Shrewsbury

16. Weymouth

What locals are outside the Top 16?

New Bedford (26)

Divison 2

The field

1. Milford

2. Peabody Veterans

3. King Philip Regional

4. Reading Memorial

5. Chelmsford

6. Mansfield

7. Woburn Memorial

8. Wellesley

9. Catholic Memorial

10. Hingham

11. Marshfield

12. Leominster

13. Westford Academy

14. Quincy

15. Bishop Feehan

16. Bridgewater-Raynham

What locals are outside the Top 16?

None

Division 3

The field

1. Milton

2. North Attleborough

3. Plymouth South

4. Hanover

5. Billerica Memorial

6. Walpole

7. Wakefield Memorial

8. Whitman-Hanson Reg.

9. Marblehead

10. Westfield

11. Westwood

12. Silver Lake Regional

13. Stoughton

14. Oliver Ames

15. Somerset Berkley Reg.

16. Revere

What locals are outside the Top 16?

Dartmouth (18)

Division 4

The field

1. Duxbury

2. Holliston

3. Scituate

4. Bedford

5. Grafton

6. Tewksbury Memorial

7. Pembroke

8. Middleborough

9. Foxborough

10. Marlborough

11. Melrose

12. East Longmeadow

13. Ashland

14. Falmouth

15. Danvers

16. Newburyport

What locals are outside the Top 16?

GNB Voc-Tech (32)

Division 5

The field

1. Shawsheen Valley Tech

2. Hudson

3. Bishop Fenwick

4. Maynard

5. Dover-Sherborn

6. North Reading

7. Apponequet Regional

8. Watertown

9. Old Rochester Regional

10. Auburn

11. Triton Regional

12. Fairhaven

13. Bishop Stang

14. Swampscott

15. Essex North Shore

16. Worcester Tech

What locals are outside the Top 16?

None

Division 6

The field

1. Rockland

2. Stoneham

3. St. Mary's

4. Winthrop

5. Abington

6. Lynnfield

7. Blackstone Valley

8. Norwell

9. Arlington Catholic

10. Oakmont Regional

11. East Bridgewater

12. Sandwich

13. Bellingham

14. Assabet Valley RVT

15. Seekonk

16. Medway

What locals are outside the Top 16?

None

Division 7

The field

1. West Boylston

2. Cohasset

3. Amesbury

4. Uxbridge

5. Millbury

6. Saint Bernard's

7. Clinton

8. Wahconah Regional

9. Northbridge

10. Tyngsborough

11. Boston Latin Academy

12. Ayer Shirley

13. Hamilton-Wenham

14. West Bridgewater

15. Tech Boston Academy

16. Lunenburg

What locals are outside the Top 16?

None

Division 8

The field

1. Manchester Essex

2. Lowell Catholic

3. Hull

4. Oxford

5. Old Colony

6. KIPP Academy Lynn Coll.

7. Nashoba Valley Tech

8. Carver

9. Cathedral

10. Lee

11. Quaboag Regional

12. Taconic

13. Lynn Vo-Tech

14. Brighton

15. Murdock

16. Narragansett Regional

What locals are outside the Top 16?

Wareham (29)

This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: MIAA releases newest tournament power ratings for high school football (Oct. 11)