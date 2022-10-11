Read full article on original website
Who is Avraham Eisenberg and why is he all over Crypto Twitter?
October has been a record month for crypto criminals, with nearly $720 million lost to anonymous hackers so far, according to Chainalysis. Generally, blockchain bandits are very careful about hiding their identity, obscuring their movements via bridges, exchanges or privacy tools such as Tornado Cash, which was sanctioned by the US Treasury in August.
Here’s how three DeFi protocols lost $115M in one day
Three DeFi protocols were hacked and drained of $115 million yesterday, marking one of the most devastating 24-hour periods in DeFi’s recent history. Mango Markets, Stax, and Rabby Swap were relieved of $112 million, $2.36 million, and $200,000 respectively. Decentralized exchange aggregator ParaSwap was also reported to have been hit but has since denied the rumors.
Is Justin Sun’s huge Huobi stash linked to $3 billion buyout?
Controversial Tron founder Justin Sun has claimed that he owns “tens of millions” of Huobi Tokens (HT), leading to yet more speculation around his role within the Hong Kong-based exchange. Sun has repeatedly denied that he, with the backing of FTX chief Sam Bankman-Fried, was the purchaser of...
Bitcoin mining protocol Stratum V2 opens for testing
Bitcoin mining software developers have released the first significant update in nearly a decade: Stratum V2. Bitcoin miners use Stratum to buffer and improve data transfer between mining pools, other miners, and Bitcoin node operators. The enterprise-grade, open-source protocol and its associated software have been extensively tested by Bitcoin’s multi-billion dollar mining for years.
Arbitrum team buys Prysm client, promises to remain “neutral”
Offchain Labs, the company primarily responsible for developing the Arbitrum scaling solution for Ethereum announced that it’s acquired Prysmatic Labs, the company responsible for developing the Prysm Ethereum client. Prysm is the most popular Ethereum client and is currently used by approximately 41% of clients according to Sigma Prime’s...
Tether abandons commercial paper in favor of US Treasuries
Tether announced that it recently reduced its holdings of commercial paper to zero. In lieu of commercial paper, Tether is increasingly backed by US Treasuries instead. When Tether provided its first reserve composition breakdown in May last year, commercial paper made up almost half of its reserves. Indeed, it had quietly been a part of Tether’s claimed dollar reserves for years, with the CFTC settlement suggesting it began in August 2018. When the Financial Times attempted to track down Tether’s commercial paper, it noted that none of the major players in the market had noticed Tether’s entry.
China is watching transactions as its CBDC roll-out gains traction
China’s CBDC, the e-CNY, is seeing massive success according to the country’s central bank, the People’s Bank of China. Launched in 2019 for testing, China’s CBDC roll-out culminated in the official release of its payment app last month. More than 4.6 million merchants are currently using...
