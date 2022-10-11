Tether announced that it recently reduced its holdings of commercial paper to zero. In lieu of commercial paper, Tether is increasingly backed by US Treasuries instead. When Tether provided its first reserve composition breakdown in May last year, commercial paper made up almost half of its reserves. Indeed, it had quietly been a part of Tether’s claimed dollar reserves for years, with the CFTC settlement suggesting it began in August 2018. When the Financial Times attempted to track down Tether’s commercial paper, it noted that none of the major players in the market had noticed Tether’s entry.

ECONOMY ・ 16 HOURS AGO