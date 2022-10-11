Read full article on original website
Man dies after being struck by two vehicles in N.J., police say
A man was struck by two vehicles and died Thursday morning in Mercer County, police said. The pedestrian was on East Park Avenue, near Berg Avenue, in Hamilton when he was hit by an eastbound vehicle shortly before 6:30 a.m., according to township police. The driver stopped and got out following the collision.
Multiple ‘Swatting’ Calls Lock Down Several NJ Schools
Several schools around the state received threats Friday morning. Ocean County Sheriff Mike Mastronardy told the Townsquare News Network that threats were received at schools in Barnegat, Jackson, and Toms River. The threats were all unfounded, according to Mastronardy. Toms River police said Toms River High School North was locked...
Jackson Liberty received hoax call in an apparent organized effort to cause panic across the state
JACKSON, NJ – Schools across Ocean County and New Jersey today received hoax phone calls about possible shooters on school property. In Ocean County, Toms River North, Barnegat and Jackson Liberty were all targeted. Students were evacuated in Barnegat and Toms River North was placed on lockdown. By the time the call was made to Jackson Liberty, police were made aware to the swatting hoaxes taking place else. Still, the Jackson Police Department responded accordingly. Related: After meeting with prominent Lakewood developer, Flemming accused of selling out, but did he? “Similar to other situations taking place in Ocean County and The post Jackson Liberty received hoax call in an apparent organized effort to cause panic across the state appeared first on Shore News Network.
Ocean County Police Academy Graduates 32 New Officers
LAKEWOOD – Thirty-two new police officers recently graduated as part of the 112th Basic Police Recruit Class at Georgian Court University. The new officers were cheered on by family and friends, and recognized by a host of public officials and local law enforcement leaders during a ceremony on October 7.
Swatting Attack Triggers High School Lockdowns Across NJ; Multiple Counties Affected
A series of possible swatting incidents -- hoax calls reporting serious crimes designed to draw large emergency responses to a single place -- locked down high schools in at least a half-dozen New Jersey counties Friday within a half-hour span, law enforcement sources with knowledge of the case say, indicating a possible targeted attack.
Swatting incidents reported at several schools across New Jersey
News 12 has received reports of multiple 911 calls regarding swatting incidents at several schools from Ocean to Sussex counties.
Police locate missing Hamilton Township woman
Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman. Julia Bork, 87, who suffers from dementia was last see at about 11 a.m. Tuesday. She lives on Greenbriar Court in the Fairways off Cates Avenue in Hamilton Township. Bork is described at 5-foot-6 weighing about 140...
Barnegat High School evacuated after unfounded report of shooter
BARNEGAT – The Barnegat High School was evacuated after an unknown threat was made to the school early this morning of a possible shooter on the loose. All district schools were locked down, but the high school was evacuated. The report was unfounded, and police swept the building and believe the incident to be a swatting incident. “The students from BHS are being evacuated and will be bussed to the Collins school for reunification with parents,” the Barnegat Township Police Department said. “While we believe this was a swatting incident, officers continue to follow up with secondary searches of the The post Barnegat High School evacuated after unfounded report of shooter appeared first on Shore News Network.
