Lacey Township, NJ

New Jersey 101.5

On the run: Man steals $24,000 worth of tools in South Brunswick, NJ

SOUTH BRUNSWICK — An Ohio painter is on the run after police say he stole $24,000 worth of tools from contractors remodeling a Route 1 hotel. Staff at the Sonesta Suites on Thursday morning found a large number of tools in the room being used by Travis Mollett, 33, who works for a commercial painting contractor, according to South Brunswick police. The tools had been stored in several shipping containers.
SOUTH BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP, NJ
Shore News Network

Freehold high school targeted by same shots fired hoax as other schools at shore

FREEHOLD, NJ – A Freehold Township high school was one of many targeted early Friday morning in an apparent regional school swatting hoax that also occurred in Barnegat, Toms River and Jackson Township. According to the Freehold Township Police Department, at 10:13 am, officers responded to the Biotech High School for a possible report of shots fired. “This incident was deemed to be a hoax and is currently under investigation. As part of the response both the Biotech High School and neighboring Career Center were locked down and both buildings were cleared by officers from Freehold Township, Freehold Borough, and The post Freehold high school targeted by same shots fired hoax as other schools at shore appeared first on Shore News Network.
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
92.7 WOBM

New Jersey man’s careless driving causes three vehicle collision in Berkeley Township, NJ

A three-car accident in Berkeley Township on Tuesday has led to the driver who allegedly caused it facing several charges and summonses. Berkeley Police said that as the driver of a Ford Fiesta was heading north along Double Trouble Road on Tuesday afternoon they were struck by a Chevy Tahoe heading southbound at the time and trying to get onto the entrance to the Garden State Parkway South ramp.
BERKELEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Multiple ‘Swatting’ Calls Lock Down Several NJ Schools

Several schools around the state received threats Friday morning. Ocean County Sheriff Mike Mastronardy told the Townsquare News Network that threats were received at schools in Barnegat, Jackson, and Toms River. The threats were all unfounded, according to Mastronardy. Toms River police said Toms River High School North was locked...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Shore News Network

Jackson Liberty received hoax call in an apparent organized effort to cause panic across the state

JACKSON, NJ – Schools across Ocean County and New Jersey today received hoax phone calls about possible shooters on school property. In Ocean County, Toms River North, Barnegat and Jackson Liberty were all targeted. Students were evacuated in Barnegat and Toms River North was placed on lockdown. By the time the call was made to Jackson Liberty, police were made aware to the swatting hoaxes taking place else. Still, the Jackson Police Department responded accordingly. Related: After meeting with prominent Lakewood developer, Flemming accused of selling out, but did he? “Similar to other situations taking place in Ocean County and The post Jackson Liberty received hoax call in an apparent organized effort to cause panic across the state appeared first on Shore News Network.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
BreakingAC

Police locate missing Hamilton Township woman

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman. Julia Bork, 87, who suffers from dementia was last see at about 11 a.m. Tuesday. She lives on Greenbriar Court in the Fairways off Cates Avenue in Hamilton Township. Bork is described at 5-foot-6 weighing about 140...
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
Shore News Network

Barnegat High School evacuated after unfounded report of shooter

BARNEGAT – The Barnegat High School was evacuated after an unknown threat was made to the school early this morning of a possible shooter on the loose. All district schools were locked down, but the high school was evacuated. The report was unfounded, and police swept the building and believe the incident to be a swatting incident. “The students from BHS are being evacuated and will be bussed to the Collins school for reunification with parents,” the Barnegat Township Police Department said. “While we believe this was a swatting incident, officers continue to follow up with secondary searches of the The post Barnegat High School evacuated after unfounded report of shooter appeared first on Shore News Network.
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP, NJ
Shore News Network

Fifty years ago today at the Jersey Shore: October 12, 1972

Here’s what was going on at the Jersey Shore 50 years ago today, on October 12, 1972. In Manalapan, township leaders were fighting the state of New Jersey against adding a New Jersey Turnpike extension that sought to cut the town in half. 100 residents turned out to hear Mayor Barry Brandt argue against the extension to thunderous applause in town hall. The Turnpike extension would have brought the interstate highway well into Freehold through Manalapan. That extension was never built. In Toms River, Freeholder Joseph Portash announced the county would try earmark $650 million to fund Ocean County road The post Fifty years ago today at the Jersey Shore: October 12, 1972 appeared first on Shore News Network.
MANALAPAN TOWNSHIP, NJ
midjersey.news

October 13, 2022

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (MERCER)–Around 6:30 a.m. the Hamilton Township Police Department, RWJ EMS, Captial Health Paramedics and Hamilton Township Fire Department responded to the 500 Block of East Park Avenue for a serious pedestrian crash. Police found the crash in front of George E Wilson Elementary School between Wilfred and Parkinson Avenues. The Hamilton Township Fire Department is assisting the Hamilton Township Police Department Serious Crash Investigation Unit with the investigation. No further details are available at this time.
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
Shore News Network

Five Dismembered Bodies Found Across The Texas Border In Mexico, Police Say

  Five Dismembered Bodies Found Across The Texas Border In Mexico, Police Say Jennie Taer on October 13, 2022 UPDATE: This piece has been updated to include comment from the El Paso Police Department. Police in Juarez, Mexico, found five dismembered bodies in an abandoned vehicle on Tuesday night across the border from El Paso, Texas, according to Border Report. Police found the bodies of three men and one woman in an abandoned black Ford Expedition with their lower limbs severed, Border Report reported Wednesday. Authorities later found an unidentified fifth body with a severed head. During the discovery of The post Five Dismembered Bodies Found Across The Texas Border In Mexico, Police Say appeared first on Shore News Network.
EL PASO, TX
Shore News Network

New Jersey DOT rolls out dad-jokes and puns on emergency signs statewide

TOMS RIVER, NJ – perhaps it started back in May of 2020 during the covid-19 pandemic when New Jersey DOT signage along the state’s highways read, “Don’t be a knucklehead.” This week, the DOT rolled out “puns” of new messages on the state’s network of digital message billboards. “We’ll be blunt, don’t drive high,” one said. “Get your head out of your apps,” read another. “Nice car, does it come with turn signals,” yet another said. It’s a big step up from “Stay sober or get pulled over” and “Don’t text and drive”. Typically, the signs are used for emergencies, The post New Jersey DOT rolls out dad-jokes and puns on emergency signs statewide appeared first on Shore News Network.
92.7 WOBM

These Two Ocean County Diners Made the Best of NJ List

We have so many incredible diners in Ocean County. Only two made the list of Best Diners in New Jersey, from bestofnj.com. The list comes from bestofnj.com throughout the state of New Jersey. North Jersey, Central Jersey, Jersey Shore, and South Jersey were all part of the latest in Best Diners in New Jersey.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
mercerme.com

SEVERE TRAFFIC WARNING – Scudder Falls Bridge – Friday

PA-Bound I-295 NB commuters Who Use Scudder Falls Toll Bridge urged to reschedule trips, work from home, use Route 1 Toll Bridge. The Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission today announced that it has rescheduled a postponed single-lane pattern along I-295 northbound in Ewing, N.J. and warned Pennsylvania-bound commuters to avoid the highway segment for travel across the Scudder Falls Toll Bridge this Friday evening..
EWING TOWNSHIP, NJ
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

