BARNEGAT – The Barnegat High School was evacuated after an unknown threat was made to the school early this morning of a possible shooter on the loose. All district schools were locked down, but the high school was evacuated. The report was unfounded, and police swept the building and believe the incident to be a swatting incident. "The students from BHS are being evacuated and will be bussed to the Collins school for reunification with parents," the Barnegat Township Police Department said. "While we believe this was a swatting incident, officers continue to follow up with secondary searches of the

BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 10 HOURS AGO