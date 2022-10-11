ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Shore News Network

Baltimore Police arrest suspect in September 6th East Baltimore Street shooting

Baltimore, MD- The Baltimore Police Department has announced the arrest of a 35-year-old man in connection with the shooting of a 25-year-old that took place on September 6th on East Baltimore Street. Stephen Bush was arrested and charged with attempted murder on Thursday. On September 6, 2022, at approximately 11:28 a.m., Southeast District patrol officers were dispatched to the 3300 block of East Baltimore Street to investigate a reported shooting. When officers arrived at the location, they observed a 24-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The post Baltimore Police arrest suspect in September 6th East Baltimore Street shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man, 63, shot in the face while driving in South Baltimore

BALTIMORE--  A man was hospitalized after being shot Friday morning in South Baltimore, police said.Officers responded at 12:41 a.m. to the 1000 block of East Patapsco Avenue to investigate a shooting, where they found a 63-year-old man shot in the face.The victim was then taken to an area hospital, but the extent of his injury is unknown. Investigators believe the man was driving on the block when he was shot. This shooting is under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call detectives at 410-396-2499 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Shore News Network

Man Shot And Killed In Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place early this morning in Southern Baltimore. At 1:41, police arrived at the 2500 Block Of West Patapsco Avenue after receiving a report of gunshots. They found an unresponsive male in the back of the location. The man was pronounced on the scene. If you have any information about this incident, please contact Homicide Detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. The post Man Shot And Killed In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

15-Year-Old Shot To Death In Northeast D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 15-year-old juvenile was shot to death in Washington, D.C. yesterday afternoon. The Metro Police Department received a report of a shooting at approximately 3:40 pm. When police arrived, they located the juvenile suffering from multiple gunshots. The victim was immediately transported to a nearby hospital. After all efforts to save his life had failed, he was pronounced at the hospital. 15-year-old Andre Robertson Junior of DC was identified as the victim. At this time DC Metro Police have not made any arrests or identified any suspects. If you have any information about this incident, please the The post 15-Year-Old Shot To Death In Northeast D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

Police investigating homicide after Owings Mills shooting victim dies

Owings Mill, MD- The Baltimore County Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place on October 2nd at around 2:30 a.m. on Brightwater Court in Owings Mills. The victim was 40-year-old Robert Perkins, who was rushed to the hospital for treatment but died several days later, according to police. Baltimore County police detectives are working diligently to solve the crime but are seeking the public’s help in the investigation. Anyone who may have information about this crime or the individual(s) who committed it is asked to contact the police at 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous and be eligible for The post Police investigating homicide after Owings Mills shooting victim dies appeared first on Shore News Network.
OWINGS MILLS, MD
foxbaltimore.com

2 men shot, 1 dead, before sunrise in Baltimore, say police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say two men were shot, one of them killed, overnight in Baltimore. Just before 2:45 this morning, police were called to the 2000 block of Boone Street for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they say they found a 42-year-old man...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime
Shore News Network

27-year-old shot and killed in early morning shooting

BALTIMORE, MD – Gunshots rang out on the west side of Baltimore this morning. When police arrived, they found a 27-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds in the 2400 block of Woodbrook Avenue. At around 4:41 pm police were dispatched after receiving reports of shots fired. Upon their arrival, they found the man lying on the ground. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The Baltimore Police Department did not release any further information at this time. No arrests have been made. Anyone who has information about this incident is urged to contact detectives at (410)396-2100. The post 27-year-old shot and killed in early morning shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

D.C. Man Shot At While Chasing Down Puppy Snatcher

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that took place on Wednesday night. At approximately 10:30 pm, the suspect approached a victim on the 4500 Block of Polk Street in Northeast, D.C. After pulling out a handgun, the suspect demanded that the victim hand over their puppy. The suspect took the dog and fled with the dog. The victim chased the suspect, and the suspect discharged the gun in the direction of the victim. There were no injuries. Police describe the dog as a: “5-month-old female Pitbull mix. She is brindle in color with The post D.C. Man Shot At While Chasing Down Puppy Snatcher appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBAL Radio

Anne Arundel County officer arrested in Baltimore City

An Anne Arundel County police officer was arrested in Baltimore City, according to officials. In a news release, the Anne Arundel County Police Department said that they became aware of an out-of-county incident involving Officer T. Thomas on Oct. 13. Thomas was a 2-year veteran with the AACoPD Community Services...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Shore News Network

Police investigating after Newark Royal Farms robbed at gunpoint

Newark, DE-The Royal Farms gas station and convenience store on Pulaski Highway was robbed at gunpoint early Friday morning at around 12:45 am, according to the Delaware State Police. Police said an unknown white male entered the store and pointed a handgun at a 33-year-old female cashier, and demanded that she give him money. Western down the barrel of a loaded handgun, the woman complied with the criminal’s demands and hand it over the cash in her possession and in the drawer. The suspect then fled on foot in an unknown direction, according to police. The suspect was described as The post Police investigating after Newark Royal Farms robbed at gunpoint appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEWARK, DE
WMDT.com

Early morning stabbing lands woman behind bars in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Md. – Cambridge Police have charged a woman in connection to an early morning stabbing. Shortly after 1 a.m., officers responded to the 700 block of Race Street for a reported stabbing. Officers arrived on scene and located a female victim who had been stabbed in her back. She was taken to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional for treatment.
CAMBRIDGE, MD
DC News Now

Teenage victim identified after shooting in Northeast DC

UPDATE 11:00 p.m — Police identified the victim as 15-year-old Andre Robertson, Jr. of Northeast DC. UPDATE 7:25 p.m. — Police said that they found the car that may have been involved in the shooting. They were still searching for the suspects as of 10:20 p.m. They found the car about 20 minutes away along […]
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

115K+
Followers
59K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy