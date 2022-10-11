Read full article on original website
Police Investigate Two Shootings On Baltimore Street After One Man Shot In Face, Another Killed
Police are investigating whether or not two shootings on a Baltimore street are connected after one man was killed and another was shot in the face within an hour of each other. The first shooting left a 63-year-old man with gunshot wounds to the face around 12:41 a.m., Friday, Oct....
CBS News
56-year-old man shot and killed while sitting in car in Northwest Baltimore, police say
-- A 56-year-old man was shot and killed Thursday evening in Northwest Baltimore, police said. Officers responded to the 4800 block of Reisterstown Road for shots fired just before 7:10 p.m. and found the victim with gunshot wounds in the driver's seat of a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at...
Baltimore Police arrest suspect in September 6th East Baltimore Street shooting
Baltimore, MD- The Baltimore Police Department has announced the arrest of a 35-year-old man in connection with the shooting of a 25-year-old that took place on September 6th on East Baltimore Street. Stephen Bush was arrested and charged with attempted murder on Thursday. On September 6, 2022, at approximately 11:28 a.m., Southeast District patrol officers were dispatched to the 3300 block of East Baltimore Street to investigate a reported shooting. When officers arrived at the location, they observed a 24-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The post Baltimore Police arrest suspect in September 6th East Baltimore Street shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man, 63, shot in the face while driving in South Baltimore
BALTIMORE-- A man was hospitalized after being shot Friday morning in South Baltimore, police said.Officers responded at 12:41 a.m. to the 1000 block of East Patapsco Avenue to investigate a shooting, where they found a 63-year-old man shot in the face.The victim was then taken to an area hospital, but the extent of his injury is unknown. Investigators believe the man was driving on the block when he was shot. This shooting is under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call detectives at 410-396-2499 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
Man Shot And Killed In Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place early this morning in Southern Baltimore. At 1:41, police arrived at the 2500 Block Of West Patapsco Avenue after receiving a report of gunshots. They found an unresponsive male in the back of the location. The man was pronounced on the scene. If you have any information about this incident, please contact Homicide Detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. The post Man Shot And Killed In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
15-Year-Old Shot To Death In Northeast D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 15-year-old juvenile was shot to death in Washington, D.C. yesterday afternoon. The Metro Police Department received a report of a shooting at approximately 3:40 pm. When police arrived, they located the juvenile suffering from multiple gunshots. The victim was immediately transported to a nearby hospital. After all efforts to save his life had failed, he was pronounced at the hospital. 15-year-old Andre Robertson Junior of DC was identified as the victim. At this time DC Metro Police have not made any arrests or identified any suspects. If you have any information about this incident, please the The post 15-Year-Old Shot To Death In Northeast D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police investigating homicide after Owings Mills shooting victim dies
Owings Mill, MD- The Baltimore County Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place on October 2nd at around 2:30 a.m. on Brightwater Court in Owings Mills. The victim was 40-year-old Robert Perkins, who was rushed to the hospital for treatment but died several days later, according to police. Baltimore County police detectives are working diligently to solve the crime but are seeking the public’s help in the investigation. Anyone who may have information about this crime or the individual(s) who committed it is asked to contact the police at 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous and be eligible for The post Police investigating homicide after Owings Mills shooting victim dies appeared first on Shore News Network.
foxbaltimore.com
2 men shot, 1 dead, before sunrise in Baltimore, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say two men were shot, one of them killed, overnight in Baltimore. Just before 2:45 this morning, police were called to the 2000 block of Boone Street for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they say they found a 42-year-old man...
Two Overnight Shootings In Two Hours Under Investigation In Baltimore, Police Say
Police in Baltimore are investigating another pair of overnight shootings within two hours of each other that left one dead and. one hospitalized, according to investigators. Shortly after 2:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13, members of the Baltimore Police Department's Eastern District were called to the 2000 block of Boone Street to investigate a shooting.
Police Investigating Reported Triple Shooting In Cherry Hill, Officials Say
Three people were injured in a midday shooting on Thursday afternoon in Baltimore’s Cherry Hill neighborhood. Officers responded at approximately 2 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13 to the 600 block of Cherry Hill Road in South Baltimore, officials said, where they found a 23-year-old man suffering with multiple gunshot wounds to his leg.
27-year-old shot and killed in early morning shooting
BALTIMORE, MD – Gunshots rang out on the west side of Baltimore this morning. When police arrived, they found a 27-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds in the 2400 block of Woodbrook Avenue. At around 4:41 pm police were dispatched after receiving reports of shots fired. Upon their arrival, they found the man lying on the ground. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The Baltimore Police Department did not release any further information at this time. No arrests have been made. Anyone who has information about this incident is urged to contact detectives at (410)396-2100. The post 27-year-old shot and killed in early morning shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
D.C. Man Shot At While Chasing Down Puppy Snatcher
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that took place on Wednesday night. At approximately 10:30 pm, the suspect approached a victim on the 4500 Block of Polk Street in Northeast, D.C. After pulling out a handgun, the suspect demanded that the victim hand over their puppy. The suspect took the dog and fled with the dog. The victim chased the suspect, and the suspect discharged the gun in the direction of the victim. There were no injuries. Police describe the dog as a: “5-month-old female Pitbull mix. She is brindle in color with The post D.C. Man Shot At While Chasing Down Puppy Snatcher appeared first on Shore News Network.
Off-duty Anne Arundel police officer accused of assault in Baltimore City
A police officer in Anne Arundel County is suspended over an alleged off-duty assault in Baltimore City.
WBAL Radio
Anne Arundel County officer arrested in Baltimore City
An Anne Arundel County police officer was arrested in Baltimore City, according to officials. In a news release, the Anne Arundel County Police Department said that they became aware of an out-of-county incident involving Officer T. Thomas on Oct. 13. Thomas was a 2-year veteran with the AACoPD Community Services...
Police investigating after Newark Royal Farms robbed at gunpoint
Newark, DE-The Royal Farms gas station and convenience store on Pulaski Highway was robbed at gunpoint early Friday morning at around 12:45 am, according to the Delaware State Police. Police said an unknown white male entered the store and pointed a handgun at a 33-year-old female cashier, and demanded that she give him money. Western down the barrel of a loaded handgun, the woman complied with the criminal’s demands and hand it over the cash in her possession and in the drawer. The suspect then fled on foot in an unknown direction, according to police. The suspect was described as The post Police investigating after Newark Royal Farms robbed at gunpoint appeared first on Shore News Network.
WMDT.com
Early morning stabbing lands woman behind bars in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – Cambridge Police have charged a woman in connection to an early morning stabbing. Shortly after 1 a.m., officers responded to the 700 block of Race Street for a reported stabbing. Officers arrived on scene and located a female victim who had been stabbed in her back. She was taken to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional for treatment.
Police Search For Maryland Girl Last Seen Getting Into Mother's Car
An 8-year-old girl has gone missing after getting into her mother's car in Greenbelt, authorities say. Leighton Whitfield was las seen getting into the vehicle driven by her mother, Christian Whitfield, on Ridge Road, around 4 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 13, according to the Prince George's County Police Department. Christian Whitfield...
foxbaltimore.com
Deadly murder and arrest of 15-year-old suspect reignites concerns over juvenile offenders
Baltimore (WBFF-TV) — Baltimore city isn't the only place dealing with juvenile crime. In Howard County, a 15-year-old boy is in custody in connection with a murder in Columbia. It's a community recovering from a deadly incident, but all was quiet at The Bluffs at Hawthorn Apartments on Hickory...
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore police arrest 16-year-old student who had loaded semiautomatic handgun at school
Baltimore City police arrested a 16-year-old student who had a loaded semiautomatic handgun at a school Thursday morning. Sources told 11 News the gun was found in the student's car, which was parked in Bluford Drew Jemison STEM Academy's parking lot in the 1500 block of Harlem Avenue. Sources also...
Teenage victim identified after shooting in Northeast DC
UPDATE 11:00 p.m — Police identified the victim as 15-year-old Andre Robertson, Jr. of Northeast DC. UPDATE 7:25 p.m. — Police said that they found the car that may have been involved in the shooting. They were still searching for the suspects as of 10:20 p.m. They found the car about 20 minutes away along […]
