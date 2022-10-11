ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

The B-52s will play their farewell concert in Athens on Nov. 15. Here's how to get tickets

By Andrew Shearer, Athens Banner-Herald
Athens Banner-Herald
Athens Banner-Herald
 3 days ago

When The B-52s first announced dates for their 2022 farewell tour, it appeared that their final trek around planet Earth would conclude with a trio of shows at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta with no plans to play in front of a hometown crowd in Athens.

But the band on Tuesday announced that the last stop of the tour would take place at the Classic Center with a Nov. 15 concert. A post on the official B-52s Facebook page read, "The last show of the Farewell Tour will take place where it all began! ANNOUNCING A special 'Thank You Athens' show with all proceeds going to local Athens charities."

Ticket sale for B-52s concert opens Friday, expected to quickly sell out

Tickets will be available to the public at noon Friday, but a representative from the Classic Center told the Banner-Herald that those are expected to sell out quickly. The venue is encouraging as many people as possible to join the Classic Center Cultural Foundation to access a special presale at noon Thursday. Details can be found at classiccenter.com/419/Memberships .

Along with bands like Pylon, Love Tractor, The Method Actors and The Primates, The B-52s are considered among the founding artists of the early Athens music scene that would shape the origins of alternative music. Formed over a flaming volcano drink at Hunan Chinese Restaurant on Baxter Street in 1976, The B-52s went on to worldwide acclaim in the music industry with seven studio albums and three Grammy Award nominations.

The last time the band played at the Classic Center was in 2011. Founding member Keith Strickland announced his retirement from touring with the B-52s in 2012 but remains a member of the band along with Cindy Wilson, Fred Schneider and Kate Pierson. Original B-52s guitarist Ricky Wilson passed away at 32 on Oct. 12, 1985.

